Struggling with overthinking? Here are some of the best books for you!

Sometimes the worst place you can be in is your own head! Either dwelling too much in the past or worrying excessively about the future – overthinking and anxiety have become embedded in our systems. “What would things be if I had acted differently?” “Why did they suddenly stop calling? What have I done?” “Should I stay in this job, or should I follow my passion?”. Overthinkers are plagued by a list of unresolved problems, conflicts and uncertainties that hold them back from unleashing their full potential. While some thoughts do help you navigate everyday affairs and make calculated decisions, most of these unbridled ponderings are simply cluttering your mind. Do you also find yourself often drowning in worry? Here are the best books for overthinking, that’ll bring clarity to your life.

Especially with social media becoming omnipresent in the lives of younger generations, feelings of inadequacy are at an all-time high. This tangle of thoughts can change a world of opportunity into a chaotic scramble. And you don’t want that right? The gloomy view of life being taken by a growing section of people is quite alarming, but fret not! There are a host of tools to help you break free from the chains of overthinking. In our guide, we’ve listed down some powerful self-help books that’ll be your go-to therapists in your quest to overcome overthinking. Keep reading!

Overthinking? Best books that’ll bring clarity to your life