8 best ice skating rinks in Hong Kong to cool off this summer

While it doesn’t snow in Hong Kong, there are still plenty of places for a cool escape, especially during the summer. Sure, ice cream provides some relief when the heat becomes unbearable, but don’t you just want to dip your head in ice sometimes? Our recommendation? Head over to some of the best ice skating rinks in Hong Kong for a spin or two.
Ice skating has been a great leisure activity for Hongkongers during summer or winter. Most of the options in town are located inside shopping malls like The Rink in Elements or The Glacier in Festival Walk. So, after you’re done shopping (and eating), why not practice twirling, spins, or Axel jumps? Ice skating or hockey might not be most Hongkongers’ go-to sport. But unbeknownst to many, Hong Kong has many skate schools catering to all levels. Whether you’re looking to hone your skating skills or just in it for an enjoyable time, there are plenty of options to ‘let it go’ ala Elsa.
From ice skating rinks with magnificent views to eco-friendly ones, there are many excellent blocks of ice in Hong Kong to whizz around. So, put on your skates and hit these places up.
The best ice skating rinks in Hong Kong
The Rink in Elements offers skaters a unique experience thanks to its ‘Open Rink’ design concept. It removes the need for ticket booths, making the experience seamless and less congested. For a city like Hong Kong, which feels much needed. Instead, skaters can enter the rink using their Octopus Card— to allow payment by the minute. Allowing for more flexibility, The Rink also doesn’t have fixed-time sessions so you can come anytime during the opening hours. Plus, skaters get a 180-degree view of Victoria Harbour via the glass wall in front of the rink.
DB Ice Rink boasts an international-sized ice rink (a whopping 27 metres x 59 metres), so it’s no surprise that Skate Asia takes place here. With Hong Kong’s limited space, a larger-sized ice rink earns fans, even in Discovery Bay. In addition, DB Ice Rink features state-of-the-art amenities, including 200 electronic lockers, an electric Zamboni ice resurfacer, and kid-friendly handrails. If you’re looking to upskill, this is the place to be, as it’s also home to a world-class professional coaching team.
Not only is Lohas Rink the city’s largest international-standard ice area, but it’s also the first to be eco-friendly, incorporating energy-saving technologies. Lohas Rink uses a natural, non-toxic, non-flammable carbon dioxide chiller plant system. Furthermore, it uses a low Global Warming Potential refrigerant for its ice rink to minimise the negative impact on the climate and prevent damage to the ozone layer. So, not only do you enjoy your skating, but you also help the environment!
The Glacier is one of the most popular and busiest ice skating rinks in Hong Kong, partly due to its accessibility. So, it’s common to see young skaters practising here as they also have a dedicated curriculum for skaters of all levels. The ice rink uses a fully computerised system at the entry gate and for the skating school. The Glacier is a perfect choice if you’re looking to meet fellow ice skating enthusiasts!
Mega Ice provides the perfect spot to practice at your leisure. The international-sized ice rink is fronted by a 30-metre glass window with stunning views of Hong Kong’s iconic harbour. Mega Ice has hosted several events, including the Hockey 5’s and the Asian Figure Skating Championships. If you want to improve your skills, Mega Ice has a dedicated team of 30 internationally certified coaches with private, semi-private, and group lessons.
Cityplaza underwent a renovation to look better than ever. With the revamp also comes new technologies and amenities. The rink uses an eco-friendly refrigerant to create ‘Fast Ice’, making the rink smooth, slick, and environmentally friendly! Most kiosks operate via self-service to provide a seamless experience, including the ticketing counter, skate rentals, and lockers.
Compared to the other ice rinks in the city, Dragon Centre’s Sky Rink might not be the fanciest or grandest, but it still has decent visitors. After all, who could resist the affordable eateries and food options inside Dragon Centre? Those in need of a pre-or post-skating snack have plenty to choose from.