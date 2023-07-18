The best tattoo studios and parlours in Hong Kong to get inked

The tattooing scene in Hong Kong is thriving, with many studios and artists available in town. Have a design in mind that you want to bring to life? We give you the lowdown on the best tattoo studios and parlours in Hong Kong to get your next ink.
Like its neighboring countries, Japan and South Korea, tattoos haven’t always been the norm in Hong Kong. But compared to the two, where only licensed medical practitioners are allowed to tattoo, Hong Kong has a far wider acceptance of the art form. Tattoo artists can practice their craft to a satisfying degree. Tattooing is no longer just underground, so it doesn’t carry that same negative social stigma as it once did. With more influential figures and celebrities flashing their ink, many also embrace tattooing as a form of self-expression. So, no one bats an eye anymore when you have a tattoo or two.
A pivotal moment came with the establishment of the International Hong Kong Tattoo Convention in 2012, headed by Gabe Shum, a tattoo artist. Today, the convention hosts more than 100 local and international artists to showcase their craft. Undeniably, Hong Kong is home to many creative and talented tattoo artists. So, whether you’re heading for your first ink or your nth, plenty of artists specialise in various designs. Here are our top picks of tattoo studios and parlours in the city.
1 /12
Star Crossed Tattoo has been a crowd favourite among ink fanatics in the city. The studio has six artists, each with unique style, who are always ready to give you the best design according to your preferences. While Ross Turpin specialises in Japanese-influenced designs, Ray Li’s is crisper and more detailed. Rika Korponay’s is fun and old-school.
Image credit: starcrossedtattoo/Instagram
2 /12
In the tattooing game since 2010, Blackout Tattoo champions the belief that each tattoo should be as unique as the person carrying it. As such, the studio regularly brings in world-class tattoo artists from across the globe. Each one has the same dedication that goes with creating the perfect piece. The designs are customised for each person by Australian tattoo artist Rob Kelly. If you’re unsure what to get, you can always book a consultation first.
Image credit: blackoutbob/Instagram
3 /12
The Company Tattoo stays true to its cool, hip, and fresh surroundings—just like Mong Kok. Run by the trio Vince Yue, Davye Ryo Lau, and Jamie Kam, expect fun, flashy, and bold colours in the designs. But of course, you can always get it customised. Black inks are great, but who doesn’t love colour?
Image credit: thecompanytattoo/Facebook
4 /12
Helmed by Dust ‘Hirotsuki’ Wu, you’re in great hands at Galaxy Tattoo. After all, Wu was once under the tutelage of Nicckuhori, the godson of tattoo icon Horiyoshi III. So, you can also expect the designs to rely heavily on Japanese motifs like koi fish. Several resident artists at the studio with different specialties will gladly help you get your next ink.
Image credit: galaxytattoohk/Instagram
5 /12
For tattoo enthusiasts, the name Jimmy Ho rings a bell. After all, his father, James, is considered by many as the first tattoo artist in Hong Kong. While Jimmy has retired after a legendary 40-year-long career, his protege Justin Ng runs the studio now. For those looking to get inked big time—as in larger size—this is simply the place to be.
Image credit: justinngtattoo/Instagram
6 /12
We love tattoos of all sizes. But creating intricate, delicate little tattoos is a skill. With Korean-style tattoos trending these days, we can’t recommend Hello Tattoo enough. Those who appreciate small tattoos should put this studio on their radar. The watercolour designs are stunning, and who wouldn’t love a cute cat on their skin?
Image credit: hello. Tattoo/Instagram
7 /12
Mofo Tattoo is the place for you for all things funky and quirky. The artists here are just as versatile because they have everything from cartoon designs and Chinese calligraphy to buzzy geometric shapes. In addition to tattoos, the studio also offers a piercing option. We love the two-in-one service! Getting inked here is by appointment only, so reserve a spot. Once you do, you’ll find out where their secret address is.
Image credit: gmaz/Instagram
8 /12
This eponymous tattoo studio is the first-Filipino owned tattoo parlour in the city. Flying the colours as a second-generation Hong Kong-born Filipino is Don Jay. Given his multicultural background, the designs here are a nice mix of East and West. But among those, Don Jay loves doing portraits. So, be sure to drop by here if you’re thinking of getting an ink or two.
Image credit: Don.JAYTATTOO/Facebook
9 /12
You know you’re in good hands with Gabe Shum at the helm. After all, Shum boasts the likes of Lebron James and David Beckham in his portfolio. Shum is also the founder of the Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention. Inspired by 1950s decor, the shop in To Kwa Wan is a fusion of Asian and Western designs, thanks to Shum’s 30 years of tattooing experience. There are also plenty of other artists at the studio to choose from.
Image credit: freedomtattoohk/Instagram
10 /12
This studio is run by British artist Jonny D, a former apprentice of local tattooing legend Jimmy Ho. The Dragons Lair Tattoo lives by its mission to bring creativity to the tattoo scene. Using vegan-safe inks, artists Evita and Jonny bring your designs to life. Evita specialises in anime and manga styles, with sprinkles of colour. On the other hand, Jonny works on larger-than-life designs and statement tattoos. Under Ho’s wing, he also studied traditional Chinese and old-school tattooing.
Image credit: dltattoocentral/Instagram
11 /12
Located in an unassuming industrial building in Hung Hom, you can only visit this self-owned studio by appointment. And trust me, they get booked months in advance. A favourite choice among women, Crona Tattoo, specialises in botanical designs. Whether it’s your birth flower or your favourite plant, the artist will be more than willing to customise the art. Other popular designs include lettering, constellations, animals, and geometric shapes in minimalistic and crisp styles.
Image credit: eat_my_pen/Instagram
12 /12
Mirror Tattoo believes that a tattoo is a mirror to the soul. Unsurprisingly, that’s also where they got their name. Its founder John “Jip” Ip wears many hats. Besides being a tattoo artist, he’s also a video and music producer who specialises in black and grey styles, realism, and abstract art. The studio is home to seven other artists, including hand poke artist Alexa. Did we mention that OneRepublic guitarist Zach Filkins got inked here?
Image credit: mirrortattoo.hk/Instagram
