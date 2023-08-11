Japanese artist Yoshirotten on his installation “Fluid Garden” in Landmark

In a conversation with Lifestyle Asia, Yoshirotten gets candid about his collaboration with Landmark and Belowground, his journey as an artist and his obsession with nature.

Tokyo-based art director and graphic artist Yoshirotten is known for his art based around the motif of light, which visualises the invisible through site-specific installations. In a collaboration with Landmark and Belowground, he makes his debut in Hong Kong with a large-scale art installation titled “Fluid Garden”, open to the public from now until 31 August.

Transforming the Landmark Atrium fountain into a digital mirage, Yoshirotten’s water garden of light is presented in a metallic material and changes appearance throughout the day depending on the sunlight and lighting. Wooden blocks around the central puddle provide spaces for visitors to contemplate the installation from different perspectives. As an installation that combines two-dimensional, three-dimensional and video formats, the artist hopes “Fluid Garden” will provide an inspirational space that encourages those who stop by to think and wonder.

In addition to the installation, a popsicle cart will pop-up on select days. Visitors who ‘like’ the installation posts on Landmark’s Instagram and RED social media accounts will receive a bright blue, “Fluid Garden”-themed popsicle.

In conversation with Yoshirotten

When and how did your journey as an artist begin?

I was born in Kagoshima in Japan, a city surrounded by nature. When I got older, I moved to Tokyo. I’ve always been interested in skating, fashion and music, and I wanted to do something that incorporated all of these disciplines. That’s how I became a designer.

How does your upbringing inspire your art?

The scenery, especially the oceans and the mountains, is incredible where I was born, so I’ve always had a strong interest in the universe and nature. I like to incorporate the beauty of nature with digital technology in my artwork.

Besides nature, are there any like artists who you look up to?

There are a lot of artists that I look up to, but actually, if you ask me, I’m more inspired by musicians. So I’m constantly looking at new music and new musical experiences to inspire myself and my artwork.

How would you describe your unique art style?

So, “future nature” is actually my tagline. I want to use nature, which has already been us for a long time, and add a futuristic touch to it. In short, mix everything together and create a new way for everyone to look at things. That is my style.

Tell us about the “Fluid Garden” exhibition?

When I first saw the setting of Landmark, I wanted to transform the fountain that was originally there. I decided to add new things and create a water garden, so people who walk around will also become a part of the artwork, like an interactive experience for all.

What does a typical day look like for you?

I’m a night person, so I use my imagination and think a lot at night — I basically don’t sleep. I like to use this time to do my design work as well. On a similar note, I like to work on weekends or when there’s no one in the studio. As for my free time, I go clubbing when I’m in Tokyo, but when I’m back home, I love to immerse myself in nature.

What upcoming projects are you working on?

From 18 to 19 August, there will be a big music event called Supersonic in Tokyo. I will have some new exhibitions and installations there. Then in September, I will come back to Landmark with the second part of the artwork that I have now, in Belowground. So please stay tuned for that.

“Fluid Garden” runs from 9 to 31 August at Landmark, 15 Queen’s Road Central, Central, Hong Kong. Find out more on the official website.