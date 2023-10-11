Where to get the best Halloween costumes in Hong Kong

It’s October and you know what that means… Halloween is right around the corner! In addition to parties, horror movies, and spooky places to visit, it’s time to start getting your Halloween fit this year. From budget-friendly finds in Pottinger Street to bespoke choices from Matteo Party Shop, you’ll never run out of options. See our top picks of the best places to buy Halloween costumes in Hong Kong.

It’s the spooky season once again. Halloween might not be as widely celebrated holiday in Hong Kong as the Mid-Autumn Festival or Dragon Boat Festival. But that doesn’t mean Hongkongers don’t roam around in the streets with eye-catching fits. In fact, Lan Kwai Fong is always packed during Halloween, especially now that social distancing measures have been scrapped. And there’s no better way to participate in the occasion than to put on your best outfit, hang out and party with your friends and family until the sun’s out.

Whether you want to go as Barbie and Ken, don the Squid Game costume, or dress up as your favourite pop culture character, there are plenty of places in Hong Kong to get these outfits. And while you can always opt for online shopping, checking the quality and fit and buying it from a store is always a better option. Find out where you can get the best Halloween costumes in Hong Kong complete with accessories and other party supplies.

The best places to buy Halloween costumes in Hong Kong