Love murder mysteries? These Agatha Christie books will give you all the thrills

All hail the ‘Queen of whodunits’, Agatha Christie! The late author is undoubtedly the most pioneering figure whose mystery novels have catapulted the genre to massive fame. In a more than five decades-long career, Agatha wrote 66 detective novels, 14 short stories and several plays. She also holds the Guinness World Records title of the ‘best-selling fiction writer of all time’. So, what makes her work stand out? Apart from deploying the compelling private detective, Hercule Poirot, in most of her novels, Christie’s novels are filled with other literary elements that still inspire many writers. From smart and well-executed scenarios to a colourful array of suspects and mind-boggling plot twists and whatnot – Christie’s novels have it all.
Do you remotely follow the mystery genre? If yes, chances are you’ve seen films like Death on the Nile, Murder On The Orient Express or Witness For The Prosecution, all of which are adaptations of Christie’s finest works. Ready to embark on a gripping journey offering goosebumps, shocks and thrills? Let’s take you through some of the best Agatha Christie books to read!
With tiny hints and clues throughout the chapters and perfectly detailed insights into each character’s psyche – there’s no dull moment throughout the novels. The stories will have you extremely hooked! It’s time to curl up with your favourite from our list of the best Agatha Christie books. Happy reading!
One of the world’s best-selling mysteries, And Then There Were None, has sold over 100 million copies. For those wanting to understand the genius of Agatha Christie, this novel is the perfect starting point.
The plot follows ten strangers invited to the isolated Soldier Island by a mysterious host, who, even more strangely, isn’t present there. Stuck with people they don’t know and completely cut off from the outside world, these people are haunted by the dark shadows of their past.
All are seated for dinner when a record plays, announcing that each one of them has committed murder and they shall die on the island. What happens to these vulnerable victims? They start dying one by one! Each person points fingers towards one another, wondering if there’s a murderer among them. However, the true killer comes to light only at the end.
Will any of them survive these tragic killings?
The first novel to feature Christie’s eccentric detective Hercule Poirot, The Mysterious Affair at Styles, revolves around the death of Emily Inglethorp, the friendly owner of Styles Court who was poisoned with strychnine.
Poirot is called to investigate this high-profile murder. From Emily’s much younger husband, her mysterious stepsons, a longtime companion to a family friend working as a nurse to a poison specialist who just ‘happens’ to be nearby, suspects are plenty.
With each suspect having their secrets and demons to conceal, will Poirot be able to uncover the truth? Filled with crazy plot twists and dealing with the complicated nature of power and wealth, The Mysterious Affair at Styles will gauge your attention like no other.
One of the widely adapted novels of Agatha Christie, Murder On The Orient Express catapulted to immense fame with its 2017 movie adaptation, starring Kenneth Branagh as the beloved Poirot.
The Orient Express, with a slew of travellers, comes to a sudden halt during the night after being blocked by snowdrifts. What unravels the next morning? The mysterious Mr Ratchett is found stabbed in his cabin. With Poirot being one of the passengers on the train, an intense investigation commences. The detective must find out the murderer on the loose before they claim another life.
Wait for the incredible twist coming your way towards the end!
A Murder Is Announced is the author’s best work featuring another of her favourite detective, Miss Marple. Christie’s 50th-published novel starts in an ordinary small town, Chipping Cleghorn, when Marple finds a rather amusing advertisement in the local newspaper – the announcement of a murder.
“A murder is announced and will occur on Friday, October 29th, at Little Paddocks at 6:30 p.m,” the ad reads. Marple initially dismisses it as a joke, but things go for a toss when the lights go out at the chosen location at the exact given time. A gunshot is heard, and someone drops dead.
Pay close attention to the text in this one, as you’ll encounter several surprises and a complex web of lies as our detective uncovers the killer.
One of the most unique Hercule Poirot mysteries, the novel follows a serial killer who’s targeting people in alphabetical order –Alice Ascher (A), Betty Barnard (B)and Carmichael Clarke (C).
