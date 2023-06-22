Incredible books to read if you loved ‘Succession’

The widely popular HBO series Succession has turned out to be a captivating roller coaster ride that we can’t get enough of. Many of us have even started our rewatching sessions and exploring the more minute details we missed the first time. Though we’re not complaining about binging all night, our precious eyes are. So, maybe it’s time to take a break and switch to the good old printed word instead? We have some book recommendations that’ll give you a taste of Succession in a different form.
The Succession finale aired on May 28 2023, and saw the giant media conglomerate Waystar Royco finally naming its successor. The tantalising drama between billionaire titan/ master puppeteer Logan Roy and his three heirs concluded after 39 brilliant episodes. But that doesn’t mean we have to take a break from riveting power battles, corporate fixes, and complex family drama. There are plenty of fiction and non-fiction titles that’ll transport you to a world where wealthy people continue to brawl over money and power, families are dysfunctional, backstabbing and betrayals are nothing new, and alliances can crumble with the flick of a well-manicured finger.
So, get ready to dive into these captivating narratives, each providing its own unique blend of drama, intrigue, and morally ambiguous characters with our guide to the best books like Succession.
If you liked Succession, you’ll love these books
If you’re looking for a book with über-rich family problems peppered with moments of comedic relief, look no further than the Crazy Rich Asians trilogy. A New York Times bestselling series and film franchise, it revolves around New Yorker Rachel Chu who goes to Singapore to spend the summer with her loving boyfriend Nicholas Young and his family. But when she discovers that Nick is Singapore’s most eligible bachelor and the heir of one of the richest families in Asia, things take an unexpected turn. While she tries to win over his family, she discovers some shocking truths about herself too.
The clash between old money and new money families is beautifully portrayed in the book series. The comedy series is also all about what it means to be young, in love, and crazy rich.
This work of fiction is about a Manhattan elite family. Six months after opulent patriarch Rupert Falkes’ death, an unknown woman sues his estate claiming he is the father of two of her sons. This leaves Rupert’s grieving widow Eleanor and their five sons totally undone. Though the Falkes brothers are confused and hurt, their mother seems oddly welcoming, calm, and composed.
Loved the Succession drama? Here’s the real deal. It’s the story of Paramount Global that shocked the whole world. The multi-billion-dollar entertainment empire oversees Paramount, CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Showtime, and Simon & Schuster.
Controlled by the Redstone family, Paramount Global faced some serious backlash back in 2016 when Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams broke the news of the instability, misconduct, and deceit within the company. The founder and head of the empire,93-year-old Sumner M. Redstone was publicly criticised for his questionable judgements and faced a lawsuit by Manuela Herzer, his former romantic companion. It’s the story that started the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movement in workplaces, and charts the real-life story of a super affluent, dysfunctional family and their powerful and controlling patriarch.
Former analyst Cristina Alger’s debut novel The Darlings gives us an insider perspective of the posh life of New York’s elite — just like Succession. After getting married to Merrill Darling, daughter of the billionaire financier Carter Darling, attorney Paul Ross, becomes accustomed to the luxurious life of the Darlings family. Even when he loses his old job he gratefully accepts the position his father-in-law offers him. But soon after, things take a turn and Paul discovers the hedge fund is nothing but a sham. When the Darlings family is put under the microscope of the media spotlight and SEC investigations, he has to decide where his true loyalties lie.
We can’t talk about books like Succession and skip the Murdochs. It’s the billionaire media conglomerate family that allegedly inspired the creation of the Roy family. The writer delves into the story of Rupert Murdoch, one of the biggest names in the media industry with great cultural and political power. Whether it’s Fox News, the Sun, or the transformation of football, Murdoch has been ruling the media world since the late ’70s. The book tells the story of a media mogul who is a controlling but loving father, a devoted husband and a brilliant businessman.
While most of us are familiar with the Getty Images watermark on photos, very few actually know about the fascinating Getty dynasty. Oil magnate J. Paul Getty, who once had the title of the richest man in the world, has an extraordinary line of descendants. While some are crumbled under the grasp of mental illness, drug addiction, and one of the most sensational kidnapping cases of the 20th century, some of them reached the pinnacle of success. Mark Getty cofounded Getty Images, August Getty proved herself to be an iconic fashion designer, and Anne G. Earhart became an award-winning environmentalist. Others in the family have also made significant contributions to numerous fields like music, politics, and LGBTQ rights. Succession fans will definitely enjoy reading about this wealthy, misunderstood, and great American dynasty.
