Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Nineteen Steps’ and other best-ghostwritten celebrity books to read

“I think one of the big things that’s come out of ghostwriting for me is real compassion for the complexity of fame,” celebrity ghostwriter and American author Hilary Liftin had once said. Between call times, travel, press junkets, dress fittings, photo shoots, promotions and controversies, stars are often strapped for time to put their stories onto the page. Naturally, some of the best celebrity books of all time are ghostwritten.

While ghostwriters, or collaborators as they are now called, are mostly uncredited, taking the mystique out of the ghostwriting practice are some celebrities like the Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown. The actor, who launched her novel Nineteen Steps in September 2023, has proudly given the limelight to her ghostwriter, with the book credit reading “Millie Bobby Brown with Kathleen McGurl”. Similarly, American entrepreneur Chris Gardner had made sure to share credits with celebrity writer Quincy Troupe for ghostwriting his best-selling 2006 book The Pursuit of Happyness.

However, Penguin Random House’s press release about publishing a memoir by Prince Harry, as well as the book’s cover page, had one name conspicuously left off — J.R. Moehringer, the man channelling the Duke of Sussex’s voice. It was only after the release of Spare in January 2023 that Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Moehringer came out as the ghostwriter for the literary memoir.

Meanwhile, former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama, who published her intimate memoir Becoming in 2018, credited several writers for helping her but opted out from specifically acknowledging her ghostwriter. With over 17 million copies sold worldwide, the book is a #1 New York Times and USA Today bestseller. It was also adapted into a Netflix original documentary on 6 May 2020 and later went on to receive four Emmy nominations at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards.

10 best celebrity books you’ll be surprised were ghostwritten

Nineteen Steps by Millie Bobby Brown

Date of publishing: 12 September 2023

Synopsis: As World War II rages in 1940s London, 18-year-old Nellie Morris lives a quiet life in the tight-knit East End community of Bethnal Green. There she comes across charming American airman Ray, who is stationed near their house. Against all odds, the duo grow closer.

About the book: One of the best celebrity books to come out in 2023, Nineteen Steps is ghostwritten by English writer Kathleen McGurl. Additionally, the historical romance novel is inspired by Brown’s own family history during World War II, specifically her grandmother Ruth’s survival of the Bethnal Green Tube Disaster in 1943. According to the BBC, the Bethnal Green Tube Disaster was the “largest single loss of civilian life” in the UK during the war.

Paris: The Memoir by Paris Hilton

Date of publishing: 14 March 2023

Synopsis: Twenty years ago, the stiletto-heeled Paris Hilton with her chihuahua Diamond Baby kennelled in her designer bag, juggled multiple mobile phones while travelling places to sell branded merchandise to her fans. Now, in her early 40s, Hilton seeks nothing more but peace.

About the book: One of the most popular ghostwritten celebrity books, Paris: The Memoir’s acknowledgement notes has Hilton thanking the ghostwriter Joni Rodgers, who “helped me find my voice”.

Spare by Prince Harry

Date of publishing: 10 January 2023

Synopsis: While the British royalty needed an heir and a spare to ensure that the inheritance remained in the family, Harry as the second son, resented the role. Between mourning the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales; dealing with his troubled teenage years and his deployment to Afghanistan with the British Army, the only thing the Prince longed for was unconditional love.

About the book: Ghostwritten by journalist-cum-novelist J.R. Moehringer, memoir Spare sold 1.43 million copies in just 24 hours in the UK, US and Canada, creating a Guinness World Record for the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time.

Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work by Chrishell Stause

Date of publishing: 8 February 2022

Synopsis: Born in Draffenville, Kentucky, Chrishell was living in an abandoned schoolhouse with her parents Jeff and Ranae Stause during her teenage years. From managing the local Dairy Queen to becoming a soap opera starlet and one of the richest Selling Sunset realtors, she scripted a remarkable life journey with her resilience.

About the book: This celebrity book was ghostwritten by Pulitzer Center grantee Dina Gachman, who has also collaborated with former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and Southern Charm star Shep Rose.

Inside Out by Demi Moore

Date of publishing: 24 September 2019

Synopsis: After years of scrutiny about her career and personal life, Moore finally lets us into her troubled childhood and teenage years; her turbulent relationship with the media; her romances with Emilio Estevez, Bruce Willis, and Ashton Kutcher; and her struggles with addiction and disordered eating.

