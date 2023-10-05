Looking for love in your 30s? Try out these dating apps for the best experience

It’s easy to hit the snooze button on dating and finding love in your 30s, especially when you’ve sailed through bitter relationship experiences and encounters all throughout your 20s. Isn’t it? But in this digital age where the dating scene is dominated by virtual encounters on apps, exploring your options is quite easy. Of course, dating in your 30s is no more about partying and hooking up, only to become strangers again! As a responsible and mature adult, one seeks to find quality matches to forge long-term partnerships rather than basking in the joy of flaky dates. Even if you’re someone inclined towards casual rendezvous, dating apps have a pool of matches you can explore in your 30s. Keen to find out which are the best dating apps that you can scout after crossing 30?

There is a pool of quality-driven dating sites appealing to the 30-something singles on the block. From the OG app for serious daters, Match, to the app that offers the best quality conversations, Hinge – these platforms have proven to work quickly to take you out of your singledom. If you’re searching for love in your 30s, we’ve listed some of the best dating apps you must try.

Here are the best dating apps to try out in your 30s

Match

One of the oldest dating apps that made way for the virtual dating scene to explode in the 1990s, Match is for mature daters. Backed by more than 25 years of experience, Match requires you to go beyond the bare minimum norms of adding photos and curating a bio. Users are asked to answer a host of questions about themselves and their preferences, following which you’ll be introduced to profiles that fall in tandem with your requirements.

You just have to specify what you are (or not) looking for in a partner, what values are really important to you and see if you and your potential match are on the same page. Start your dating journey with a 100% free membership, and if you want to explore unlimited chats and other premium features, you can always upgrade.

Best suited for: People who are looking to build serious relationships, but not as deep as finding a soulmate. If you’re looking to build a connection and go past the ‘casual’ phase, this app is for you!

eHarmony

If you’re looking for true love and mean serious business, this app is your guiding light. You won’t find many 20s something on the app, especially because there’s no ‘swiping’ business here as the app takes care of searching and listing the matches. While you have to splurge on its relatively expensive membership, eHarmony guarantees a high success rate if you’re a serious dater.

With its in-depth personality test and an intense assessment of all users, eHarmony ensures you find a partner who truly complements you. You’ll be shown a compatibility score for each potential match, there are low chances of fake accounts/ vulgar encounters and most people have the same intent of settling down. Did you know that the app even accounts for 4% of marriages in the US as of April 2023, according to Mashable. So if you really want to go all-in, try out this app!

Best suited for: Commitment-minded people looking for long-term relationships that’ll possibly culminate in marriage. If finding ‘the one’ is on your list, eHarmony is the choice for you.

Zoosk

If the thought of settling down or investing your time, effort and energy into building extensive profiles on eharmony and Match sounds daunting to you, try Zoosk! Because, not everyone in their 30s wants to settle down, right? Here you get a chance to engage with other 30-something people for casual, serious encounters or anything in between.

Zoosk has a large user base because it’s very easy to use. You don’t have to fill out long questionnaires or divulge your preferences in detail, just simply add some basic photos and a bio and you’re good to go! While it may spoil you rotten with choices, Zoosk doesn’t offer the best user experience. It has a somewhat boring design, lacks modern tweaks that make the platform more interactive, has a pool of dead profiles and the insane amount of notifications will blow your inbox!

Best suited for: People who want an easy-to-setup profile and are still exploring their options. You can juggle between casual encounters and serious dating from the wide user base it boasts.

Elite Singles

The dating app markets itself as a platform for serious relationship seekers only! Elite Singles calls out to rich and highly educated singles looking for long-term commitment and love with people who share similar visions and goals. The app offers an extensive personality test to find your best fit quickly, and the great part is that the majority of its user base (almost 90%) is above the age of 30. You can start by trying out their free plan and move to a premium membership if it suits you.

Best suited for: Career-driven individuals/ busy professionals looking to forge serious relationships with people who share the same goals as them.

Hinge

One of the most popular dating apps, Hinge markets itself as a platform that’s ‘designed to be deleted’. What gives it an edge over the OG frontrunners like Bumble and Tinder are its engaging prompts, that spark unique conversations. Hinge boasts great success rates at turning first dates into second dates and so forth, with connections eventually blossoming into relationships.

If you’re someone who’s tired of swiping your way through bland profiles and casual conversations, Hinge will offer lasting and meaningful connections. With prompts displaying your potential match’s interests, habits, and sense of humour, it becomes much easier to decipher whether they’re a good fit for you at the get-go.

And yes, Hinge might have a reputation for being a ‘hookup’ app, but it’s actually designed to offer something more serious. Hinge also has a ‘We Met’ feature used for giving feedback on your dates, which helps the app provide you with better-suited matches for the next time. So why not leverage this feature-rich app?

Best suited for: People who are looking for meaningful conversations and want to prioritise substance over superficial attraction.

OkCupid

Want to spark meaningful conversations without going through a gruelling screening process? Try OkCupid! What’s amazing is that the app values inclusivity, which is why it recognises 22 gender identities and 13 sexual orientations. It further allows people to choose their pronouns. The app’s algorithm is also quite impressive, taking into account how similarly you and your potential matches have answered the questions while signing up and further giving a compatibility score and details on where you disagreed.

OkCupid offers something for everyone. Whether you’re a serious dater, a fling-seeking single or someone looking to find their soulmate. Also, you don’t have to pay for the basic plan. Users can avail the benefit of the in-app questions without a price tag!

Best suited for: Singles who want to forge a connection with like-minded individuals sharing similar interests. The app is high on inclusivity, welcoming people from all genders and sexual orientations.

Which dating app are you keen on trying?

