Everything you need to know about Princess Diana dress auctioned for USD 1.1 million

Julien’s Auctions has sold a dress worn by Princess Diana for just over USD 1.1 million, which is 11 times more than its estimated price. It, therefore, set the record for the most expensive Princess Diana dress sold at auction.

The auction house, which described the gown as a “beautiful, romantic ballerina-length evening dress,” sold it in Hollywood on 17 December.

Its estimated auction price was set in the range of USD 100,000 to USD 200,000. By the time the gavel came down at the final call, an anonymous buyer placed the winning bid of USD 1,148,080. The dress was sold with a matching illustration.

Princess Diana dress auction: From when she wore to who designed it

When did Princess Diana wear the dress?

The dress was worn by Princess Diana for the first time in 1985 at a dinner at Palazzo Vecchio while on a royal tour of Florence in Italy with her then-husband Charles, Prince of Wales (now King Charles III). She wore it once more at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in 1986.

Who designed it?

It was created with fabric chosen by textile merchant Jakob Schlaepfer. It was designed by Moroccan-British fashion icon Jacques Azagury and features metallic embroidered stars, shoulder pads, a large bow, and a sash, and a blue organza skirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julien’s Auctions (@juliens_auctions)

According to the auction house, the dress was a “nod to Diana’s love of dance and her being a patron of the English National Ballet.”

Princess Diana wore several pieces designed by Azagury during her time with the royal family.

Who owned it in the past?

The piece of clothing was once owned by the American media house PEOPLE. In a report, the publication said that it purchased the dress shortly after the tragic death of Princess Diana in 1997 for USD 26,450 at the Christie’s of New York auction.

The media house then loaned it to Kensington Palace for the Fashion Rules exhibit in 2013.

Which record did the auction break?

The previous record for any piece of clothing worn by Princess Diana that was sold at auction was held by the famous “black sheep” sweater that the late royal wore to a polo match in 1981.

That sweater was auctioned by Sotheby’s in September 2023 for USD 1,143,000.

At the time, it broke the record held by a 1991 Victor Edelstein velvet gown which fetched USD 604,800 in January 2023.

What else Princess Diana clothing was sold at the auction?

Apart from the USD 1.1 million dress, Julien’s Auctions also sold another piece of clothing worn by Princess Diana at the same auction. The piece, a blush pink chiffon Emanuels blouse, went up for USD 381,000, which was four times its estimate of USD 80,000. The blouse was worn by the royal for her 1981 engagement portrait.

(Hero and Featured images: Valerie Macon/AFP)

This story first appeared here.

Frequently Asked Question

– Who bought Princess Diana’s dress for GBP 900,000 (USD 1.1 million)?

The name of the buyer of the Princess Diana dress sold at an auction on 17 December 2023 is not known.