Bob Tsang just became the youngest Hongkonger to conquer the Seven Summits

Bob Tsang has just become the youngest Hongkonger to conquer the Seven Summits at 20 years old.

The Seven Summits is an adventure challenge where mountaineers hike to the tallest peak in each continent. Bob started the challenge as a 13-year-old when he hiked Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa with his father, John Tsang, who is also an experienced mountaineer.

Since then, he has climbed Mount Elbrus in Europe, Mount Kosciuszko in Australia, Mount Aconcagua in South America, Mount Everest in Asia, and Mount Denali in North America with his father. He took a gap year before university so that he could complete some of the summits. All that was left was Vinson Massif, the tallest peak in Antarctica.

On the first day of the year, Bob set off for Antarctica from Chile and celebrated New Year’s Day at the Union Glacier Camp before his journey to the peak. Five days later, on January 6, he finally made it to the summit, marking Bob as the youngest Hongkonger to complete the Seven Summits.

He did it exactly 12 years after his father achieved the same feat. John took to Instagram to celebrate his son’s achievement and shared a picture of one of their first hikes together. Check out the heartwarming post below.

Bob is currently on his return journey from Antarctica. Now that he has conquered the Seven Summits, we might see him take on more mountaineering challenges while completing his university education.

(Images: Bob Tsang / John Tsang)