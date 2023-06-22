Incredible books to read if you loved ‘Succession’

The widely popular HBO series Succession has turned out to be a captivating roller coaster ride that we can’t get enough of. Many of us have even started our rewatching sessions and exploring the more minute details we missed the first time. Though we’re not complaining about binging all night, our precious eyes are. So, maybe it’s time to take a break and switch to the good old printed word instead? We have some book recommendations that’ll give you a taste of Succession in a different form.

The Succession finale aired on May 28 2023, and saw the giant media conglomerate Waystar Royco finally naming its successor. The tantalising drama between billionaire titan/ master puppeteer Logan Roy and his three heirs concluded after 39 brilliant episodes. But that doesn’t mean we have to take a break from riveting power battles, corporate fixes, and complex family drama. There are plenty of fiction and non-fiction titles that’ll transport you to a world where wealthy people continue to brawl over money and power, families are dysfunctional, backstabbing and betrayals are nothing new, and alliances can crumble with the flick of a well-manicured finger.

So, get ready to dive into these captivating narratives, each providing its own unique blend of drama, intrigue, and morally ambiguous characters with our guide to the best books like Succession.

If you liked Succession, you’ll love these books