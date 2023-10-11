Where to get the best Halloween costumes in Hong Kong

It’s October and you know what that means… Halloween is right around the corner! In addition to parties, horror movies, and spooky places to visit, it’s time to start getting your Halloween fit this year. From budget-friendly finds in Pottinger Street to bespoke choices from Matteo Party Shop, you’ll never run out of options. See our top picks of the best places to buy Halloween costumes in Hong Kong.
It’s the spooky season once again. Halloween might not be as widely celebrated holiday in Hong Kong as the Mid-Autumn Festival or Dragon Boat Festival. But that doesn’t mean Hongkongers don’t roam around in the streets with eye-catching fits. In fact, Lan Kwai Fong is always packed during Halloween, especially now that social distancing measures have been scrapped. And there’s no better way to participate in the occasion than to put on your best outfit, hang out and party with your friends and family until the sun’s out.
Whether you want to go as Barbie and Ken, don the Squid Game costume, or dress up as your favourite pop culture character, there are plenty of places in Hong Kong to get these outfits. And while you can always opt for online shopping, checking the quality and fit and buying it from a store is always a better option. Find out where you can get the best Halloween costumes in Hong Kong complete with accessories and other party supplies.
The best places to buy Halloween costumes in Hong Kong
Costume shopping at Pottinger Street is an uphill chaos but we promise it’s worth it, especially for your last-minute needs. The historical street is brimming with stalls that sell everything from masks, wigs, accessories, costumes, and more. The stalls here have been tried and tested so it’s certainly a go-to for many buyers. And because the stalls are literally right next to each other, you can easily haggle and pick the one with the best price.
Yes, we love all the Japanese products in Don Don Donki. Most would probably go to any outlet for food or home products, but the small selection of costumes is still well worth a try. We especially love the quirky finds here. Besides, most outlets are open till late so if you truly need a last-minute costume for Halloween, you know where you can go.
Need a costume for the whole family? Look no further than Partyland Central. It has men’s, women’s, and kids’ costumes ranging from superheroes to movie characters, and more. If you have a specific fit in mind that you’d like to bring to life, then you are in luck because Partyland Central also does bespoke costumes in addition to custom-made ones. Those on a budget can opt to rent the outfits instead of buying them.
Get away from the crowds and shop at Fun e Costume, located in Lai Chi Kok. We swear by the affordable options here ranging from funky wigs, masks, temporary tattoos, and even body paint. When in doubt, you can always check their Facebook page for the latest costumes available.
Whether you want to shop online or in person, Matteo Party Shop has both options available. If you have a hefty budget, we recommend browsing through their selection of costumes, make-up, and props. While the price is on the higher side, the quality makes up for it. Get your share of personalised Halloween masks and numerous party supplies.
Anime fans, if you already have a specific character you’d like to dress up as, then take your pick at EZCosplay. This online shop specialises in cosplay, which also makes for a great Halloween costume. So, whether you’re looking to hit the streets of Hong Kong as a character from Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, or SPYxFAMILY, they have it—right down to the coloured contact lenses. Otherwise, feel free to enquire about tailored costumes.
Remy Fashion Clothing has been selling a variety of clothing and costumes since 1996. The made-to-order services have dressed TV and movie stars over the past years. While the shop specialises in tailored suits, they also have fancy dress and costumes that are perfect for Halloween. Think party masks, wigs, feather boas, and even custom-made outfits.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
- How much does a good Halloween costume cost?
The price of a good Halloween costume varies. There are cheaper options that also are good quality, but the pricier ones use more expensive materials.
- What is the most popular costume for Halloween?
There are many popular costumes for Halloween such as Barbie and Ken, anime characters, or classic horror creatures such as vampires or zombies.