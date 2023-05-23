‘Coffee Meets Bagel’ to ‘Bumble’: Best dating apps to try in Hong Kong

In a fast-paced city of Hong Kong where people are immersed in their packed schedules, dating and finding love can often take a backseat. Whether it’s your early morning conference calls, working lunches or evening gym sessions, Hongkongers are always on the go which leaves minimal or no time for romantic encounters to flourish. Online dating apps are the saving grace amid modern society’s hullabaloo, helping you find a pool of matches for a whirlwind encounter, casual friendship, or long-term commitment. Wondering which dating apps work best in Hong Kong?

Whether you want to find people with similar preferences and personalities on Coffee Meets Bagel or flirt your way to some fun evenings on Tinder, there’s a dating app for all your needs. Even if you don’t find your happily ever after, it’s always better to ‘Netflix and chill’ with someone than sulk your way into the weekend all alone.

For all Hongkongers trying to navigate the dating scene, we’ve curated a handy dating app guide to get your swiping journey started. Keep reading!

Best dating apps in Hong Kong for all singles out there

1. Coffee Meets Bagel

Tired after scouring a pool of people who aren’t ready for serious relationships? Coffee Meets Bagel is the go-to platform for anyone looking for a meaningful online dating experience. All you’ve to do is answer prompts about yourself ranging from hobbies, music taste etc, following which the app will enlist matches for you based on your personality and preferences.

Women have fewer options to choose from, but that’s because they’re only shown matches who’ve already liked them and it’s essentially their choice whether to pursue the connection further or not. Both parties get a seven-day window to initiate a conversation before it disappears forever.

Ideal for: People who’re ready for serious relationships

Available on: App Store and Google Play

2. Bumble

Making the first move for all ladies out there has never been easier, thanks to Bumble. The app challenges the antiquated rules of dating by giving women autonomy over their choices, not only in dating but also in friendships and professional endeavours with Bumble’s BFF and Bizz verticals. While the app offers options for both serious dating and casual hookups, it leans more towards the former.

Once both parties swipe right on each other, women have a 24-hour window to text their match after which the connection expires.

Ideal for: People looking for good-quality matches to date or even get into a serious relationship with.

Available on: App Store and Google Play

3. Happn

Unlike other dating apps built around the swiping game, Happn helps you connect with people you’ve actually crossed paths with. Whether it’s walking down the street, sipping drinks at a bar or going to a weekend brunch, we’ve all made eye contact with a gorgeous stranger at some point. So why not try your luck with that mystery person?

With its location-based GPS tracker, Happn helps you connect with people who’re also on the app, but only after both parties have ‘liked’ each other. The app also has an edge over its counterparts as you’ve already seen this person before forging a connection with them. So, there’s lesser risk of being catfished.

Ideal for: People wanting to pursue a crush they have crossed paths with.

Available on: App Store and Google Play

4. Feeld

Allowing you to choose from 20+ genders and sexual identities, Feeld is built for ‘curious and open-minded’ singles as well as couples looking to explore and indulge in their fantasies. It’s for all adventure-seeking, erotic souls willing to have a new type of dating experience.

Feeld helps you connect openly with like-minded people to find love, adventure and everything in between. You can join in alone, with your partner or a curious friend and take your relationship to newer heights without judgements. This app will offer you all the thrills for sure.

Ideal for: Open-minded singles and couples who want to explore their sexuality. It facilitates communication between folks interested in ethical non-monogamy, casual standoffs, polyamory, kink, swinging among other things.

Available on: App Store and Google Play

5. Her

Made for queers, by queers! Her is a safe haven for non-heterosexual online dating, welcoming lesbian, bi, queer, non-binary, trans, and gender non-conforming folks to find their tribe. It helps you navigate complex and varied identities, further allowing you to self-describe and not include a label that doesn’t fit.

Simply like the pictures of the person who interests you, and they will get notified and respond back if they’re interested as well. It’s also a great option for closeted individuals, who can discover themselves in the safety and comfort of their homes.

Ideal for: All lesbian, bi, queer, non-binary, trans, and gender non-conforming folks looking for new experiences.

Available on: App Store and Google Play

6. Tinder

The OG swiping app that dominates the dating world, Tinder continues to flaunt a massive userbase of all single folks looking for more casual flings. So, if you’re looking to spruce things up on the first encounter, start swiping on the app. Tinder’s ‘Superlike’ feature is also helpful to let the person know you’re really interested in them.

Since Tinder has built a reputation for casual encounters, you might not be able to build long-term connections here. However, it’ll surely give you a lot of interesting dating experiences to share with your pals.

Ideal for: While it offers everything from hookups to long-term dating, you’ll find most of the users leaning towards the former.

Available on: App Store and Google Play

7. Grindr

Grindr is basically Tinder designed exclusively for queer men. If you’re gay, bi, trans, queer or still discovering yourself, the app connects you with people for hookups, friendships and dates. Start by adding a profile picture, answering a few questions and describing your type of man by choosing a ‘tribe’. Grindr stands true to its motto: ‘Connect queer people with one another and the world’.

Ideal for: Gay, bi, trans, and queer people looking for friendships, hookups or dates right around the corner.

Available on: App Store and Google Play

8. Lunch Actually

Tired of swiping your way through mundane profiles and failed connections? Maybe a dating agency can solve your romantic ordeals. Lunch Actually is one of Asia’s pioneer dating services staffed with coaches and consultants who handpick matches depending on your profile and preferences.

For all Hongkongers who are waiting to settle down but can’t engage in the incessant swiping game, Lunch Actually gives you a pool of people looking for serious relationships. Everyone on the app is a working professional, whose profiles are verified by the consultants. This leaves no room for fake or dubious accounts.

Ideal for: Those looking to engage in serious relationships or settle down.

Available on: App Store and Google Play

9. OkCupid

Another dating app suited for long-term commitment seekers, OkCupid helps you build meaningful connections with people you’re compatible with. Users have to answer a great lot of questions, following which the algorithm will find a match based on who you really are and what you love. Apart from being a great pick for serious dates, OkCupid also caters to those wanting short-term relationships, hookups or platonic friendships.

Ideal for: Those looking to build a serious relationship and meaningful connection based on the same interests, preferences and beliefs.

Available on: App Store and Google Play

Hope this makes your dating journey easy, Hongkongers!

(Hero image credit: cottonbro studio/ Pexels)

(Feature image credit: 99mimimi/ Pixabay)