The plot starts with Poirot receiving a typewritten letter by ‘A.B.C’ detailing a crime to be committed very soon. The seemingly pompous killer seems to be enjoying testing Poirot’s wits as the latter is forced to witness people die to understand the culprit’s patterns. The cosy murder mystery offers deep insights into the psychology of a lunatic murderer. It’s also interesting to see Poirot trailing upon a series of misleading clues as he races against time.
Will he manage to prevent another death?
The Murder at the Vicarage is the first Agatha Christie novel to feature the feisty detective Miss Marple as she investigates a murder in her village St Mary Mead. Told from the perspective of the village’s local vicar, Reverend Leonard Clement, the novel revolves around the murder of a local magistrate and landowner, Colonel Protheroe. The most detested man in the town, everyone wished Protheroe was dead. What happens next?
Protheroe is shot in the head in the vicar’s study. As Marple takes up the case, it seems like the whole village had a motive to kill the magistrate, making her investigation way more complicated. The chilling twists in the novel will have you guessing until the last page!
Hercule Poirot’s cruise vacation along the Nile goes for a toss when it turns into a murder scene following the death of a young heiress. Death on the Nile is another famously adapted Agatha Christie novel, whose 2022 film adaptation led by Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer and more rose to massive fame.
A sweeping mystery of jealousy, betrayal and love, this novel is filled with several twists and turns to keep you unsettled and guessing till the end. With the killer still aboard the cruise, will another murder occur before Poirot solves the complex web of lies?
The astonishing revelation in The Murder Of Roger Ackroyd topples the whole detective novel genre, which is also what makes it one of Christie’s best crime novels ever. Take it from us, this novel will leave you startled for days!
Hercule Poirot is called out of his retirement to investigate the gruesome murder of a wealthy widow. What unfolds next is another killing, this time of the widow’s fiance and our titular character Roger Ackroyd, who’s stabbed to death in his office. The story is narrated by Dr Sheppard, a friend of Ackroyd and a keen participant in the whole investigation. Stay alert as you read this gripping novel. No one can be trusted.
Five Little Pigs is unlike most of Christie’s murder mysteries, where Poirot is tasked with finding the truth about a sixteen-year-old murder case. Caroline Crale died in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murdering her husband. Caroline’s daughter now approaches Poirot to reopen the case, which brings to light five suspects, aka ‘five little pigs’ who were with Caroline and her husband the day he died.
The novel is one of the most interesting reads, based on twisted memories as each person retells the fateful day from their perspective. Poirot uncovers the surprising truth about the age-old case after finding cracks in their stories and deeply understanding each suspect’s psychology. This is one of the most finely crafted Agatha Christie novels ever.
Crooked House is a standalone mystery devoid of the ace detectives Hercules Poirot and Miss Marple. The plot follows the Leonides family, a big suburban family in London living under the wealthy patriarch Aristide. One fine day, Aristide is mysteriously poisoned by his own eye medicine.
While everyone points fingers at Aristide’s beautiful widow, his granddaughter’s fiance Charles Hayward takes it upon himself to uncover the truth. The novel then chronicles a series of interviews and investigations into the workings of the Leonides family, eventually unmasking the traitor. The ending is sure to send shivers down your spine!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Some of the best mystery novels written by Agatha Christie include 'And Then There Were None', 'The Mysterious Affair at Styles', 'Murder On The Orient Express' as well as 'The A.B.C Murders'.
Answer: Since all Agatha Christie books are standalone, they can be read in any order.
Answer: While some of Agatha Christie books can be quite complex to understand, there are a few which can be read by children interested in the mystery genre. These include 'Mysterious Affairs at Styles', 'And Then There Were None' and 'Death on the Nile'.
Answer: In a career lasting more than five decades, Agatha Christie wrote 66 detective novels, 14 short stories and several plays.