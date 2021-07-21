Being a personal account, an autobiography can build an intimate connection with the reader. Well-known personalities tell the story of their lives in their own words, in many cases revealing things that were hidden from the world till the release of the book. We learn about their journey through childhood, struggles, triumphs, love and the events that shaped their destiny.

If you are one of those readers who likes a good memoir or a first-person account, here’s a list of some of the must-read autobiographies that you should have in your list.

