New art exhibitions to check out in Hong Kong this December

December sees an abundance of new art exhibitions, from a young Korean painter’s satirical take on beloved fairy tales to an expressive political stance taken by an artist duo from The Philippines in the form of installations – with an opportunity for re-acquaintance with old Venetian masters.

Scroll down to discover new art exhibitions in Hong Kong this December 2023.

Sombre Luminosity

When: Until January 2

Hong Kong artist Thomas Ngan’s solo exhibition, We Dream for that Light, at 3812 Gallery examines the interaction of light and nature. Through melancholic dreamscapes composed of Renoir-esque brushstrokes, Ngan treads the line between realism and impressionism.

3812 Gallery, Central, Wyndham St, 40-44號, Wyndham Place, 26樓

Never Forget

When: Until February 8

Offerings for Escalante, the first solo exhibition of artist duo Enzo Camacho and Ami Lien, is now on show at Para Site. Through a series of engaging installations built from found materials, Camacho and Lien emphasise the importance of collective remembrance and mourning in the fight for sovereignty and land justice on the Philippine island of Negros.

Para Site, 22/F, Wing Wah Industrial Building, 677 King’s Rd, Quarry Bay

Flaws of Fables

When: Until December 23

Possible World, a solo exhibition by Seoul-based artist Jung Jin, is on show at De Sarthe. Gathering references from beloved children’s animated films, including The Little Mermaid and Snow White, and putting them alongside geometric elements, the artist satirises the absurdly idealistic ethos expressed in fiction.

De Sarthe, 26/F, M Place, 54 Wong Chuk Hang Rd, Wong Chuk Hang

Old Testaments

When: Until February 28

Florence’s Uffizi gallery has brought the works of great Venetian masters to the Hong Kong Museum of Art (HKMOA) in an expansive exhibition: Titian and the Venetian Renaissance from The Uffizi. As part of the show, the museum has invited local artists Leung Chi Wo and Chan Kwan Lok to create an installation inspired by the Venetian School.

Hong Kong Museum Of Art, 10 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui

