Celebrating love: 10 best LGBTQ+ dating apps absolutely worth downloading

It’s the 21st century and we’re definitely not going to hide our pride! Whether you belong to the LGBTQ+ community or are proud allies championing queer pride – loving out loud and being able to embrace your authenticity away from discrimination is absolutely fundamental. The virtual dating scene is filled with horror stories for both straight and LGBTQ+ folks, but more so for the latter as finding a safe and secure space to express themselves becomes a daunting task. If you identify as LGBTQIA+, you know the struggle of sniffing many nasty profiles that shouldn’t have popped up in your feed in the first place. Thankfully, with the proliferation of online dating apps, companies have started prioritising the needs of LGBTQ+ daters and designed platforms catering to the community. If you’re struggling to find dating apps that accommodate all walks of LGBTQ+ life, you’ve landed at the right place!

There has been a meteoric rise in gay dating apps and sites, with a large number of LGBTQ+ couples forging partnerships online. As a queer person, it’s imperative to find an app that best caters to and respects your sexual preferences – an outlet that understands and values your identity. We’ve rounded up the best LGBTQ-friendly dating apps – because love transcends all boundaries!

Best LGBTQ+ dating apps to help you find your ideal relationship

1. Grindr

Ideal for: Gay men looking for casual encounters, hookups

Tired of the notoriety of mainstream apps like Tinder? Grindr is hailed as a gay paradise if you’re looking to spice up your dating life for a hot second. By allowing you instant access to gorgeous men in your area, Grindr will sort all your hookup needs and save you the (forced) small talk. Instead of the OG swiping feature, Grindr presents you with a collage of people who are close location-wise. While it’s mostly for hookups, men in small towns with meagre queer populations can also find some real connections on the app.

With its geolocation-based layout, video profiles, expansive userbase, free signup and more, Grindr is a popular virtual spot. However, the app does have a notorious reputation for being unwelcoming to bisexual users as well as having a fair share of racism. And if you’re here with the intent of a long-term partnership, hard luck!

2. HER

Ideal for: Lesbian, bisexual, and queer females looking for friends, dates, and relationships

Specifically for queer women, HER functions as a dating and social media app where you can find love as well as actively engage with what’s happening in the community. It has a feed (much like Facebook), allowing you to see what’s brewing in other users’ life or simply view and participate in the upcoming queer events in your area. You can also join specific communities to get in touch with like-minded folks. All this, in addition to swiping your way to a potential love interest.

The biggest drawback of HER is its paywall. The limited functionality for free users doesn’t make it very friendly for those on a budget. Without buying the premium membership, you can’t see who swiped right on you, can’t chat with someone online near you (but you haven’t matched yet) or can’t have an in-depth conversation with someone who you’ve already matched with. If you have an extra USD 25/ month to spare, go ahead! As for all the budget femmes, move on.

3. Lex

Ideal for: Queer and nonbinary folks looking for love, relationships or hookups

A text-based dating service that bars you from putting up photos, Lex offers a unique experience like no other. This old-school approach to dating prefers people unravelling their witty and inventive side, posting personal ads to describe themselves and talk about what/ who they want and more. Think of it as a Twitter feed. The ads are limited to a 34-character heading, a 300-character body as well as an option to link your Instagram handle.

By not giving much equity to photos and swiping and rather focusing on building community, Lex acts as a space for mutual aid and support. You can easily sort your ad categories from ‘Hookups’, ‘Dating’, or ‘Missed Connection’ depending on your need. Will you try this mysterious way of dating?

4. Scruff

Ideal for: Gay hookups and dates

Looking for gorgeous men in your neighbourhood and across the world? Look no further than Scruff. Its geolocation services help you spot gorgeous singles as close as a feet away and also keep you abreast with the latest happenings in the queer community so that you can connect in person. Just flirt your way by sending a “Woof” (Scruff’s way of saying hey)!

What sets it apart from its competitors is the ‘Scruff Match’ feature, which helps you narrow down your choices based on your dating needs. So, if you’re a single guy looking for dating, you’ll be shown profiles of men open to dating or relationships. When you’re travelling, the app also allows you to publish your travel agenda, so you can plan your quick rendezvous on the go.

