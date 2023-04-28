Brew interesting conversations on Coffee Meets Bagel with these opening lines

The dating world doesn’t always oblige you with second chances, so it’s important to make a great first impression or you lose the potential ‘love of your life’. Coffee Meets Bagel is the go-to platform if you’re looking for long-term commitment and want respite from the incessant hullabaloo of other dating apps where people simply want to ‘chill’. If you don’t want your chats to fizzle out or bask in the mundanity of “hey” and “what’s up’, we suggest you get well-versed with some interesting conversation starters pronto!

Whether it is posing clever questions based on your match’s profile, complimenting them in a not-so-petrifying way or simply cutting to the chase, there are several ways to gauge someone’s interest. Whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned dating app user, knowing the best conversation starters is your saving grace.

We’ve curated a list of the best opening lines for Coffee Meets Bagel that’ll leave a great first impression and possibly lead to an exciting relationship. Keep reading!

Best opening lines for Coffee Meets Bagel you need to try right away

1. Show them you’re curious

Since about 90% of people on Coffee Meets Bagel are looking for serious relationships, you must show them you’re really interested and not frivolously sliding into their DMs. Since the app offers in-depth profiles, revealing everything from a person’s education and interests to even family plans, there’s a lot of information to leverage for starting a conversation.

Here are some questions to try out:

“Hello. I love to play golf as well even though it’s hard to do so in the city. So how long have you been playing?”

“Hi I thought it would be great to meet up for coffee since we are both in Finance, but let’s talk about something else.”

“I noticed that you love hiking and other adventure sports. What has been your craziest experience?”

“I saw you also like [hobby] and couldn’t not swipe right! How did you get into it?”

“Your dog is so cute! We should take our pets to the park sometime.”

“Your globetrotting quest never seems to end. So where do you suggest we travel next?”

2. Flaunt your humour with funny icebreakers

While there’s no perfect opening line on a dating app, having a few funny and witty one-liners make a lot of difference. Inducing humour with a stranger can be quite tricky as it can fall flat or go wrong in so many ways. Try to keep things light and playful rather than cracking a dad joke or making things dark and personal.

If you’re struggling to come up with something charming and chuckle-worthy, try these lines:

“Should I start this conversation with a bad pickup line or by just saying hello?”

“I don’t want to flood your inbox, but dam — you look good.”

“Trying to think of a fruit or vegetable joke, but I can’t produce much under pressure.”

“You didn’t ‘Super Like’ me, but it’s OK, I’ll take your number as an apology.”

“If I give you my number, will you text me to remind me to drink water during the day?”

“Are you http? Because without you I’m just ://”

“I think my phone’s busted. It keeps telling me it doesn’t have your number.”

“Hey, you’re beautiful. Can I tell you that again next Saturday over dinner?”

3. Quick personality questions are always a good idea

Personality questions are the best way to know so much about the other person in a playful manner. You’ll get a good idea if your match’s personal values align with yours, whether it’s their life goals, emotional capabilities or just everyday choices that make a significant difference eventually.

Here are some lines you can work around with:

“What does your ideal first date entail?”

“What are you most passionate about?”

‘I’m letting you assume one thing about me from my profile: go.”

“Favourite Sunday activities?”

“What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?”

“What’s the worst date you’ve ever been on?”

“Why did you pick this app?”

“What’s the best place you’ve travelled?”

4. Settle for subtle compliments

Leading the conversation with a nice compliment might be too obvious an approach, but remains amazingly effective, nonetheless. Whether it’s their photos or something in their bio, sliding in a subtle praise at the beginning will lead to an enjoyable conversation.

Please keep in mind to not focus solely on someone’s physical appearance and barge in with words like “sexy”, “gorgeous” etc. That’ll only make you look shallow. Be very tasteful while giving compliments, keeping them ‘short and sweet’. Expand the compliments beyond photos and praise their taste in music, movies (or whatever they’ve mentioned in their bio) or just say that you like their style instead of going into the specificities.

Take cues from these opening lines:

“That outfit you’re wearing in your first pic is amazing! I can tell you put a lot of thought into it.”

“Wow, you’re great at photography! I love the photos you posted of the night sky.”

“You look awesome in that first pic with your dog. What breed is he?”

“You look so handsome in that first picture. That shirt really makes your eyes pop.”

“I love your tattoo! How many do you have?”

“You have such a lovely way of putting things into words that I never could.”

Tips to take your Coffee Meets Bagel conversations to the next level

While we’ve discussed some of the best ways to start a conversation, it’s important to maintain the flow and keep things interesting so that it translates into an unforgettable date(s). Here are some tips that’ll help you manoeuvre smoothly on the dating app.

Be authentic: Long-term partnerships don’t work on charades and catfishing, so be yourself from the start. Don’t be too pretentious or too forthcoming, just be honest about your feelings and you’ll be surprised to find that it’s way easier. The point of Coffee Meets Bagel is to establish fruitful connections, so be confident about yourself, and own up to who you truly are.

Long-term partnerships don’t work on charades and catfishing, so be yourself from the start. Don’t be too pretentious or too forthcoming, just be honest about your feelings and you’ll be surprised to find that it’s way easier. The point of Coffee Meets Bagel is to establish fruitful connections, so be confident about yourself, and own up to who you truly are. Give texting a break and get on a call: Many of you get cold feet at the thought of engaging in a phone call, however, it’s hands down the best way to know someone you’ve met via the virtual world. People can pretend to be a certain way over texts, but there’s much less scope for pretension when you get on a call. It just makes things simpler and clearer.

Many of you get cold feet at the thought of engaging in a phone call, however, it’s hands down the best way to know someone you’ve met via the virtual world. People can pretend to be a certain way over texts, but there’s much less scope for pretension when you get on a call. It just makes things simpler and clearer. Don’t overthink, just ask: After a few conversations, you’ll have a clear idea about whether you want to take the conversation face-to-face or simply move on. Whatever you decide, communicate clearly to the other party. You don’t want to waste anyone else’s time and vice versa. Even if things don’t work out, politely convey it to them rather than ghosting.

After a few conversations, you’ll have a clear idea about whether you want to take the conversation face-to-face or simply move on. Whatever you decide, communicate clearly to the other party. You don’t want to waste anyone else’s time and vice versa. Even if things don’t work out, politely convey it to them rather than ghosting. Take the first step: Gone are the days of cliche dating rules that put the onus on guys to make the first move. Initiating the conversation doesn’t take away your power. So don’t put too much pressure on yourself while thinking of ways to start a conversation, it’s just a chat. Don’t miss out on great potential matches just because of your skewed ideas of dating.

Hope this helps you build fruitful connections!

(Hero and feature image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/ Pexels)