Looking for more media mayhem like that of Succession? The recent non-fiction release by Kara Swisher has this in spades. Her book examines how “a company without assets acquired a company without a clue”, and is centred on the doomed merger of America Online and Time Warner. Inside, Swisher makes crucial revelations and analyses some on-the-record interviews of its key players.
Another real-life Succession story in the media industry, Disneywar tells a bewitching story of one of the most powerful media and entertainment companies and what happened behind the “The Happiest Place on Earth” facade. It’s an exposé on former Disney Chairman and CEO Michael Eisner that reveals what went down between the nephew of founder Walt Disney and chairman of Walt Disney Animation, Roy Disney and him. The characters, plot twists, and enthralling climax of the book are truly captivating. Interestingly, much like the TV series, the book documents the ascent of an executive named Bob Iger, who is currently the CEO of the Walt Disney Company.
Set in the early 1900s, this captivating story takes readers on a journey through generations, exploring themes of love, sacrifice, and the resilience of the human spirit. It begins with Sunja, a young woman who faces a difficult decision after falling for a wealthy stranger who is already married. Determined to maintain her integrity, she accepts a marriage proposal from a kind minister and leaves her homeland behind to start a new life in Japan. The sweeping saga explores themes of love, identity, and the indomitable spirit of the human heart. And it’ll transport you to a world of vivid landscapes, cultural clashes, and intimate family dramas — just like how Succession does. This book was adapted into a K-drama starring Lee Min-ho and Kim Min-ha.
It’s the Succession story of one of the world’s most renowned healthcare giants — Johnson & Johnson. This unauthorised biography provides an enthralling look into the dynasty’s history. The book covers how the family’s vast fortune and its intoxicating effects, scandals and tragedies have plagued the Johnsons and they are often compared to the Kennedys because of their dysfunctionality. As the author of many prominent American idols’ biographies including the Kennedys, Clintons, Hiltons, and Martha Stewart, you can always count on Oppenheimer to paint a captivating portrait of a complex family.
Now a major motion picture of the same name starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, House of Gucci primarily focuses on the story of the assassination of Maurizio Gucci, heir of the extraordinary fashion house. Its prime suspect? Maurizio’s ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani. But is she the real culprit? The book captures the rise of the multigenerational fashion dynasty and how it crumbled under dubious leadership. It’s a story full of glitz, glamour, high fashion, and big pockets. It’s also an absolute page-turner with a heartrending tragic death and climactic ending.
Let’s dive into the all-time classic that portrayed family struggles, cruelty and greed like no other — King Lear. One of the most devastating tragedies and a Shakespeare masterpiece, it revolves around the story of an unjustly exiled daughter and her self-absorbed father. The play illustrates the king’s gradual descent into lunacy for favouring appearance over reality. Succession lovers will adore this book for sure.
We Are That Young is a story where Succession meets King Lear. Set in modern-day India, it’s a tale about a billionaire family dynasty led by a powerful patriarch who is steeped in corruption and deceit. But the conflict appears when he tries to retire and divide his empire between his three daughters. His youngest daughter refuses to play along with him and the whole family is caught up in a power struggle. In the meantime, Jivan Singh, another illegitimate heir of the Devraj family comes back. It’s not only a tale about a modern-day King Lear but it also resonates with the human heart and its complexities.
Four siblings Melody, Beatrice, Jack, and their reckless older brother Leo are the successor of a hefty trust fund which they call ‘The Nest.’ Though every one of them is in very different stages of their lives they all believe that money can go a long way to solve all the problems they’ve created all by themselves. But when Leo gets into a car accident under the influence and is sent to rehab, their ‘Nest’ is threatened. Sibling rivalry because of money, family drama, secrets, and romance — the book has everything to help you get over your Succession hangover.
What if America had a royal family and the House of Washington still ruled — this is the premise of this fictional tale. Princess Beatrice is close to becoming the first queen regnant of America and as the day comes closer, the responsibilities start to suffocate her. Meanwhile, the spare Princess Samantha takes an interest in a boy who is completely off-limits to her. And her twin brother Prince Jefferson has two different ladies fighting for his affection. What does the future hold for the Washington dynasty and who will be the ultimate successor to the throne?
