6 must-see art exhibitions in Hong Kong this March

From oil paintings to sculptural works, this month’s bright, bold and dynamic exhibitions are sure to catch your attention.

It’s officially the best time of the year with art fairs, book festivals and music concerts abound. Now, I know you’ve got Art Central and Art Basel pencilled in this month, but after you’re done checking out the fair, remember to circle back to the individual gallery spaces. March brings to Hong Kong new exhibitions such as Ernest Chang’s “Space Rich” at The Stallery WCH, graffiti and street art-focused show “City As Studio” at K11 MUSEA and the much-loved “BE@RBRICK WORLDWIDE TOUR 3” for its first international run at Artelli. Check out our picks this month.

Hong Kong art exhibitions to see this March 2023

Running on Fumes

Andrés Lozano, “Fire”

When: 27 February to 25 March

SENS Gallery introduces Spanish artist Andrés Lozano to Hong Kong’s audience with “Running on Fumes”, a solo exhibition running from late February to the end of March. Comforting, absurd and fantastical all at once, Lozano’s works depict objects and sceneries of nature and indoor settings, created with vibrantly coloured oil and spray paint applied layer by layer.

SENS Gallery, Room 08, 19/F, Landmark South, 39 Yip Kan Street, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong

Deborah Brown: Silent Shadows

Deborah Brown, “Lonely Planet”

When: 16 March to 6 April

In celebration of Hong Kong Arts Month, Bonhams presents “Deborah Brown: Silent Shadows”, a selling exhibition of the latest paintings by US-based contemporary artist Deborah Brown. 23 works of oil on canvas and panels showcase the artist’s take on everyday beauty in her native neighbourhood of New York and Los Angeles, through an adventurous play with light, colour and shadow.

Bonhams Hong Kong, Suite 2001, One Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong, +852 2918 4321

Space Rich

Ernest Chang, “Son of Man”

When: 16 March to 4 June

Opening this month until early June, “Space Rich” is a solo exhibition by local gallerist and artist Ernest Chang featuring 14 silkscreen pieces and four sculptures. Similar to Chang’s previous exhibition “Bling Dynasty” in 2021, the new show will incorporate recognisable figures from pop culture and luxury brands to entice viewers. Highlights include Son of Man, which depicts Morty from the popular series Rick and Morty with his face obscured by an iPhone, a visual pun referencing the apple obscuring the central figure’s face in René Magritte’s eponymous Son of Man; and The Lovers II, which shows two figures from the comic series Fantastic Four kissing with their heads shrouded and iPhones floating around them, again alluding to an eponymous painting by Magritte.

The Stallery WCH, G/F, 82A Stone Nullah Lane, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, +852 2771 3800

ESCAPE TO B-ROLL

Stacy Leigh, “Bad bish”

When: 20 March to 19 April

In Stacy Leigh’s first showing in Hong Kong, the New York City-based artist presents a series of unplanned, freestyle paintings inspired by the fantasy of “selling her apartment and moving to a house somewhere with no neighbours”. Bright and boldly coloured with whimsical titles like House full o hoes, Bad bish and The life of a drone day 8, the paintings depict houses and landscapes of lush greenery and exude a suburban calm, painstakingly created from the artist’s imagination.

WOAW Gallery, G07, The Galleria, 9 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

City As Studio

KAWS, “UNTITLED (NICOLE MILLER)”

When: 20 March to 14 May

As part of the third annual K11 Art Karnival, “City As Studio” at K11 MUSEA showcases the history of graffiti and street art through over 100 works by more than 30 artists. Curated by the “Champion of Graffiti and Street Art” Jeffrey Deitch, the exhibition includes masterpieces by Jean-Michel Basquiat, CRASH, Fab 5 Freddy, OSGEMEOS, Keith Haring, Lady Pink, Lee Quiñones and more.

Kunsthalle, 6/F, K11 Art & Cultural Centre, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

BE@RBRICK WORLDWIDE TOUR 3

When: 21 March to 10 May

Japan’s leading collectible art toy company MEDICOM TOY is bringing the much-loved “BE@RBRICK WORLDWIDE TOUR 3” exhibition to Hong Kong for its international debut. Presented by newly opened art gallery Artelli, exclusive BE@RBRICK 1000% exhibition pieces designed by 100 internationally renowned creators will be on view. Highlights include prestigious collections like those made in collaboration with French leather goods design house Pinel et Pinel; and French painter and graffiti artist Cyril Kongo.

Artelli, Shop 18, G/F & LG/F, New World Tower 16-18 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong

(Lead and featured images courtesy of The Stallery WCH)