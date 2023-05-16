Snake Cat Dog, oh my! Rex Koo on ribald beauty in his smut mag-inspired exhibition

Hong Kong-based artist Rex Koo’s latest exhibition takes place in Gallery by the Harbour, in Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui. Titled Snake Cat Dog, the exhibition comprises thirty-four new works and takes inspiration from 80s-era Hong Kong smut magazine Lung Fu Pao, translated meaning Dragon Tiger Panther. In addition to the colourful painted works, the exhibition also features exclusive merchandise for sale such as a dedicated Snake Cat Dog zine, t-shirts, and pins. Snake Cat Dog is on view at Gallery by the Harbour from now until 21st May.

For the uninitiated, Lung Fu Pao is a local Hong Kong smut magazine that could be said to be a printed-page version of afterhours cable tv: a mix of porn and stories of the supernatural that feature on the history channel at night. “So the magazine is 30% porn, and the other 70% — how do I put it? — has a Ripley’s Believe it or Not vibe, like news about a guy with a hand growing out of his back or something,” Rex Koo explains.

We were sitting on the floor of his exhibition Snake Cat Dog, chatting about the magazine and his version of it on canvas, which now hung around us in two neat rows. Each wall of paintings mirrors the other in a duality of day and night. One wall featured nightscapes rendered in cool neon pinks and royal blues, while the other bore daytime scenes in hues of golds and greens.

Koo’s figures look like they’ve stepped out of an eighties video game. Treading a fine line between the playful and erotic, the creatures are depicted in various contortions, some of which may or may not be interpreted as sexual, still others without need for interpretation at all. Like a fever dream, Koo’s figures and landscapes strike the viewer as chaotic and fantastical, yet somewhat ominous at the same time.

The paintings work like the frames of a comic, with each canvas telling moments of the story frozen in time. Look closer, and you may notice Koo’s fine attention to detail in items like city-specific easter eggs and replicating a painting within another painting. In our conversation below, Rex Koo talks about Snake Cat Dog, how being a Hong Konger influences his work, and his relationship with the OG Long Fu Pao.

Tell us about your exhibition.

I’m showing thirty-four new works in this exhibition, it’s called Snake Cat Dog. The name comes from an old-school Hong Kong adult magazine called Lung Fu Pao (Dragon Tiger Panther). And because Hong Kongers are so used to making nicknames for everything, the nickname for Lung Fu Pao was actually “Snake Cat Dog.” I thought the name had both a cute and erotic side to it — I thought the contrast between these two ideas was pretty interesting. I’ve always wanted to do something with the name Snake Cat Dog, whether it was for a project, or this exhibition.

So I had the opportunity to show here at Harbour City Gallery, and I naturally just thought of using this name to inform the exhibition works.

As I mentioned before, there are 34 works here. I’ve been into comic books ever since I was a kid; what I loved about them was how they presented the story frame by frame, and each frame is like a snapshot of a particular moment in the story, like frozen in time. So I wanted to bring that same element to this show, telling the story frame by frame, where each frame is represented by a canvas.

First time doing a frame-by-frame exhibition?

Yes.

What was your personal impression of Lung Fu Pao back when it was more popular, and did it have any effect on the series?

I was a few years old when I kind of knew it had existed, but I was too young to be very interested in things like nudes and porn at the time. So the magazine is 30% porn, and the other 70% is — how do you say — it’s weird articles with a Ripley’s Believe it or Not vibe, like a guy with a hand growing out of his back or something. Of course there would still be an erotic layer to it, but it would be these types of things, you know. And not just focusing on Hong Kong.

So you’re really not that interested in either side of that as a kid. You’d see a copy tucked away in an uncle’s washroom, something like that. But everyone thinks of Lung Fu Pao as distinct from a porn magazine. You wouldn’t call LFP a porn mag. It’s something that’s in a category of its own.

This exhibition deals more with the erotic side of LFP. You could say that LFP is in pretty bad taste, the eroticism in it is very raw. It doesn’t have a lot to do with the sexy, beautiful side of nudity. I wanted to bring out the sexy, beauty side of it more — so aside from the eroticism, the exhibition doesn’t have a lot in common with LFP.

So the “weird news” parts you mentioned, did you incorporate any elements of that into your work?

Too weird! I don’t think I did. I did work some of that spirit into the zine though. Not the paintings.

Does the place you call home have a strong influence on your work?

Where we grow up definitely influences our artistic output. For example, a lot of people have said they liked one side of the exhibition better than the other — the more popular side features mostly nightscapes and uses a lot of neon pink and blue. And even though I’ve used these colours a lot in my work through the years, the fact that people have a favourite side is crazy to me. It made me more conscious as to why I like to use these colours so much — which brings it back to your question.

I think having Hong Kong as home has had a profound effect on my use of colour. Especially the Hong Kong nightscapes, cityscapes, the neon lights… I really think these elements are hugely emblematic of the city as well. Other cities have these neon signs too, but it’s not the same as Hong Kong. Here, you take the tram, or bus, and the signs hang so low that you can really see them up close.