Check out the best Bumble prompts and answer ideas to woo your match

#1 Golden rule of online dating: When life blesses you with a great virtual match, you better find all the right ways to make an outstanding impression! Among the plethora of dating apps, Bumble takes the lion’s share when it comes to finding love. While the app’s ‘women make the first move’ approach made it a pioneer in the dating world, Bumble has since added a host of other user-friendly features that help you snag more matches and dates. Bumble provides profile ‘prompts’, which are basically conversation starters that showcase your personality and sense of humour. Investing some time and thought into curating your Bumble prompts and answers is a sure-shot way to find people who fundamentally match your wants and needs. Compatibility is key, right? If you’re struggling to build an impressive Bumble bio, we’ve listed some of the best prompts and answer ideas that’ll leave a lasting impression.

With over 40 prompts to select from, Bumble makes it easier for your potential matches to get a deeper insight into what you’re about. If you’re honest, specific and positive in your approach then charming your way into your potential match’s DMs will be a cakewalk. You can display a maximum of three prompts at a time, so make your selection carefully. Just be clear about what you want (without shying away from throwing in a tad bit of humour). Check out our recommendations below:

Best Bumble prompt answers that’ll seal the deal

Perfect first date…

One of the most popular prompts on Bumble, this statement sets the expectations from the get-go. It’d be a great way for your matches to know your expectations, so stop with the mundane monosyllabic responses. Something as laid-back as ‘drinks’ or ‘whatever you want’ will only land you in a dump of rejected profiles. Instead, lay down your preferences to set the stage for a potential date. Add playfulness and humour to your response for extra brownie points. Here’s what you can try:

“A drink or three on a patio, followed by a stroll through the park, then ice cream at (local spot).”

“Sync Spotify accounts and dual DJ our first date while sipping Shandy on the beach.”

“Hit up a vineyard and pretend like we know about wine until we drink enough to a point that we really are wine experts.”

“Go to the nearest arcade and try to break every high score while drinking slushies middle-school style.”

“Go to the dog park and fantasise about kidnapping all the Pitbulls.”

“Trying to assemble IKEA furniture. If we survive the instruction manual and don’t end up with spare parts, I’d say we’re off to a great start in this adventure called dating.”

After work, you can find me…

How you spend your time post-work gives your matches a sneak peek into your interests and hobbies. Whether you’re a lousy lounger, a gym enthusiast, a dedicated bibliophile or maybe a budding cocktail connoisseur – anything that talks about your everyday, guilt-free rituals gives them an idea about your interests. And who knows, you might just do them together in the future with your match. Try out these prompts:

“Curled in bed with a book—I live for murder mysteries, Jane Austen and fantasy novels.”

“Pretending to have a deep philosophical conversation with my cat. She’s an excellent listener, but her advice on world peace is still a work in progress.”

“Unwinding by grabbing happy hour drinks and dinner with my friends or co-workers.”

“Baking cookies while watching the latest season of The Bachelorette.”

We’ll get along if…

Okay, compatibility is king! So why not provide a quick criterion to forge a friendship and a potential relationship? With this prompt, you can share the kind of experiences you want to venture into with your future partner. Again, specificity is the key. Really think about what would make a connection enjoyable with your match and go for it. Let’s look at something you can try:

“You prefer staying in with a glass of wine to going out for drinks.”

“You can flirt in more than one language.”

“If you believe that Drake’s new album is far better than Kanye’s.”

“You get along with the current woman in my life, Lola, my pit bull.”

“Our ideal first date involves ripping on Star Wars and sharing other unpopular opinions.”

“I hope you can appreciate my talent for turning mundane activities into a dance party. Vacuuming? Synchronized swiffer moves. Grocery shopping? Aisle disco. Let’s make every moment a groove!”

My hidden talent…

This is your sign to be creative and silly. This prompt is also a great opportunity to let your matches know what you bring to the table and what are your hidden quirks. Are you a great bartender? Do you have immaculate cooking skills? Or can you fold your legs over your head? Check out these examples:

“I never use the maps app on my phone. My brain is like a compass. I always know where I’m going because….”

“You can’t say you’re truly an amazing dancer until your eyebrows can dance with you. Want to have an eyebrow-dancing marathon with me sometime?”

“I can build absolutely anything from IKEA, no matter how obscure the directions are.”

“I can move my ears. Every time I do it, people are so surprised that they want to learn the “secret.”

