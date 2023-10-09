Check out the best Asian dating apps for your next romantic escapade!

Did you know that Asia is home to more than four billion people (that’s about 60% of the world’s population)! And you still can’t find ‘the one’? With dating apps easing your relationship woes in the 21st century, exploring your options shouldn’t be that hard. However, with so many apps cropping up every now and then, it’s arduous to figure out which platforms are worth exploring. Lately, it seems like finding the right dating app has become as challenging as finding the right person! Many of us end up putting our energy into dating apps that aren’t even curated in liaison with what we want and end up in disappointment. But don’t worry, if you’re an Asian single or someone looking to meet single Asian guys and girls – you’ve landed at the right place. We’ve listed down the best Asian dating apps, guaranteed to land you a great match.

No doubt that Bumble, Tinder, and other mainstream apps give you a diverse pool of matches to choose from, but sometimes, all you need is something tailor-made to narrow your matches and save you the labour of incessant swipes. People in Asia have a number of homegrown apps – whether it’s for finding culturally similar singles to settle down or simply connecting with other single Asians or outlanders to have a good time while it lasts. Our dating app guide will surely help you get out of your singledom.

Best Asian dating apps to find your perfect match

1. Asian Date

If you’re keen on dating gorgeous Asian women, look no further than Asian Date. The app is used by women across Asian backgrounds, including Korean, Thai, Japanese and more. Boasting more than 20 million users, Asian Date allows single Asian women to send live chats and letters for free, while men can use a token-based system to chat with the woman who piques their curiosity.

It’s ideal for all types of relationships, from casual encounters, and dating to even finding long-term partners. It all depends on how you leverage it. Additionally, the signup process is really quick and easy and all you have to do to build a credible profile is add a bunch of photos, describe yourself and the kind of match you’re looking for. And voila, you’re done!

The website claims that its users are spread across the USA, Europe, Philippines, Thailand, China, Japan, Vietnam and many more Asian countries. Enjoy a fun and safe dating experience with Asian Date.

Ideal for: Westerners or Asians looking to date Asian women. It has an easy-to-use interface, is ideal for all relationship types (from casual to serious) and you can start your journey for free.

2. eHarmony

While eHarmony mightn’t strike you as the best site for Asian dating, trust us when we say it boasts a large Asian user base for you to find the one. If you’re a non-serious dater, cut it from your list. However, for those wanting to ‘date to get married’ or have serious relationships – eHarmony is the best platform. All Asian singles interested in finding committed and lasting relationships have to be on this app, which calls out to everyone looking for love. While you’ll have to shelve a little more compared to other apps, a little splurge isn’t harmful when it comes to finding your soulmate. Right?

eHarmony is especially a great platform for Asian Americans of Korean, Chinese and Japanese descent. For more than 6.7 million Asian singles residing in the US, eHarmony has worked wonders. The screening process is quite in-depth to ensure that irrelevant profiles are blocked from the get-go and to provide you with only quality matches. From lengthy compatibility tests and quizzes to a well-developed algorithm that does all the work for you – eHarmony strives to give you the best.

While you can start off with the free basic membership, don’t. To make the most of your experience, choose from any of their three premium membership plans based on the timeframe. Happy dating!

Ideal for: Asians/ Westerners looking to forge serious relationships, mostly with an intent of settling down. It has a great compatibility-based system and a wide commitment-minded user base.

3. Truly Asian

Another trusted dating app for all serious Asian daters, Truly Asian helps you connect with compatible singles in Asia without wasting time. Its membership base comprises single folks across North America, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Europe. Starting your experience is extremely hassle-free. You just have to sign up, secure your profile, find a match and start chatting.

One of the highlights of Truly Asian that sets it apart as the best Asian dating app is its translation feature. The app boasts an in-chat language translation feature to overcome any language barriers. The app clearly seems to abide by the saying that ‘love has no boundaries’.

Ideal for: Singles looking for serious relationships. Truly Asian’s easy-to-build profile, translation and ID verification features make it extremely uncomplicated to use.

4. Elite Singles

Elite Singles is the best place to romance highly educated single Asians. The app is designed to connect Asian professionals and university graduates to forge real relationships. With over 80% of its users having a university degree, the upscale dating platform is sure to provide quality matches, who share the same life goals and vision. Not only does the app boast a huge Asian-American user base, but also Asians from Korea, China, Japan and elsewhere across the globe.

You’ll have to undertake a 30-minute personality assessment test for the app to connect you with eligible matches. The algorithm gives you up to seven matches a day based on your preferences. Moreover, there are several quality checks, and all profiles are verified. Elite Singles gets thousands of new members monthly, giving you a large pool of Asians to choose from.

Ideal for: Career-driven, highly educated singles who are looking for people with similar values and life goals. With an in-depth personality test and intensive quality checks, the app helps you find the one with efficiency.

5. Blossoms Dating

Blossoms Dating a.k.a. Cherry Blossoms markets itself as the ‘premier Filipino and Asian dating site’, helping people forge successful relationships, marriages and friendships. The company has been in the Asian matchmaking business since the 1970s, building a great reputation for helping people from all over the globe turn their romantic dreams into reality.

Blossoms Dating leans towards the ‘matchmaking’ side of things and is definitely NOT ideal for casual daters or those who are unsure about what they want. Their free membership has a host of features as well! It allows you to upload up to 12 photos, view other singles’ profiles, receive personalised matches, and more. The platform has advanced search options and filters to personalise your dating experience. If your end goal is to hopefully find someone to marry, Blossoms Dating has you covered. It’s also LGBTQ+ friendly!

Ideal for: People looking to cement serious relationships, especially with Filipino and Asian women. Nonetheless, you’ll find a lot of different ethnicities on the app spread across the globe. For people who treat dating as a serious business, this app is for you.

6. Asia Friend Finder

Whether you’re looking for a night-long casual rendezvous or a life-long serious partnership – Asia Friend Finder will make sure you find it. With apparently more than 7.5 million Asian singles in its database, the app is used by Taiwanese, Cantonese, Korean, Chinese, Thai, Japanese, Indian, and Filipino singles. You’ll also find many non-Asian people, especially from the US, Canada and Europe.

You can start with the free membership, but it’s very limited. We suggest you opt for the Gold subscription plan to have unlimited access to features and 24/7 support. Asia Friend Finder is available in multiple languages to be more inclusive, has a really interesting video introduction feature on the profile and boasts community features like blogs and groups to keep you hooked.

Ideal for: Singles looking to mingle and be friends with Asian singles. The app is both for people looking to find a romantic partner or just seeking a friend.

7. Asian Dating

Boasting members from the Philippines, Thailand, Japan, China, and Vietnam as well as single Asians in the US and Europe, Asian Dating is your one-stop dating app for finding Asian partners worldwide. People who sign up are usually non-Asian foreigners looking to date single Asian women. You can join, browse and even send certain types of messages for free. However, you need a paid membership for advanced messaging.

Asian Dating also has translation tools to aid your quest to find love across borders. The platform shares a database with 30 Asian dating sites like Japan Cupid, Thai Love Links, Vietnam Cupid and more, which means you’re exposed to many more relationship possibilities by just creating one account.

Ideal for: Asian singles looking to date and have deep commitments with other Asians or foreigners.

Have you tried out any of these Asian dating apps?

(Hero image credit: Eric Do/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: Trần Long/ Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the best dating apps for Asians?

Asian Date, Truly Asian, and eHarmony are some of the most popular dating apps among Asians.

Is there an Asian Dating site which is 100% free?

Almost all Asian dating apps offer free memberships, and you can further opt for premium memberships to unlock advanced features.