Sajin’s flower tattoos remind us to control our own narrative

Lifestyle Asia’s Tattoo Talks explores the connection and stories behind people and their tattoos. For our next episode, we speak to Sajin, the owner of Seoul-based private tattoo studio Hybrid Ink.

Scrolling through the exhibitors at the 7th Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention, Sajin was one of those artists which had that immediate “wow” factor. Based in South Korea, a country in which only licensed medical practitioners can open tattoo parlours, Sajin has been risking heavy fines and imprisonment for over a decade in order to continue his craft.

Sajin’s style is quickly recognisable. Featuring bold outlines and a predominately black and red colour scheme, his works blend old and new with both eastern and western influences. Often found in his works are different animals in a state of fury, anime-style poster girls, and his signature flower motif. With prints of the eye flowers on sale at his booth, we asked him about the meaning behind the illustration.

“The flower that I always draw is a representation of other people’s perspectives,” Sajin explains. “We are always focused on how other people view us and what they think. It is the reality, but we should not let that control who we are.”

As for his favourite tattoo, Sajin shows us his hands. Inked by a friend who is no longer with us, the piece is something that he remembers him by. Scroll up for the full Tattoo Talks with Sajin from Hybrid Ink.

Video: Ryan Putranto, Samson Jr C De Guzman

Interviewer: Charmaine Ng

Translation: Sophia Choi, Jianne Soriano

Producer: Aaron Chow