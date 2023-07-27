The best cinemas and theatres in Hong Kong for the ultimate movie experience

Nothing beats watching a movie on the big screen. And in a place like Hong Kong that is filled with cinephiles, there’s no shortage of cinemas and movie theatres. See our top picks of the best places this city offers for a viewing experience like no other.

Streaming platforms have changed the way people consume entertainment. But one thing that’s never changing is Hongkongers’ love for movies. At one point, Hong Kong was the third-largest motion picture industry in the world. Many of Hong Kong’s action movies, including John Woo and Johnnie To gained cult following worldwide. Of course, who could ignore the charm of Wong Kar-wai’s movies? Given Hong Kong cinema’s history, movie buffs (or not) are spoiled for choice when watching films on the big screen.

Even with the sudden closure of UA Cinemas, big players like MCL, Emperor Cinema, and Broadway Circuit still remain. With so many venues, some also boast their own unique offerings and specialties. So, whether you’re looking for a Hollywood blockbuster, indie or arthouse titles, or retrospectives, these cinemas and theatres in Hong Kong have what you need. From IMAX offerings to old-school theatres, keep scrolling to see where you should head for your next movie night.

The best cinemas and theatres in Hong Kong for your next movie night