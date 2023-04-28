6 must-see art exhibitions in Hong Kong this May

This month, take your pick from bright, cartoon-like works to figurative portraiture made with mixed media.

And just like that, May is here and Hong Kong’s hot and sticky weather is back. Cool down a little and visit this month’s new exhibitions, including “Snake Cat Dog”, local artist Rex Koo’s sixth solo show held at Harbour City; “The Seed of Peace”, a presentation of 25 new works by Los Angeles-based artist duo Giorgiko; and the hilariously named “Dummy doll jealous eyes ditto pikachu beefy mimikyu rough play Galarian rapid dash libra horn HP 270 Vmax full art”, which features a play on Pokemon and pop culture masterminded by American artist Katherine Bernhardt. Read on for the full list.

Hong Kong art exhibitions to see this May 2023

Snake Cat Dog

Rex Koo

When: 27 April to 21 May

The provocative adult publication “Lung Fu Pao” — which translates to “Dragon, Tiger, Panther” — serves as a bold source of inspiration for local artist Rex Koo’s newest exhibition. Featuring 34 interconnected artworks, all acrylic on canvas, Koo employs a playful drawing style, comic book arrangement and fluorescent colours to stimulate the visual senses and transport visitors into a world full of erotic symbols and hidden meanings.

Gallery by the Harbour, Shop 207, Level 2, Ocean Centre, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong

The Seed of Peace

Giorgiko, “Outta Control”

When: 26 April to 25 May

In this new solo exhibition by Los Angeles-based artist duo Giorgiko, 25 new oil paintings and ink drawings “explore the search for peace in its different forms and the costs of obtaining it”. The title of the exhibition, “The Seed of Peace”, refers to the story of Christ’s self-sacrificing death and resurrection, from which the artist draws inspiration. Through depictions of childlike characters, who navigate scorched lands, tumultuous storms and wild dogs in search of shelter, Giorgiko takes viewers on a journey to find peace and invites viewers to contemplate its source in temporal and lasting forms.

WOAW Gallery, G/F, 5 Sun Street, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, 2253 1313

A Mirage of a Shining City

Stephen Wong Chun Hei, “Fo Tan”

When: 2 May to 10 June

Tang Contemporary Art is presenting a duo exhibition of local artists Chow Chun Fai and Stephen Wong Chun Hei, who express their mutual passion for the city through their contrasting creative styles.

Chow Chun Fai’s works revolve around the nighttime of Hong Kong, depicting the artificial neon lights of the city after dark and its nuances associated with light and shadows. Stephen Wong Chun Hei specialises in landscape painting and focuses on the suburbs of Fo Tan, bringing out a deep sense of narrative and imagination using bright and vivid colours.

Tang Contemporary Art, 10/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong, 2682 8289

Jeux Thèmes Variations

Fan Yan, “Mist in Pink”

When: 3 May to 30 June

Contemporary painter Fan Yan showcases her new series “Mist” and “Ostinato” at Alisan Fine Arts’ Aberdeen gallery. Inspired by the subtle changes of sea mist, Fan expresses the rhythm of water and moisture with repeated folding patterns on rice paper, echoing the beauty of nature with pink and soft colour tones in “Mist”. As a trained classical musician, Fan often incorporates musical elements in her works — her black and white series “Ostinato”, for example, is inspired by the Dutch composer Simeon ten Holt’s Canto Ostinato.

Alisan Fine Arts, 2305 Hing Wai Centre, 7 Tin Wan Praya Road, Aberdeen, Hong Kong, 2526 1099

Entité

Hom Nguyen, “Entité 2222”

When: 12 May to 14 May

For two days only, Step Creation Gallery is bringing French-Vietnamese artist Hom Nguyen’s works to Hong Kong. Staged at Soho House, “Entité” showcases 23 large format portraits that depict children, women and the elderly with both figurative and abstract elements. Using a variety of media, including black stone, charcoal, felt, gouache, oil, ink and acrylic to present his subjects in a new light, Nguyen explores the complexity of human emotions and encourages viewers to reflect on what it means to be human.

Soho House Hong Kong, 33 Des Voeux Road West, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong, 5803 8888

Dummy doll jealous eyes ditto pikachu beefy mimikyu rough play Galarian rapid dash libra horn HP 270 Vmax full art

Katherine Bernhardt, “Ditto VMax Ju Ju”

When: 20 May to 5 August

Yes, that’s the title of the exhibition. “Dummy doll jealous eyes ditto pikachu beefy mimikyu rough play Galarian rapid dash libra horn HP 270 Vmax full art” is American artist Katherine Bernhardt’s first solo show in the city, taking place at David Zwirner Hong Kong.

Focusing on characters from the popular Japanese franchise Pokemon, Bernhardt offers an exploration of contemporary pop phenomena in her unique ebullient style. For each painting, she delineates a loose border that frames the character and overlays in text its statistics and special abilities, in imitation of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. Colours and lines bleed into each other as a result of the artist’s brisk and improvisational creative process, drawing the viewer into the paintings’ dynamic compositions.

David Zwirner, 5-6/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong, 2119 5900

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Tang Contemporary Art)