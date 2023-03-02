Rosewood Hong Kong celebrates 4th anniversary with “Rosewood Artistry” programme

The hotel goes all out with new installations for art lovers and a series of four-hands dinners and masterclasses for gourmands.

Has it really been four years since the opening of Rosewood Hong Kong? To celebrate its anniversary, the luxury hotel is launching a “Rosewood Artistry” programme in collaboration with Art Basel Hong Kong. Running from 21 to 25 March, the programme comprises stay and dining packages, as well as a digital art installation and masterclasses throughout the annual arts month.

An Artful Escape

Joe Bradley, “Da Free John”

What’s a celebration without a staycation? “An Artful Escape” is a stay experience that includes two complimentary tickets to Art Basel Hong Kong between 23 and 25 March, with transportation by a Princess Yacht and bubbly served on board to match the occasion. A Rosewood Art Ambassador will also be there to lead a guided tour of the hotel’s art collection, again with a chilled bottle of Ruinart Champagne.

Digital art installation by MonoC

MonoC will lead guests on a tour of the hotel art collection

Rosewood Hong Kong has commissioned MonoC, the world’s first surrealist metahuman artist and emerging voice in digital art, to create a dynamic and experiential art piece inspired by the flowers traditionally associated with fourth wedding anniversaries. The meta-flowers symbolise the hotel in full bloom and the rejuvenation of Hong Kong. The artist will also make a personal appearance to lead guests on a tour of the hotel art collection, as seen through her meta-perspective.

Culinary masterclasses

Truffle masterclass run by Aléna Truffle

If all that art is making you hungry, then fear not, as Rosewood Hong Kong has prepared a series of curated masterclasses led by some of the most influential names in the gastronomic world.

Highlights include a fine wine and champagne appreciation class guided by Thibault Jacquet from Domaine Bonneau du Martray and Julien Morin, brand ambassador of Henri Giraud; a caviar tasting hosted by Caviar House and Prunier; and a truffle workshop headed by Mathieu Trellu from Aléna Truffle.

Culinary collaborations

Chef Manav Tuli of CHAAT

From 21 to 23 March, each of the hotel’s portfolio of restaurants will be joining up with a partner to present fusion menus.

At one Michelin-starred CHAAT, chef Manav Tuli and Vicky Lau of Tate Dining Room and Mora will present a menu of flavours fusing Indian-French and Chinese cuisine. Meanwhile, Bayfare Social’s chef Jorge Vera Gutierrez will showcase Spanish culinary techniques alongside chef Jose Mascaros of Las Brasas de Castellana, Rosewood Villa Magna in Madrid. For something sweet, Rosewood Hong Kong’s newly appointed pastry chef Jonathan Soukdeo will partner with Pastry Chef Matthieu Carlin from Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, to co-curate an artistic afternoon tea set at The Butterfly Room.

For more information on Rosewood Artistry or to secure your spot for one of the masterclasses or dinners, visit the hotel’s website.