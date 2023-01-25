7 motivational podcasts to start the year right

Get ready to be motivated and feel like you can achieve anything with these podcasts.

What’s your pick-me-up when you’re not having the best day? Other than fresh croissants and the latest reality drama on Netflix, for me, it’s podcasts. As a podcaster myself, I love how intimate and conversational a podcast can feel in contrast to videos. A soothing voice speaking to you through your earphones, cheering you up, solving problems with you. It almost feels like I know the host personally and they’re my BFF. Here are seven of my favourite podcasts so we can all start the year off on the right foot.

7 motivational and inspiring podcasts to listen to now

Oprah’s Super Soul Conversation

When it comes to motivation, we cannot leave out the queen of positivity. Even after the Oprah Winfrey Show has ended, Oprah continues to deliver inspiration, insights and warmth to the world with her podcast. Each week, she interviews thought leaders, authors, spiritual teachers and everyday individuals from different walks of life. If you are looking for emotional support and advice on overcoming challenges, these conversations will be a big hug for you.

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

The title says it all, this podcast is all about finding purpose or, more so, hearing stories of other people’s journey to finding their purposes. This monk-turned-spiritual coach has a star-studded line-up including Khloe Kardashian, Big Sean and Kobe Bryant to name a few. Other than interviews, Shetty also shares his practical tips to increase productivity, foster loving relationships and cultivate a happier life.

Wake Me Up Podcast

“This is where morning people are made,” as host Tyler repeats every morning. This podcast is here to wake you up by using meditation, affirmation and mindfulness techniques to motivate listeners to begin the day on a positive note. Each episode guides you step by step from leaving your bed without giving you a second to hit snooze, to doing simple stretches and feeling good about yourself. Not a morning person? Try this.

Asian Boss Girl

Three Asian American ladies will leave you in laughter with their witty conversations. They explore their coming-of-age journeys and discuss topics including self-love, third-world culture, dealing with Asian parents, Tinder dates and hot girl summers. When they are not dishing on each other, they invite their friends such as influencer Chriselle Lim, Kevin from Bling Empire and author of a popular Netflix show, Jenny Han, onto their podcast.

Inspirasian

A digital nomad, illustrator and spiritual influencer, half Hong Kong Chinese and half Irish Sian McKeever created Inspirasian as an audible world to share her unfiltered, unedited and unapologetic human experiences. Exploring everything from leaving comfort zones, to finding herself and growing up in a conservative Asian culture, McKeever is the cool big sister you secretly wished for. If you find yourself lost between cultures, attracting bad boys or discouraged by life, tune in to get inspired by Sian.

Good Life Project

This podcast asks what we’ve all been wondering: “How to live a good life?” By examining how career, relationships, service, status, upbringing and society play a role in our lives, host Jonathan Fields talks to experts to explore how we can live our best. Even though it’s a lifelong quest to answer this question fully, these episodes will put a smile on your face and motivate you to be your best self — at least for the day.

Featured image courtesy of Asian Boss Girl