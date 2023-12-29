These celebrity dating apps could match you with the world’s biggest stars

Imagine swiping right and finding yourself matched with your favourite celebrity – seems surreal, right? But here’s the kicker: it’s no longer just a fantasy! As we have discovered, the world of dating apps harbours more celebrities than you might imagine. Famous faces are actively seeking love in the star-studded sea, with many publicly confirming their virtual quests. Read on to find out more about the most popular celebrity dating apps — some of which are easily accessible too.

With courage that matches their stardom, celebs like Drew Barrymore have embarked on heartfelt journeys for companionship, granting us an all-access pass to their pursuit of love. Drew’s candid moment on The Drew Barrymore Show offered a peek into her online dating escapades – though she playfully refrained from naming names, her witty remark “Can’t you be a jerk like an hour before? That would have been such a time saver” had us nodding in agreement.

Meanwhile, in a casual Monday chat with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM Radio Andy show, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz unveiled how she met her partner on the dating app Bumble. She cleverly shared that her minimalistic profile aimed to filter out those seeking her attention for reasons beyond genuine connections.

Today, we delve into celebrity romance in the digital era. Hollywood’s elite have swapped red carpets in their quest for a virtual rendezvous, and we’re here to spill the beans.

Here are 5 celebrity dating apps that have set Tinseltown hearts aflutter

Raya

Ah, Raya, the ultra-exclusive app that’s like the VIP room of the dating world. Imagine the Met Gala, but instead of couture gowns, it’s all about connecting with fellow creatives. Raya has been the go-to for our artsy celebs, with the likes of Channing Tatum, Demi Lovato, and even good ol’ Ben Affleck diving into the swiping scene.

Once, Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan claimed that during season 5, she matched with Affleck on the app. “He may or may not have been texting me,” the real estate agent said during the April 2022 episode, which seemingly filmed in fall 2021, before ‘Bennifer’ happened. “He may or may not have asked to grab … coffee a few times,” she added. Affleck’s “opening line” on the app referred to their “Boston connection,” Hernan added. While she grew up in Scituate, a coastal Massachusetts town, Affleck was born in Cambridge.

Well, if you’ve got the creative flair and the heart to match, this app might just be your golden ticket to an A-list romance.

Tinder

This OG swiping app has brought together everyone from next-door neighbours to bona fide megastars. You might think celebrities would be too cool for this app, but think again! Tinder levels the playing field, allowing even the most glamorous among us to find love sans the Hollywood hullabaloo.

Believe it or not, Hilary Duff once confessed to swiping right on Tinder, and Zac Efron reportedly dabbled in it too! Apparently when Efron joined Tinder a few years ago, he had trouble getting matches. “Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me! They thought [my profile] was fake,” he told The Times.

Efron further opened up about the struggles of dating as a celebrity. “Dating is something I’ll never be able to do. As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another I’ve impacted that person’s life and they’ll soon realise it,” he told the paper. “A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think of me.”

Bumble

When it comes to the dating game, Bumble is all about empowering women to make the first move. And guess what? Celebrities love a good power move just as much as the rest of us. Sharon Stone made headlines when she hilariously got kicked off Bumble. Apparently, users swiping through the dating app got suspicious when they came across a profile for the Golden Globe-winning actress. The account was blocked after repeatedly being flagged as fake.

Stone took to Twitter to say, “I went on the @bumble dating site and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don’t shut me out of the hive!” Bumble reinstated the account two hours later. “Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true,” the company responded.

Bumble isn’t just about finding romance; it’s about forging connections and building a meaningful foundation, which is what we all secretly (or not-so-secretly) crave, whether we’re walking red carpets or hitting the local coffee shop.

Hinge

Now, let’s venture into the world of Hinge, where profiles read like heartfelt letters waiting to be opened. This app has caught the attention of modern-day Hollywood, with stars like Sam Smith giving it a whirl. Imagine swiping through pictures that tell a story, and answers to prompts that reveal the quirks and passions behind the celebrity smiles.

Smith, one of the most famous pop stars in the world, has given Hinge a go, claiming that their account was deactivated after one night because the app’s moderators thought they were being a catfish. On the show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, he told Cohen, “I took your advice and I joined this dating site called Hinge in the UK and they chucked me off of it after one night cause they thought I was a catfish pretending to be me.”

OkCupid

The dream of swiping right on a Kardashian sister was actually once a reality. After Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce from former NBA star Lamar Odom, the reality TV star confessed to signing up on OkCupid. “I’ve never done online dating before, but it’s just for s–ts and giggles,” she revealed online.

Don’t Give Up On Dating Apps Just Yet

In a world where fame and fortune often collide with busy schedules and paparazzi flashes, dating apps provide a glimmer of hope. These platforms give celebrities the chance to connect beyond the limelight, focusing on genuine connections rather than Instagram likes. So, as we swipe, match, and chat, let’s remember that love, in all its starry glory, can be found in the most unexpected of places.

Who knows? The next time your thumb swipes right, it might just lead to a Hollywood romance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What dating apps do celebrities use the most?

Raya, Tinder and Bumble.

Is Raya only for celebs?

While you don’t have to be a celebrity to join Raya, it is touted to be the most exclusive dating app and unlike other dating apps, membership is not offered to just anyone. In fact, Raya has an application process and according to the New York Times, only around 8% of applicants are accepted.