Check out some of the best Hinge prompt answers to make a lasting impression

Curating an appealing dating app profile isn’t everyone’s forte! We mean, have you seen those deadbeat profiles with incomplete bios/photos and mundane answers that just dim your hopes of ever being able to find the one? No doubt it’s quite tricky to find that sweet spot between authentic and amusing, especially if you’re a dating app amateur. However, some platforms like Hinge have eased the pressure of having to come up with creative bios or conversation starters all by ourselves. With Hinge prompts (questions/ statements that serve as conversation starters), you can reflect your personality, interests and quirks in the most fun manner without wracking your brain. If you’re looking to alleviate your Hinge profile with some really interesting prompt answers, look no further.

The platform offers you over 100 prompts (including voice prompts) out of which you can display any three on your profile. Your Hinge prompt answers have the power to get you high-quality matches, so why not make an outstanding impression? If creativity and humour aren’t your strong suit, we’ve listed some really witty and hilarious responses to the most common Hinge prompts you can take cues from and make your profile match-worthy.

Best Hinge prompt answers to spice up your profile

Two truths and a lie

This game will pique the curiosity of your potential matches, and they’ll definitely hit you up to know what you’re lying about. This prompt helps convey some interesting facts about you, with a touch of wit and humour we all love. Here’s what you can try out:

I was in a commercial when I was little. My mom has a twin. I cut my sister’s hair once.

My cousin is a famous basketball player. I still sleep with a stuffed animal at night. My dad has my name tattooed on his arm.

My first job was at a restaurant. I’ve gotten every job I’ve interviewed for. I can name all the members of BTS.

I’ve taken salsa dancing classes. I don’t have a Netflix account. I go to the gym before work each day.

Dating Me Is Like . . .

Here’s your golden chance to tell people what they’re missing out on without you! This prompt requires you to upload a picture with your answer, so make sure you find one in which you look absolutely jovial and brimming with happiness. Take inspiration from these answers:

Finding an extra chicken nugget in your McDonalds.

A hot shower on a cold winter day.

Texting your boss “I QUIT!” because you ACTUALLY(!) just won the lottery!

When you think it’s Thursday, but It’s FRIDAY! (Woohoo!)

Waking up and discovering you have another two hours of sleep before you have to get up

Coming home from work and remembering you have leftover pizza.

I recently discovered that…

Did you recently have that ‘moment of epiphany’ that you can’t help but share with your matches? This prompt is your chance to show the world how excited and curious you are about life. These funny anecdotes might also inspire your matches to share some of their silly realisations, helping you hit it off on the right note. Check out these examples:

Hangovers last two days over the age of 25.

Dolphins sleep with one eye open.

Pigs can’t look up at the sky.

It is impossible for most people to lick their own elbow. (try it!)

I’m a great date!

It’s impossible to hum while holding your nose.

Most wasabi paste isn’t real wasabi.

People used to say “prunes” instead of “cheese” when having their pictures taken.

This year, I really want to…

Show your matches that you’ve life goals and ambitions outside of relationships. Talk about your resolutions, upcoming plans, globetrotting goals or more creative stuff for some fun conversations. Here’s something you can try:

Learn to dance like nobody’s watching – because they usually run away.

Turn my balcony into an urban jungle, complete with a hammock for lazy afternoon reads.

Brew my own beer, mixing hops and dreams into bottled delight.

Commit to a monthly ‘unplugged’ weekend without devices.

Learn to make homemade candles or soap.

Spend a weekend camping under the stars.

Take a road trip without a destination in mind.

I’m looking for…

Communicating your needs and wants is really essential to draw in matches with similar relationship goals as you. Convey how you’d like your potential partner to be, induce some humour to your statements and see it churn wonders. This prompt answer could be as deep as you want or just a light-hearted statement that is sure to make your matches chuckle. We recommend you try these:

Someone who’s down to laugh, but also get deep.

Someone who’ll sit through an entire Harry Potter marathon.

A mamma/ father to my dog.

A plus-one wedding date.

A lifelong dance partner.

My phone charger…have you seen it anywhere?

Green flags I look for…

In a world full of blazing red sirens, be someone’s green flag. Highlight what you value most in a partner, but keep it light and funny. No one wants to be intimated by your dating checklist in the first go. Here’s a chance to tell them what’s valuable to you in a relationship, and if their dating patterns align with yours – it’s a match! Check out these answers:

A great relationship with your dog.

Taylor Swift sits atop your Spotify playlist.

Someone who texts back within the hour.

Empathy and open-mindedness.

A kind human who is consistent (and tells me when my hair extensions are showing!).

Typical Sunday

If you have an adventurous streak to you, flaunting your weekend activities could be a great idea. Even if you’re sulking at home (which many of us are), put it in a hilarious way. This is the perfect window into who you are and will help attract someone with a similar lifestyle or interests. Here’s what you can try:

Going to brunch, finding the bottom of the bottomless mimosas, and regretting it on Monday.

Sleeping until noon and then Uber Eats-ing a bagel with cream cheese.

Laying around in my pyjamas all day watching Law & Order reruns.”

Telling my grandma that I went to church.

Fussing over why Sunday reminds me of Monday only.

Discovering new cosy coffee shops and indulging in a delicious latte while people-watching.

The Best Way to Ask Me Out Is By . .

For those who don’t like beating around the bush, this prompt is your saviour. Skip the small talk and instruct your matches on how to take you out on a date IRL. You’re worthy of being asked out the right way, so don’t be shy about how you would like to be pursued. Here are some clever answers for this one:

Ditching small talk about our weekends and inviting me to dinner.

Promising me tacos and margs.

Sending me a carrier pigeon with a “Circle Yes or No” note attached. (Kidding? Not really!)

Taking me out for charcuterie and wine.

Making reservations to your fave hole-in-the-wall and telling me what time to be there.

My most irrational fear

Talk about your vulnerable side with a bit of humour, because it’s only human to have flaws and weaknesses. From heights, elevators and clowns to ‘holes in Swiss cheese’, ‘dark basements’ and whatnot – you have so much freedom to play around with this prompt. Here are some answers that we recommend:

Every social interaction ever.

Stepping on a Lego – pure agony.

Having the girl I’m dating walk up to me and go, “Notice anything new about me?

Experiencing a zombie apocalypse.

The sound of fingernails on a chalkboard.

A room full of people singing Happy Birthday to me.

Leaving the house without pants. I’m always so afraid that I’m going to leave my house and walk around outside not wearing any pants.

I’m weirdly attracted to… Everyone has some weird kinks, which on Hinge can make for great conversation starters. Remember the goal is to pique interest and capture attention, so don’t get too shady in here! Checkout these Hinge prompt answers: People who go to therapy! (aka: People who prioritize their mental health)

Rosy cheeks after exercise, activity, or embarrassment.

When girls have a hair tie around their wrists.

People with wonky noses. It gives them character.

Glasses. I’m embarrassingly attracted to women wearing glasses.

Buttoning up shirts, or unbuttoning them.

A light dusting of freckles around the nose. Gets me every time.

Some of the most popular Hinge prompts include: ‘This year, I really want to..’, ‘My typical Sunday… …’, ‘Two truths and a lie’, and ‘A shower thought I recently had..’.

How do you write a good Hinge prompt answer?

The best way to write a good Hinge prompt answer is to keep it real and add a dash of humour.

How do I make my Hinge profile interesting?

Select a variety of pictures showing your lifestyle, use engaging Hinge prompts, be upfront about what you want and make sure to flaunt your unique traits.