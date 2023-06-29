Sotheby’s and Louis Vuitton are auctioning 22 new Artycapucines bags

Sotheby’s is hosting a dedicated auction featuring 22 unique artist-designed Louis Vuitton bags, with proceeds benefitting a diverse range of charities and NGOs.

The ongoing Artycapucines collaboration gives leading contemporary artists the opportunity to bring their unique visions to Louis Vuitton’s distinctive Capucines design. The feminine classic bag has provided a canvas for 24 international artists in the four annual Artycapucines collections released since 2019.

Each bag is remade, signed by the artist under the flap and presented in a Monogram-covered Louis Vuitton Boîte Chapeau, a modern hat box. These unique boxes, too, are signed by the relevant artist, either with a simple signature or more elaborate artwork.

The 22 participating artists for this edition are Amélie Bertrand, Daniel Buren, Sam Falls, Urs Fischer, Gregor Hildebrandt, Donna Huanca, Huang Yuxing, Alex Israel, Liu Wei, Peter Marino, Beatriz Milhazes, Vik Muniz, Jean-Michel Othoniel, Park Seo-Bo, Paola Pivi, Ugo Rondinone, Tschabalala Self, Josh Smith, Jonas Wood, Kennedy Yanko, Zeng Fanzhi and Zhao Zhao.

Net proceeds from the sales of the Artycapucines bags are donated to a charity or NGO of the artist’s choice, including UNICEF.

The Sotheby’s and Louis Vuitton Artycapucines auction is open for online bidding from 28 June to 12 July. If you are lucky enough to drop by, the 22 bags are on show to the public at Sotheby’s Paris, 76 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, from 1 to 5 July.

(Lead and featured images courtesy of Sotheby’s)