About the book: This celebrity book was ghostwritten by journalist Ariel Levy.

Becoming by Michelle Obama

Date of publishing: 13 November 2018

Synopsis: Having grown up black and on the South Side of the United States, Michelle Obama had little faith in politics. When fate made her America’s first lady, she decided to support her husband Barack Obama through thick and thin. She eventually got fully involved in his campaigns but with her feet still on the ground.

About the book: Former president Barack Obama let it slip in a May 2019 piece in The Atlantic that Michelle used a ghostwriter on her smash hit memoir, Becoming but the name of the ghostwriter is yet to be revealed.

The Secrets of My Life by Caitlin Jenner

Date of publishing: 25 April 2017

Synopsis: From being an American male athlete and a celebrated Olympic icon to the head of one of the most famous families in the world, Caitlin Jenner has seen the peak of superstardom. But it’s her marriages, her relationships with her children, her struggle with gender dysphoria, her transition and her experience as the world’s most famous transgender woman, that hold true meaning in Jenner’s life.

About the book: One of the most popular celebrity memoirs to come in 2017, The Secrets of My Life is ghostwritten by American journalist Harry Gerard Bissinger III, aka Buzz Bissinger.

Rebels: City of Indra by Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Date of publishing: 3 June 2014

Synopsis: Lex and Livia Cosmo — the twin daughters of Arnaud Cosmos and Delphia — grow up in the great future city of Indra with no knowledge of their shared blood. In a turn of events, the duo discover that they share a mysterious identical mark and must team up to save Lex’s missing friend, Kane. With their biggest danger being each other, will Lex and Livia succeed in their mission?

About the book: Also known as Rebels: The Story of Lex and Livia and Rebels: City of Indra: The Story of Lex and Livia, this dystopian novel by the American reality television stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner is ghostwritten by award-winning author Maya Sloan.

Miles to Go by Miley Cyrus

Date of publishing: 3 March 2009

Synopsis: A 16-year-old pop phenomenon, Miley Cyrus sells millions of albums and creates an acting franchise in her Hannah Montana character. However, behind the glitz and glam lies a simple girl, who loves the Bible and wants nothing more than to stay at home with her family.

About the book: This autobiography by Miley Cyrus, co-written by ghostwriter Hilary Liftin, reached #1 on the New York Times children’s best-seller list and sold over 1,000 copies on the first day of its release. Talking about her book on a Today Show interview in April 2009, Cyrus said, “In my book, I want readers to feel what I feel; the emotion and power.”

Moonwalk by Michael Jackson

Date of publishing: 1 February 1988

Synopsis: As a young boy, Michael Jackson grew up loving music in his two-bedroom family home on 2300 Jackson Street, Gary, Indiana. Michael made his debut in the music industry in 1964 with his older brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, and Marlon as a member of the Jackson 5, later known as the Jacksons. It was only after the genesis of iconic albums like Off the Wall (1971) and Bad (1987), that Michael was launched as a full-fledged solo artist. From then on, there was no looking back.

About the book: This #1 New York Times bestseller celebrity book is ghostwritten by professional writer Stephen Davis.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the best celebrity memoir?

Some of the best celebrity books in the memoir genre are Spare by Prince Harry, Becoming by Michelle Obama, I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, A Promised Land by Barack Obama, Me by Elton John and Inside Out by Demi Moore.

– What is Ghostwriting?

Ghostwriting is a process where professional writers get paid to create the content for a book or e-book. In this career, ghostwriters work for hire and take no credit for the finished work. Celebrities, who hardly have time to write books, mostly employ the services of a ghostwriter, whenever they are approached by literary agents, managers and publishers for book deals. Candid Portraits or Ghostwritten Fluff: The History of the Celebrity Book by Jeffrey Davies is a great book that discusses the rise of the ghostwriter when it comes to celebrity memoirs, essay collections, cookbooks and poetry books. Meanwhile, New York Literary agent Madeleine Morel and British journalist James Fox believe that ghostwriting requires umpteen skill and patience.

– Do celebrities write their own books?

There are only a few celebs who have written their own books. A few of them are Matthew McConaughey, Sharon Stone, Barack Obama, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Dave Grohl.