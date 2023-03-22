Yayoi Kusama is back with her signature artwork this May at her latest exhibition in New York

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is set to bring her largest exhibition to date in New York. From May onwards, art enthusiasts will be able to experience her latest collection of phantasmagorical artwork at David Zwirner, the contemporary art gallery in the Big Apple.

Yayoi Kusama, one of the most celebrated contemporary artists in the world, is famous for her innovative use of dots in paintings, sculptures, performances and installations. The Japanese artist’s extensive use of dots has led her to be known as ‘the princess of polka dots.’

Phantasmagorical artwork is an art form that features optical effects, illusions and vibrant colours, which create bizarre imagery. The artists often draw inspiration from dreams, fantasy or the world of mythology. Some known phantasmagorical along with Kusama are, Salvador Dali, Max Ernst and others.

About Yayoi Kusama’s largest exhibition in New York:

Her exhibition, titled “I Spend Each Day Embracing Flowers,” will start on May 12 and include new paintings, sculptures featuring her signature flower and pumpkin motifs and a new Infinity Mirrored Room. The showcase will be at David Zwirner’s West 19th and West 20th street galleries.

Entry to the exhibition will be free; visitors will not have to purchase tickets. It will be on a first-come basis. However, admission to the Infinity Mirrored Rooms will be timed so that all visitors can witness the beauty of Kusama’s latest installation, as per information on David Zwirner website.

Her Infinity Mirrored Rooms have received a lot of buzz over the years. Each new ‘Infinity Room’ surprises audiences with its mesmerising and unique presentation of lights and colours. The gallery expects a high volume of visitors and anticipates long entry lines for the exhibit, as previous Yayoi Kusama shows had wait times from 30 minutes to over two hours.

Yayoi Kusama’s Infinity Mirrored Room at Tate Modern, London, will give you an idea of what to expect at the upcoming Infinity Mirror Room in New York:

You can witness the acclaimed Japanese artist’s work at two locations in New York at the moment. The Louis Vuitton store on Fifth Avenue installed a robot of Yayoi Kusama painting her famous spots as part of her campaign with the brand. She also created a mosaic, along with artist Kiki Smith, at Grand Central Madison station.

