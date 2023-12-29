It’s the most wonderful month of the year, and as the weather grows as cold as an Asian mum’s parenting style, we have another roundup of memes for December 2023.

December has been quite an eventful month. People shared their Spotify Wrapped like it’s nothing we expected before, like of course Hannah and Kathryn are among the Top 1% of Taylor Swift listeners. Emsphere had also opened in Phrom Phong, perfect for those wanting new dining experiences and the ones who just adore sitting in traffic for at least half an hour before passing through Sukhumvit. All of those and more, encapsulated in the format that holds our attention the longest: memes.

This month in memes: December 2023

Honestly have a love-hate relationship with this movie, but the Wham soundtrack still slaps.

“I’m not on here much, here’s my Insta”

They know when you’re sleeping, they know when you’re awake

It’s all about the simple things

Tbf if I were a parent, I’d totally be Kate

He could come down my chimney anytime

Wake up, babe. New auto reply just dropped:

Namaste

The more I grow up, the more I relate to The Grinch

I just love paying 20 dollars for a drink

And the road becomes a parking lot, hooray

The trick is to get the HR drunk first

Lungs are overrated anyway

Time‘s Person and Cat of the Year

Stream Candy Cane Lane y’all

8,571 times I got called “handsome” in Soi Cowboy

Please still post pics of your cats and dogs they’re amazing

Imagine going to sound baths to nap

