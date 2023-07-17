teamLab SuperNature Macau unveils new massive sculptural space of light

Looking for a cool place to visit in Macau? Japan’s famous digital art exhibition teamLab has added a new immersive sculptural space of light at teamLab SuperNature Macao.

The Light Sculpture series called the “Light Sculpture – Plane” feature 13 massive installations. With a collection of light planes, created by laser beams, the sculptural space of lights creates immersive three-dimensional artworks. Continuously moving around, the lights transform continuously to challenge the notion of human perception as they are not materials that are three-dimensional, it is how humans perceive them.

Take a look at Light Sculpture – Plane’s concept video below.

Founded in Japan, teamLab with the aim to provide a “body immersive” art space, has opened art exhibitions across the globe, such as New York, London, Paris, Singapore, and Shanghai. Its most recent project is the “teamLab Future Park” in Hong Kong. Opened on July 9, the exhibition will last until January 14, 2024, at Megabox in Kowloon Bay.

teamLab SuperNature Macao, located at The Venetian Macao, consists of various artworks such as “Floating Flower Garden: Flowers and I are of the Same Root the Garden and I are One,” “Massless Clouds Between Sculpture and Life,” “Valley of Flowers and People: Immersed and Reborn,” and many more. With its recent expansion from last month, teamLab offers an immersive experience to the audience across the 5,000 square and 8-meter-tall artwork space.

Tickets for teamLab SuperNature Macau are available at $288 (MOP/HKD) for adults and $208 for children aged 3 to 12. Get your hands on the ticket, if you want to “immerse the body in a complex, three-dimensional world, and create a world with others, and become one with that world.”

TeamLab SuperNature Macao

The Venetian Macao, Cotai Expo Hall F

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (last entry time: 6:15 p.m.)

(Images: teamLab)