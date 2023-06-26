Prudence Mak, creator of Chocolate Rain, on her first post-pandemic solo exhibition “Flow”

Born and raised in Hong Kong, Prudence Mak tells Lifestyle Asia about the hardships of pursuing an artistic career in the city, how she got her breakthrough with Chocolate Rain and her new exhibition “Flow” at the Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre.

Just like McDull, Old Master Q and other Hong Kong cartoon brands before it, Chocolate Rain is a series wholly embraced by Hongkongers. The brand’s lifesized exhibitions can be found across the city, with the biggest example being the revitalised Water Sports and Recreation Precinct in Wan Chai, where Chocolate Rain has a permanent showcase of paintings and sculptures.

The artist behind Fatina Dreams the patchwork girl, as well as her friends Dino, Mushroom and Kitty, is Prudence Mak. She first gained exposure overseas, before returning to Hong Kong to grace us with her dreamy, nostalgic characters. Her art style is best described as a combination of sewing and patchworks inspired by her mother’s practice as a tailor, plus painting techniques from the surrealist period adopted from the “power of unconscious and childhood dreams”. Growing up in the late 1980s, Mak borrows from contemporary animation and manga styles and American pop art, reworking these influences into figurine sculptures, giant inflatable balloons, handcrafted accessories and more.

Now, for one week only, Mak is hosting her first post-pandemic solo exhibition “Flow” at the Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre. 20 new works integrate the history, culture and tales of the Eastern District in Hong Kong into the original story of Chocolate Rain and Fatina Dreams. Through the new paintings and figurine sculptures, you will see Fatina exploring iconic locations such as the Palace Theatre, King’s Road Playground, Jinghua signage shop and a vintage swimming shed by the sea in North Point.

In conversation with Prudence Mak

Can you tell us a bit about yourself and your background?

I’m Prudence Mak. You probably know me as the creator of the local design brand Chocolate Rain and Fatina Dreams. I studied Fine Art at the University of Lethbridge and later on, went to Central Saint Martins London on the Design Smart scholarship.

When and how did your interest in art begin?

I grew up in Stanley in a now-demolished community of wooden houses, sort of like the Tai O stilt houses of today. I lived in a very DIY setting, which led to my interest in all things handicraft.

As a kid, my mum would not buy me toys, instead telling me to make my own. And I did. I used to rip up old pillows and sew them together to become dolls. The first few batches were pretty terrible; they looked like Frankenstein with untidy seams. But they’re very dear to me, and when I created Chocolate Rain, I designed most of my characters with patchworks and visible seams, inspired by my homemade dolls.

How would you compare the art industry in Hong Kong and overseas?

It’s hard to get started as an artist in Hong Kong because people here love to put a label on you. If they don’t see you as an artist, you won’t get the recognition, period. Whereas overseas, for example in Australia, people don’t care. You are free to define who you are. It’s funny because my career only flourished in Hong Kong after becoming successful overseas.

Tell us about your exhibition “Flow”?

“Flow” is made up of several series of works: the Cloud collection, Wild Mushroom Dreams collection, Tiles collection, Student collection and 3D art toys.

The Cloud collection is my favourite. I had to do a lot of research before putting pen to paper. You’ll see a lot of real-life Eastern District locations in the works, for example, the State Theatre or Jinghua signage shop. I wanted to represent these special spots and transform them into something whimsical.

The Student collection is also a new experience for me. I taught at St. Peter’s Primary School and asked my Year 3 and 4 students to draw their representation of themselves, giving the example of Fatina as my own icon. It was fun to see them becoming superheroes on paper.

You’ll notice I rarely work with square canvases — I prefer organic or irregularly shaped bases. For me, they represent a story that’s not yet finished.

Tell us about your characters in Chocolate Rain?

Fatina Dreams is a patchwork doll and the mascot of Chocolate Rain. When I first started selling crafts, she appeared in my catalogues and people asked me if I would ever make merch of her. I did exactly that, and slowly, she became the main focal point of my brand.

Over time, I added more side characters. There’s Dino, who comes in orange, blue and pink. People love Dino, I think because he looks very kind. Mushroom is also a popular character. And this year, I added Kitty, a blue kitten, to the cast.

Favourite piece of art from the exhibition and why?

My mushroom-shaped painting featuring the rainbow stairs in Sheung Wan. I used to pass by this spot when I worked in the neighbourhood. It always cheered me up.

What do you hope the audience can gain or experience when they see the exhibition?

First of all, I hope they feel happy and positive after seeing my artworks. Then, I hope they are inspired to delve deeper into their memories and really speak to their inner child.

What’s next?

I’m currently making some new sculptures and bringing them to Sydney for a selling exhibition. Stay tuned!

“Flow” runs from 21 to 26 June at the Exhibition Hall, 5/F, Hong Kong Visual Arts Centre, 7A Kennedy Road, Central, Hong Kong.