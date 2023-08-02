“To Infinity and Beyond: The Art of Hsiao Chin” exhibition opens in Macau

The exhibition combines art, technology and entertainment to bring to life the works of Chinese artist Hsiao Chin.

As part of the citywide international art event organised by the Macau government, MGM unveils a special exhibition “To Infinity and Beyond: The Art of Hsiao Chin”, focusing on the masterpieces of the Chinese abstract artist. Open to the public from now until 24 September, the exhibition is touted as a one-of-a-kind that demonstrates the avant-garde concept of “ART-TECH-TAINMENT” by transcending the confines of space.

“To Infinity and Beyond: The Art of Hsiao Chin” sees Hsiao’s museum-level masterpieces innovatively transformed into digital, three-dimensional formats and integrated with audio-visual elements. Breaking the boundaries of physical space and virtual reality, the exhibition allows visitors to fully immerse into the artist’s works from the 1960s to today.

As one of the most significant Chinese artists in the past 60 years, Hsiao has dedicated his whole life to exploring the “Circle of Life” through the Punto Movement. He is known for integrating traditional Chinese philosophical concepts like Zen and Taoism with the visual language of western abstract art.





While many of Hsiao’s masterpieces are scattered around the world in museums including Song Art Museum Beijing, China Art Museum Shanghai and Tsz Shan Monastery Hong Kong, MGM Chairman’s Collection unveils some of the artist’s works for the very first time. These include “To the Eternal Garden-10” and “Light of Divinity-10”. Additionally, “Dancing Light 2016”, the largest painting created by Hsiao in his career, is on permanent display in the MGM Cotai hotel lobby.

The exhibition is organised into eight zones resembling the shape of the number “8”, the symbol of infinity. Visitors can walk through the Circle of Life, Spiritual Journey in the Universe, Origin of Chi, Space Travel, Samantha’s Eternal Garden, The Artwork Exhibition, Beyond Infinity and Digital Art Jamming at Lion Lobby as they explore Hsiao’s artistic career.

Catch “To Infinity and Beyond: The Art of Hsiao Chin” from now until 24 September at MGM Theatre, MGM Cotai, Macau. Find out more about the exhibition on the official website.