A non-negotiable…

Time to switch back to serious business as this prompt helps highlight the absolute dealbreakers for you in a relationship. However, avoid being super negative or going too deep into the specificities as you’ll just look like someone with a lot of emotional baggage. And nobody wants to entertain that initially, right? Make it more positive and use it to reveal the qualities or shared dreams/ goals you want your partner to have. Try out these answers:

“You think living abroad for a few years sounds like an ultimate bucket-list adventure.”

“You must be willing to watch my favourite horror movie with me (no hiding).”

“No drama.”

“You HAVE to be willing to sing karaoke in the car with me.”

“You like and are conversational about art, books and travel.”

My real-life superpower is…

Get sarcastic with your answers or use it as an opportunity to say more about yourself, the choice is yours. It’s a lighthearted icebreaker to help you reveal your quirks and personality playfully. Make it relatable by listing the superpowers that will give you access to the life you’ve always dreamed of living. Just steer clear of the cliches, please!

“Being able to pick a movie to watch on Netflix in under five minutes.”

“Being able to wake up without drinking coffee.”

“Somehow always managing to win the Broadway lottery.”

“Always creating the best playlists for long road trips.”

“(Almost) always having the willpower to stop Netflix from auto-playing the next episode.”

My favourite quality in a person…

Get your dream boy/ dream girl checklist out and the right people will find you! It’s always great to be upfront and attract matches that are on the same page as you. You don’t have to go overly emotional on this and try to infuse a light-hearted touch to convey the qualities you genuinely appreciate. Just make sure to keep it all positive, as listing down the negatives will just turn away potential connections. Here’s what you can try:

“Someone who can read my body language and rescue me from awkward conversations.”

“Amiable enough that it is impossible to be friends with them.”

“An emotionally intelligent man.”

“Family oriented: I want someone who randomly calls their parents to shoot the breeze.”

“Someone who has incredible taste in music. Specifically, a 90% or higher compatibility score, according to Spotify Blend.”

I’m hoping you…

Here’s another great way to tell your matches what you really desire. Playfully talk about your hopes and expectations, be kind and use positive language to make the folks who see your profile smile. Do not list down the don’ts or else you’ll just come across as finicky. Focus on the dos to set a friendly, approachable vibe.

“Sing nostalgic emo-rock songs from middle school with me at least once a month (aka my love language).”

“Listen to me more than Alexa does.”

“Know how to dance salsa…or at least know how to laugh at yourself as you step on my feet.”

“Want to throw a dart with your eyes closed at a map to choose where we travel next. Then it lands on Oklahoma and we both decide to go to Milan instead.”

“You have a secret talent for choosing the fastest checkout line at the grocery store. If you can navigate that chaos without breaking a sweat, you might just be my hero.”

If I could eat one meal for the rest of my life…

Honestly, who doesn’t bond over food? Whether you’re a connoisseur of finer cuisines or find comfort in hogging junk food at 3 am in the morning – this prompt can spark into a potential food date. Feel free to exaggerate your love for all the guilty pleasures or even share your favourite restaurant that could turn out to be your first date spot.

“The big bowl of pasta sauce that I make for my friends every Sunday.”

“Wagyu Beef. I’d even be low-key down to come back in my next life as a Wagyu cow. I mean, they get sake and massages every day… sounds nice.”

“All the Pringles.”

“My grandmother taught me how to make her famous apple pie, and everyone tells me it’s the best thing they’ve ever eaten.”

I quote too much from…

Memes, movies, books, songs or series – our generation thrives on pop culture, and it’ll be great to leverage your favourite quotes from these sources to brew a nice conversation. Whether it’s from your favourite Taylor Swift track, your all-time favourite series like FRIENDS or The Office or simply a Jane Austen novel you can’t get enough of – there’s so much you can leverage. Try the following:

“Anything from The Kardashians is fair game for me.”

“From my cat. I’m convinced he’s a feline philosopher, and his daily meows are just deep thoughts lost in translation. You wouldn’t believe the wisdom hidden in ‘meow’ language.”

“Dale Carnegie, Sincero, James Clear and Mark Manson.. I’m basically an aspiring Tony Robbins – yep that’s another one.”

“Napoleon Dynamite. It made quite the impression on me, hah.”

With these Bumble prompts, we assure you a smoother dating experience!

(Hero image credit: Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: Marcus Aurelius/ Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are the best prompts on Bumble ?

Perfect First Date…, My Real-Life Superpower Is.. and We’ll Get Along if… are some of the best Bumble prompts.

What do you write in a Bumble profile prompt?

Short, quirky answers to a bunch of interesting conversation starters.

Should you use Bumble prompts?

Bumble prompts are the best way to showcase your personality and sense of humour. So yes, you should use them.