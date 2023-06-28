Flabjacks artist Ton Mak on her first solo exhibition “WELCOME HOME” in Hong Kong

Ahead of her exhibition opening, Lifestyle Asia talks to Ton Mak about how she turned her escapist doodles into the Flabjacks brand, the stories behind her most recent works and the new watercolour style that she’s cooking up.

Having been away from Hong Kong since the age of eight, Mak has lived in several cities including Auckland, Shanghai and San Francisco. For the Hong Kong-born artist, “home” remains an ambiguous concept and can be found in moments of peace surrounded by nature, rather than a particular address. As such, her artworks focus on non-manmade environments such as night forests and starry skies, which hint at a sense of home.

On show at the Gallery by the Harbour, Mak’s “WELCOME HOME” features 29 acrylic paintings in her vibrant and carefree style. Her colourful round characters Flabjacks, who she describes as “chubby friendly folk”, take the spotlight as they explore their natural wonderland. In the Flabjacks world, home can be found anywhere — up in the skies, in daydreams or even through friendly conversations.

In conversation with Ton Mak

Tell us a bit about yourself and your background?

I was born in Hong Kong, grew up in New Zealand and spent 10 years in Shanghai. Now I’m based in San Francisco. I’m the creator of the brand Flabjacks, an imaginary world of characters that live in an imaginary wonderland.

When and how did your interest in art begin?

My mum is an artist and I did some art therapy when I was a kid. I never formally studied art, but it’s always been in the background during my university years and then work years.

I never thought there would be a way my doodles could make money. For me, they were always just a form of relaxation, a hobby. That’s why I didn’t even study it. I didn’t think that a degree would make sense.

To this day, I never made a deliberate strategy to create any of the characters in Flabjacks or the artworks surrounding it. Becoming an artist sort of happened organically.

How did you get your first opportunity?

I was working a full-time job in advertising. My childhood friend Mayao, who’s quite famous in Hong Kong, connected me to opportunities to doodle for some magazines and brands. It opened my mind up to the possibility that I could do this as a job. I took on more collaborations while working full-time for a while, before finally quitting my job to pursue an artistic career.

Tell us about name Flabjacks?

I came up with Flabjacks during my advertising job. I came home late one night and I thought, okay, all my doodles have a similar feeling to them. They all have their own eyes and big lips. I wanted a name to tell their story. And I thought, they’re all round and flabby. That’s where “Flab” comes from. As for the latter part, I grew up in England and ate Flapjacks all the time. So I just put the two together.

It wasn’t very strategic for branding because for many years, if you Googled “Flabjacks”, Flapjacks will pop up.

Tell us about your exhibition “WELCOME HOME”?

This is my first show in years where I’m physically present. That’s why I’m excited to “WELCOME HOME” symbolically.

All of the artworks in this exhibition were created during my pregnancy last year or right after it. Whenever I had a break, I would purposely isolate myself and go into this imaginary world of Flabjacks. I got to thinking about the concept of “home” and how it doesn’t have to be a particular address, but rather, it’s a feeling found in moments of peace.

Tell us about your two new characters, the dinosaur and the tiger?

“WELCOME HOME” features a lot of different universes I have in my mind. But mainly, it’s a natural wonderland. I’m very drawn to nature, especially after moving to San Francisco. And in the nature scenes, there are a lot of dinosaurs. As I mentioned earlier, it’s not like I had a strategy to launch a new character. I suddenly found dinosaurs really fascinating and magical, because they aren’t around anymore. I think the core of this dinosaur series is the feeling of adventure and exploration.

The other new character is the tiger. It’s a representation of my son because he was born in the Year of Tiger. There’s a pink one and an orange one, but I like the pink one more because it’s a little out of this world.

Ton Mak, “BALLER”

Favourite piece of art from the exhibition and why?

My favourite piece is MOST SPECIAL. I made it during the Year of the Tiger and the theme behind it is adventure and exploration. It takes place in a natural wonderland forest where there’s a feeling of limitlessness and not having any boundaries.

Supporting the tigers, who are the main characters in MOST SPECIAL, are the little plants with eyes. Growing up in New Zealand, we had a lot of ferns that were unique to the country and we had to draw them in class as kids. The idea of a magical fern stuck with me and that’s why I decided to include them in this piece.

Ton Mak, “MOST SPECIAL”

What do you hope the audience can gain or experience when they see the exhibition?

For me, I think being able to create a world of bright colours where people can feel positive and uplifted from seeing my work is enough. Today’s the media day so the exhibition is closed off to the public, but I’ve already seen lots of kids pulling their parents to take a peek and that makes me feel really happy. When I created “WELCOME HOME”, I didn’t have kids in mind, but I can definitely see how it appeals to viewers of all ages.

What’s next?

I’ve been working on a whole new technique, moving on from acrylic paints and focusing on watercolour pencils. I think this new medium allows me to explore more childlike qualities in the creative process. So that’s me and my current obsession!

“WELCOME HOME” runs from 21 June to 15 July at Gallery by the Harbour, Shop 207, Level 2, Ocean Centre, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.