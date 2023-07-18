The best tattoo studios and parlours in Hong Kong to get inked

The tattooing scene in Hong Kong is thriving, with many studios and artists available in town. Have a design in mind that you want to bring to life? We give you the lowdown on the best tattoo studios and parlours in Hong Kong to get your next ink.

Like its neighboring countries, Japan and South Korea, tattoos haven’t always been the norm in Hong Kong. But compared to the two, where only licensed medical practitioners are allowed to tattoo, Hong Kong has a far wider acceptance of the art form. Tattoo artists can practice their craft to a satisfying degree. Tattooing is no longer just underground, so it doesn’t carry that same negative social stigma as it once did. With more influential figures and celebrities flashing their ink, many also embrace tattooing as a form of self-expression. So, no one bats an eye anymore when you have a tattoo or two.

A pivotal moment came with the establishment of the International Hong Kong Tattoo Convention in 2012, headed by Gabe Shum, a tattoo artist. Today, the convention hosts more than 100 local and international artists to showcase their craft. Undeniably, Hong Kong is home to many creative and talented tattoo artists. So, whether you’re heading for your first ink or your nth, plenty of artists specialise in various designs. Here are our top picks of tattoo studios and parlours in the city.

The coolest tattoo studios and parlours in Hong Kong