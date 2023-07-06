facebook
8 best ice skating rinks in Hong Kong to cool off this summer
06 Jul 2023 06:02 PM

Jianne Soriano
While it doesn’t snow in Hong Kong, there are still plenty of places for a cool escape, especially during the summer. Sure, ice cream provides some relief when the heat becomes unbearable, but don’t you just want to dip your head in ice sometimes? Our recommendation? Head over to some of the best ice skating rinks in Hong Kong for a spin or two.

Ice skating has been a great leisure activity for Hongkongers during summer or winter. Most of the options in town are located inside shopping malls like The Rink in Elements or The Glacier in Festival Walk. So, after you’re done shopping (and eating), why not practice twirling, spins, or Axel jumps? Ice skating or hockey might not be most Hongkongers’ go-to sport. But unbeknownst to many, Hong Kong has many skate schools catering to all levels. Whether you’re looking to hone your skating skills or just in it for an enjoyable time, there are plenty of options to ‘let it go’ ala Elsa.

From ice skating rinks with magnificent views to eco-friendly ones, there are many excellent blocks of ice in Hong Kong to whizz around. So, put on your skates and hit these places up.

The best ice skating rinks in Hong Kong

The Rink, Elements
The Rink, Elements

The Rink in Elements offers skaters a unique experience thanks to its ‘Open Rink’ design concept. It removes the need for ticket booths, making the experience seamless and less congested. For a city like Hong Kong, which feels much needed. Instead, skaters can enter the rink using their Octopus Card— to allow payment by the minute. Allowing for more flexibility, The Rink also doesn’t have fixed-time sessions so you can come anytime during the opening hours. Plus, skaters get a 180-degree view of Victoria Harbour via the glass wall in front of the rink.

Address
G/F, Elements, No. 1 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Website
Visit here
Phone
+852 2196 8016
Price
HKD 1.5 per minute and an extra HKD 20 for skates
Opening hours
Daily from 10 am to 10 pm

DB Ice Rink
DB Ice Rink

DB Ice Rink boasts an international-sized ice rink (a whopping 27 metres x 59 metres), so it’s no surprise that Skate Asia takes place here. With Hong Kong’s limited space, a larger-sized ice rink earns fans, even in Discovery Bay. In addition, DB Ice Rink features state-of-the-art amenities, including 200 electronic lockers, an electric Zamboni ice resurfacer, and kid-friendly handrails. If you’re looking to upskill, this is the place to be, as it’s also home to a world-class professional coaching team.

Address
G/F, DB Plaza, Discovery Bay, Lantau Island, Hong Kong
Website
Visit here
Phone
+852 2234 0187
Price
HKD 80 (including ice time and skate rental)
Opening hours
Daily from 10 am to 9 pm (skating school), 10 am to 10 pm (public skating, held in sessions)

Lohas Rink
Lohas Rink

Not only is Lohas Rink the city’s largest international-standard ice area, but it’s also the first to be eco-friendly, incorporating energy-saving technologies. Lohas Rink uses a natural, non-toxic, non-flammable carbon dioxide chiller plant system. Furthermore, it uses a low Global Warming Potential refrigerant for its ice rink to minimise the negative impact on the climate and prevent damage to the ozone layer. So, not only do you enjoy your skating, but you also help the environment!

Address
2/F, Lohas Mall, No 1 Lohas Park Road, Hong Kong
Website
Visit here
Phone
+852 2622 8400
Price
HKD 100
Opening hours
Daily from 10 am to 10 pm (available in sessions)

The Glacier, Festival Walk
The Glacier, Festival Walk

The Glacier is one of the most popular and busiest ice skating rinks in Hong Kong, partly due to its accessibility. So, it’s common to see young skaters practising here as they also have a dedicated curriculum for skaters of all levels. The ice rink uses a fully computerised system at the entry gate and for the skating school. The Glacier is a perfect choice if you’re looking to meet fellow ice skating enthusiasts!

Address
Shop UG-21, Level UG, Festival Walk, 80 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong, Hong Kong
Website
Visit here
Phone
+852 2844 3588
Price
HKD 80 (includes skate rentals), extra HKD 10 for locker rental
Opening hours
Daily from 10:30 am to 8 pm

Mega Ice, Megabox
Mega Ice, Megabox

Mega Ice provides the perfect spot to practice at your leisure. The international-sized ice rink is fronted by a 30-metre glass window with stunning views of Hong Kong’s iconic harbour. Mega Ice has hosted several events, including the Hockey 5’s and the Asian Figure Skating Championships. If you want to improve your skills, Mega Ice has a dedicated team of 30 internationally certified coaches with private, semi-private, and group lessons.

Address
Shop 1, Level 10, MegaBox Phase 5, 28 Wang Chiu Road, Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong
Website
Visit here
Phone
+852 2709 4023
Price
HKD 90 (includes ice time and skate rental), HKD 10 for three hours of locker rental
Opening hours
Daily from 10 am to 10 pm (available in sessions)

Cityplaza Ice Palace
Cityplaza Ice Palace

Cityplaza underwent a renovation to look better than ever. With the revamp also comes new technologies and amenities. The rink uses an eco-friendly refrigerant to create ‘Fast Ice’, making the rink smooth, slick, and environmentally friendly! Most kiosks operate via self-service to provide a seamless experience, including the ticketing counter, skate rentals, and lockers.

Address
1/F, City Plaza, 18 Taikoo Shing Road, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong
Website
Visit here
Phone
+852 2844 8688
Price
HKD 95 on weekdays, HKD 105 on weekends
Opening hours
09:30 am to 9 pm (Monday to Friday), 8 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 8 am to 8 pm (Sunday). Some days and sessions are reserved for Skate School

Sky Rink, Dragon Centre
Sky Rink, Dragon Centre

Compared to the other ice rinks in the city, Dragon Centre’s Sky Rink might not be the fanciest or grandest, but it still has decent visitors. After all, who could resist the affordable eateries and food options inside Dragon Centre? Those in need of a pre-or post-skating snack have plenty to choose from.

Address
8/F, Dragon Centre, 37 Yuen Chow Street, Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong
Website
Visit here
Phone
+852 2307 9264
Price
HKD 80, extra HKD 10 for locker rental
Opening hours
Opening hours vary daily but typically start from 10 am to 8 pm
Jianne Soriano

An introvert at heart, Jianne expresses herself best through her writing. This Filipino, Hong Kong-born native loves to cover food, entertainment, and culture. When she's not writing, you can find looking for the best eats in town, watching movies or Korean dramas, or travelling solo.

 

