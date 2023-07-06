8 best ice skating rinks in Hong Kong to cool off this summer

While it doesn’t snow in Hong Kong, there are still plenty of places for a cool escape, especially during the summer. Sure, ice cream provides some relief when the heat becomes unbearable, but don’t you just want to dip your head in ice sometimes? Our recommendation? Head over to some of the best ice skating rinks in Hong Kong for a spin or two.

Ice skating has been a great leisure activity for Hongkongers during summer or winter. Most of the options in town are located inside shopping malls like The Rink in Elements or The Glacier in Festival Walk. So, after you’re done shopping (and eating), why not practice twirling, spins, or Axel jumps? Ice skating or hockey might not be most Hongkongers’ go-to sport. But unbeknownst to many, Hong Kong has many skate schools catering to all levels. Whether you’re looking to hone your skating skills or just in it for an enjoyable time, there are plenty of options to ‘let it go’ ala Elsa.

From ice skating rinks with magnificent views to eco-friendly ones, there are many excellent blocks of ice in Hong Kong to whizz around. So, put on your skates and hit these places up.

The best ice skating rinks in Hong Kong