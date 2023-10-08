These are the books that Jeffrey Archer would want you to read

“Read a lot,” is what English novelist Jeffrey Howard Archer had once said when asked about his advice to aspiring authors. This makes us wonder what his favourite titles are or what interests Archer. So, in this article, we are looking at the books recommended by Jeffrey Archer that bibliophiles can add to their reading list for some inspiration.

From getting rejected by 17 publishers for his first novel, Not A Penny More Not A Penny Less, in 1976 to having sold over 320 million copies worldwide, Archer has come a long way. Not just that, the Kane And Abel writer is published in 114 countries in over 47 languages and currently has a net worth of USD 200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Also known as the Baron Archer of Weston-super-Mare, the millionaire is the only author ever to have written #1 bestsellers in fiction (twenty times), short story (four times) and non-fiction (The Prison Diaries) categories. The 2002 Guy Jenkin directorial Jeffrey Archer: The Truth, aptly chronicles how the former Tory politician turned into a best-selling author.

Archer’s latest release is a new William Warwick novel, Traitors Gate, which dropped on 14 September 2023. As ardent lovers of his books await two more titles by him to be published in October 2024, we take a look at the timeless works that made an impact on the prolific writer’s craft.

Here are the 7 best books recommended by Jeffrey Archer

The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas

Year of publishing: 1844

Synopsis: Edmond Dantès is falsely imprisoned on the eve of his wedding because of the treachery of acquaintances Mondego, Danglars and Villefort. While incarcerated, Dantès learns the location of the treasure on the island of Monte Cristo. He escapes, collects the treasure and assumes the identity of the Count of Monte Cristo to seek revenge.

About the book: This adventure fiction novel was written as a revenge fantasy by Dumas for his father, a Black general involved in the French Revolution but betrayed by Napoleon. He penned it in collaboration with ghostwriter Auguste Maquet. Jeffrey was so inspired by the novel that he wrote a contemporary retelling of it in 2008, titled A Prisoner of Birth.

A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens

Year of publishing: 1859

Synopsis: It’s 1775 and 17-year-old Lucie Manette is stunned to learn that her father, Dr. Alexandre Manette, whom she believed to be dead, is alive. Alexandre has recently been released after having been secretly jailed in France for 18 years and Lucie must immediately travel from London to Paris to meet him and learn about his ordeals.

About the book: One of the best books recommended by Jeffrey Archer, the opening line of this historical novel “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times,” has been a major part of pop culture from being used in TV show The Simpsons (1989) to the film Star Trek II (1982).

Talking about what he loves the most about the storytelling in this classic, Archer told Five Books, “I think it’s partly his [Charles Dickens’] skill… of imbuing the minor characters with as much wit and making them as sensational as the major characters. You fall in love with so many of the lesser lights because he paints them so well.”

The Thirty-Nine Steps by John Buchan

Year of publishing: 1915

Synopsis: Mining engineer Richard Hannay has recently returned to London from the British colony of Rhodesia in southern Africa. His monotonous life is turned upside down when a counter-espionage agent Franklin P. Scudder is found dead in his apartment. Being the prime suspect in the case, Hannay must now go into hiding to save himself.

About the book: One of the most popular Jeffrey Archer book recommendations, this adventure novel inspired the 1935 British spy thriller film, The 39 Steps by Alfred Hitchcock, a move that “immortalised” the book, feels Archer. Elaborating on his fascination with the novel, Archer said in an interview, “This book is about an old-fashioned First World War hero and it was popular at the time but somehow it still resonates because it’s a damn good story.”

All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque

Year of publishing: 1928

Synopsis: Paul Bäumer, a 19-year-old young schoolboy along with his friends, voluntarily joins the German army on the French front in World War I after listening to the stirring patriotic speeches of their teacher, Kantorek. After going through 10 weeks of brutal training at the camp, he now has to face the unfathomable slaughter of life on the front.

About the book: The 2023 Academy award-winning German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front, was an adaptation of this book. Calling it “remarkably well-written”, Archer explained in an interview, “It’s evocative because it’s the First World War seen through German eyes.”

Beware of Pity by Stefan Zweig

Year of publishing: 1939

Synopsis: In the year preceding World War I, Austro-Hungarian cavalry officer Hofmiller accidentally offends the daughter of a wealthy local landowner by asking her to dance. What he wasn’t aware of was the fact that sickness has left the woman painfully crippled. Bound by honour, he spends the rest of his life making up for his blunder.

About the book: One of the best fiction books recommended by Jeffrey Archer, Beware of Pity was adapted into a 1946 film of the same name. According to Archer, it “combines great storytelling with wonderful prose” and is thus one of his favourite books.

Malgudi Days by R. K. Narayan

Year of publishing: 1943

Synopsis: An astrologer, who knows nothing about stars or astrology but is worshipped by the common people; a stray dog, who befriends a blind beggar after the latter’s caretaker passes away; a man, who has worked as a gardener for many years, develops an attachment to the trees on his employer’s estate — Malgudi Days chronicles the extraordinary tales of ordinary people living in the fictitious town of Malgudi in South India.

About the book: One of the best short story compilation recommendations by Jeffrey Archer, the book was adapted into a classic TV show and was aired on Indian broadcasting channels Doordarshan and DD National from 1986 to 2006. Archer has shared in multiple interviews that “Malgudi Days is one of the greatest books of all time because Narayan was both a writer and a storyteller.”

Nutshell by Ian McEwan

Year of publishing: 2006

Synopsis: The unborn child living in Trudy’s abdomen, learns of his mother and his uncle Claude’s affair. He also discovers that the two are planning to poison his father John by putting antifreeze in one of his smoothies. However, being a fetus, there is not much he can do to deter them.

About the book: The book is a reinterpretation of William Shakespeare’s classic play Hamlet (1599-1600) as told by a fetus Hamlet — an originality that piqued Archer’s interest. The author added that he thinks McEwan is “one of the nation’s greatest writers”.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy Amazon)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– In what order should I read Jeffrey Archer’s books?

You should start with Jeffrey Archer’s first book, Not A Penny More Not A Penny Less. Then, go ahead with his other Kane and Abel books, The Clifton Chronicle series and The Detective William Warwick franchise.

– What type of author is Jeffrey Archer?

Jeffrey Archer mostly writes political, thriller and drama books.

– Are Jeffrey Archer’s books any good?

Jeffrey Archer is one of the best-selling authors in the world with over 320 million copies sold globally. Some of the best Jeffrey Archer books are Twelve Red Herrings, Hidden In Plain Sight, The Sins of the Father, Only Time Will Tell, Over My Dead Body, The Fourth Estate, Heads You Win, Turn A Blind Eye, Cometh the Hour, A Prisoner Of Birth and This Was a Man.