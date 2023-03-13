Best opening lines on Bumble to make an outstanding first impression

While it can always start with a ‘hey’, we are sure you want to write something more interesting. Dating apps can be tricky to manoeuvre, especially with the pressure of starting the conversation with an ice-breaking introduction line. So, what are the best opening lines on Bumble that’ll get you the official seal of approval right away? The excitement reaches its pinnacle after seeing the words ‘You Matched!’ flashing on your screens but taking the reins of the conversation becomes daunting.

Looking for some hilarious and witty opening lines that’ll land you your dream date? If you’ve got a pile of right swipes waiting to hear back from you as you search for suitable conversation starters, we’ve got you covered. Check out the list of the best opening lines on Bumble that are funny and creative and don’t instil that ‘toe-curlingly cringe’ feeling.

We’ve also shared some tips and tricks to make your Bumble profile stand out and keep the right swipes coming in.

Best opening lines on Bumble to land your dream date

1. Infuse humour to make them laugh

The best way to make a good impression is to flaunt your hilarious side. Humour is one of the best ways to a person’s heart and sets you apart from other profiles. Brighten up your match’s day with these lines:

“Alright, I’m here. What are your two other wishes?”

“Did we go to the same high school? Because I think we have chemistry”

“Do you like cats? Because you should take meowt”

“My therapist says I’m afraid of commitment, but I bet we could prove him wrong together” “Do you like Mexican food? ‘Cuz I want to wrap you up and make you my Bae-ritto” “I know we’re not socks, but I’m sure we’d make a great pair” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bumble (@bumble) 2. Keep it simple

If you don’t want to go all out and keep things unpretentious, while also not coming across as uninteresting, here’s what you should try. “I spent 20 minutes trying to think of a curated pickup line, but I didn’t want to keep you waiting any longer, so, hello.” “Hi! How are you really doing right now?” “Hey! I’m glad we matched! What are you up to this weekend?” “If I saw you in a bar, I’d definitely say hi” “How about I start this conversation, and you can start the next one?” “Should I start this conversation with a bad pickup line or by just saying hello?” “Opening lines aren’t my strong suit, but I promise to brew up an interesting conversation. So hi!! I’m (name)” 3. Pop a question Save yourself the trouble of finding a corny pickup line and instead ask a simple question to keep your match hooked. Ask them about the current show they’re binge-watching, their comfort food, their craziest adventure or simply their idea of a perfect first date. Or find something specific to their profile and pose a question as people love when someone keenly takes interest in them. Here’s what you can pick from: “What’s one thing that happened this week that was interesting?” “What’s the best (or worst) opening line you’ve received on here?” “I see you’re an (their job profile). What do you like best about your job?” “Hey! I’m glad we matched! What are you up to this weekend?” “What’s the quickest way to win you over?” The Bumble app also has a question game, wherein you can choose a question or type your own. Both you and your match must answer the question before either of the answers is revealed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bumble (@bumble) 4. Cheesy isn’t always bad As opposed to the widespread notion, cheesy lines can actually be fun icebreakers if you both don’t mind slight fun. If you’re lucky enough to find someone who understands your humour, expect an equally cheesy response in return. And before you know it, things would’ve escalated. “There’s something wrong with my phone. It doesn’t have your number on it” “Alright, I’m here. What are your two other wishes?” “Are you familiar with the work of Claude Monet? Because you make quite the impression” “Obviously, we’d meet on an app — because you’re a total snack” “I don’t like dried fruits, but I’d meet you for a date” “I don’t believe in love at first sight, but you have me considering love at first swipe” “If you were a fruit, you’d be a fineapple. Ba dum tss.”

Tips to make your Bumble profile eye-catchy

Creating an attractive Bumble profile is just like confidently walking into a bar with your best outfit on to stand out from the crowd. Swiping incessantly and not getting great matches can be really tedious and disheartening at times, so make sure your profile speaks volumes.

The kind of picture you select as well as the bio you create screams so much about your personality and you must get it right to make the most of the dating app. Know how to optimise your profile with our checklist!

1. Right photos make all the difference

Keep it real : Bumble itself suggests that one must be as real and unfiltered when it comes to flaunting their photos. Avoid highly filtered or edited photos.

: Bumble itself suggests that one must be as real and unfiltered when it comes to flaunting their photos. Avoid highly filtered or edited photos. Flaunt your interests : Pictures are also a great medium to showcase your lifestyle so include diverse photos. Be it from a hiking trip you undertook recently, a luncheon you attended or simply a selfie with your furry friend. Not only does it help your match understand who you are, but also aids them to find a common topic of interest.

: Pictures are also a great medium to showcase your lifestyle so include diverse photos. Be it from a hiking trip you undertook recently, a luncheon you attended or simply a selfie with your furry friend. Not only does it help your match understand who you are, but also aids them to find a common topic of interest. Make it look effortless : A healthy balance of professional and casual is necessary. Don’t make it look like you’re trying too hard to build your profile and try to mix it up with candids. Try and include clear and high-quality photos if possible.

: A healthy balance of professional and casual is necessary. Don’t make it look like you’re trying too hard to build your profile and try to mix it up with candids. Try and include clear and high-quality photos if possible. Choose your first photo wisely: Have a great first photo since it’s the only glimpse that many people consider while making their swiping decisions. Try not to upload a group picture or a cliche click of you holding a drink as your first photo. Strike the right posture with a bright smile exuding confidence.

2. The power of bio

Be specific: A good bio makes you 10x appealing to your potential matches even if your photos aren’t the deal cracker. Highlight your most attractive traits and talk about your hobbies or how you like to spend your free time. Just be specific. You can also throw in a subtle pick-up line or a joke to lighten things up.

A good bio makes you 10x appealing to your potential matches even if your photos aren’t the deal cracker. Highlight your most attractive traits and talk about your hobbies or how you like to spend your free time. Just be specific. You can also throw in a subtle pick-up line or a joke to lighten things up. Use Bumble badges: Adding badges is another wonderful way to highlight your interests and specificities without taking up too much space in your bio. Furthermore, connect your Instagram or Spotify to Bumble to show your future connections more of the real you.

Adding badges is another wonderful way to highlight your interests and specificities without taking up too much space in your bio. Furthermore, connect your Instagram or Spotify to Bumble to show your future connections more of the real you. Add prompts: Finally, use Bumble prompts to your advantage. They are basically conversation starters that pop up in the form of a question for you to answer or a statement for you to fill in the blank. If you’re struggling with photos or find it hard to explain yourself through words, prompts are your saving grace. You can select up to three prompts from over 40 options Bumble provides.

3. Verify your profile

The pain of being catfished is real! Seeing a verified profile gives a sense of safety that the person you’re investing your time in actually exists. Head to Bumble’s photo verification tool on the app and add credibility to your profile to lure more people into swiping right.

Enjoy making the first move!

(Hero image credit: Ivan Radic/ Flickr)

(Feature image credit: Good Faces Agency/ Unsplash)