5. Hornet

Ideal for: Connecting queer men globally to forge meaningful connections

A digital home where queer men are supported and cheered on, Hornet was designed to be used in countries that aren’t very LGBTQIA+ friendly. One of the world’s largest gay apps, Hornet is an outlet to meet gay people from several countries including Russia, Turkey, Brazil, France, Taiwan and more.

By giving several filters to furnish your profile, building a smart algorithm that displays users who match your interests and discarding those who don’t – Hornet offers a top-tier safe and secure environment.

In addition to the dating side of things, Hornet also has a ‘stories’ section on its website, focusing on all LGBTQ+-focused lifestyle content. If you want to find love across borders or just hook up while vacationing in other countries – trust Hornet to sort out your needs. With the premium version starting at just USD 10/ month, you can avail the best features on a budget.

6. OkCupid

Ideal for: Gay singles looking for long-term partnerships

Living up to its ‘dating deserves better’ motto, OkCupid is a mainstream heterosexual dating app which is LGBTQ+ inclusive. The platform launched 22 gender and 13 orientation choices in 2014, way before its competitors realised the potential of tapping into inclusivity. OkCupid has an intensive sign-up process, requiring users to answer a host of questions to ensure that they match with someone who shares similar interests and values. There’s a wide pool of sexualities and pronouns to choose from, so you’ll likely find some quality matches.

The algorithm picks matches based on how similarly you answered questions during the sign-up (from political views, relationship needs). When you match with someone, you get a compatibility score and details about where you disagreed – helping you steer the conversation accordingly. If you want to get some serious results from the app, the premium subscription offers a host of features like ‘Boost’ and ‘super likes’ to ease your journey.

7. Taimi

Ideal for: Non-binary, gender-fluid and transgender people looking for platonic, romantic or social connections

While Taimi was initially aimed at gay men, the app has now become an all-inclusive space for the wider LGBTQ+ group. It serves as a social media network in addition to a dating app, allowing you to create videos, posts and stories, join communities and of course, chat.

Taimi allows you to look for users in a specific location, in addition to your own, so that you can quickly find connections in foreign lands and spruce up the fun. Moreover, you don’t have to worry about privacy and security, thanks to the app’s PIN, face recognition and fingerprint provisions.

8. Jack’d

Ideal for: Diverse LGBTQ+ members looking to find dates and create new relationships

One of the early players in the LGBTQ+ dating space, Jack’d thrives on inclusivity. You’ll find diverse bi, gay, queer, and trans folks on the platform looking to meet, forge friendships or invest in romantic relationships. Like Grindr and Tinder, Jack’d also offers location-based service that comes in handy if you’re travelling. Unlike Tinder’s swiping feature, Jack’d requires you to tap ‘Yes’ or ‘Nah’ on the profiles you encounter. You can sign up for free and choose to avail the premium version at USD 10/ month.

What sets Jack’d apart from other dating apps is its approach towards race discrimination. The app creates a safe space for queer communities of colour, helping them find like-minded cultural connections and relationships.

9. Hinge

Ideal for: Gen Z and millennial LGBTQ+ community looking to date

Not only is Hinge dominating the heterosexual dating space, but also facilitating meaningful relationships for the LGBTQ+ community. The app which is ‘designed to be deleted’ offers interesting prompts to help you find meaningful connections. Targetted at dating instead of hookups, Hinge will offer you more genuine queer people, with whom you can (hopefully) go off the app together. You’re less likely to run into notorious straights on Hinge as compared to Bumble or Tinder. While there’s limited functionality for free users, you can pay to be a preferred member starting at USD 20/ month.

10. Zoosk

Ideal for: millennial gay singles looking for relationships

Boasting more than 40 million users in more than 80 countries, Zoosk’s unique matching technology ensures quality matches for fun dates and serious relationships. You can view your potential matches on the carousel or try out the SmartPick feature that handpicks matches for you with its algorithm. Additionally, Zoosk’s Mega Flirt tool lets you send the same icebreaker question to multiple people at once. It also provides you with verified profiles, so that you do not fall prey to bots or scams.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there any dating app for LGBTQ+?

There are a host of apps for the LGBTQ+ community. Some of the most popular ones include Grindr, HER, Scruff and Lex.