Bumble dating guide: Follow these dos and don’ts to get the ‘right’ swipes

All ladies out there love the dating scene with Bumble’s ‘make the first move’ motto, which has re-written the archaic gender roles we were long tired of! Swiping, matching, playful chatting and meeting, there are several stages of online dating which can be daunting to navigate. Add to it the pool of options to choose from, which makes your chances of finding the right match bleaker. Whether you’re a dating app amateur or a seasoned player, let’s help you Bumble better with top dos and don’ts that’ll make your swiping journey smooth.

Whether it’s adding the right filters and verifying your profile or coming up with a good opening line and curating an impressive bio, there’s a host of things that shape up your Bumble experience. Check out the ultimate Bumble dating guide to get the right swipes coming in!

Follow these Bumble dos and don’ts for a seamless dating experience

Top 5 things you should do

Use Bumble filters to find the right connection

The best way to sift through your potential matches is by setting criteria using Bumble filters. Whether it’s the kind of relationship you’re looking for, the astrological sign you’re looking to date, the age limit or gender identity options, the app has a plethora of free as well as advanced filters that have made the dating game easier. You can even filter out matches based on their drinking and smoking habits, pet preference, family plans, religion or political leaning. These filters are available across all verticals – Bumble Date, Bumble Bumble BFF, and Bumble Bizz.

At the same time, don’t ‘over filter’ your profile which will block good matches and leave you with a dearth of options. You’ll be surprised to see how a little generosity with filters goes a long way.

Don’t ‘hey’ your way into their DMs

‘Hey’ ‘Hi’ or anything remotely close will tumble down your chances to make a good first impression. Either pose a question or a compliment based on their profile or flaunt your witty self with an interesting conversation starter to grab their attention. ‘Hey’ kills curiosity from the start and it is likely that your match won’t follow up considering your lack of effort. Since Bumble leans more towards building relationships as opposed to Tinder‘s hookup culture, it’s pertinent to make your match feel that you’re invested in knowing them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bumble (@bumble)

Take a moment to read their bio

Rather than swiping incessantly, take a moment to quickly read through people’s bios to judge their personalities and find any interesting commonality. Bios also act as the best conversation starters for when you match with someone and tailoring your message based on your match’s profile always gives you extra brownie points!

While you’re scrutinising others’ bios, don’t forget about yours. A nicely curated bio is the perfect gateway into the virtual dating landscape. So, add interesting photos showing a slice of your actual life, flaunt a little humour and talk about interesting anecdotes from your life, there are multiple ways to build an uber-cool bio.

Try starting the conversation pronto

Unlike Tinder, Hinge or the majority of dating apps, Bumble has a tight 24-hour time window to initiate a conversation or else the match disappears. Texting promptly also makes you look more confident, leading to more serious conversations, in addition to making your match feel that you want to pursue them. Plus, you don’t risk losing a potentially great match. Don’t play games when it comes to communicating effectively and don’t obsess over coming across as ‘too eager’ to ‘too distant’ so early on.

Authenticity is key, don’t catfish

Catfishing (creating a false identity), kitten fishing (lying about your height) or any kind of garb will keep you from finding love forever. Some people catfish for seeking validation or attention and some simply do it with the motive of defrauding. A study conducted by professors at the University of Oregon shows that while men usually lie about their occupations, women tend to put up deceptive appearances by either heavily editing their photos or uploading old ones. It’s pretty obvious that these fabrications will ultimately end in disappointment, and you’ll be perenially single!

Top 5 things you should avoid

Don’t add your match on social media right away

While it sounds tempting to spruce up the conversation by switching platforms, doing it too soon can be borderline creepy. We’re all guilty of social media stalking, and there’s nothing wrong with putting your stalking skills to use for a harmless background check. What’s off-putting is being too keen on wanting to be a part of their socials and bombarding their profile with likes as soon as they accept your request. Adding someone who hasn’t even linked their Instagram handle on Bumble is especially a big NO.

The best time to jump into their socials is when you’ve been talking back and forth for quite some time and feel the chemistry slowly brewing. That’s when you start things outside of the app.

Don’t ghost your match

The dating space is filled with confrontation-hating folks, but ghosting someone is downright impolite. While ghosting is pretty common on dating apps, it’s especially felt on Bumble since women make the first move. If your match drafts a sweet, funny or creative pickup line to gauge your attention, the least you can do is respond. Even if you’re not drawn to them, a simple response never hurts anyone.

If you’ve been on the receiving end, don’t let it dull your swiping game! You’ll surely find people who’ll go out of the way and lift your spirits!

Don’t swipe right on everyone

Swiping right on everyone isn’t a winning strategy on Bumble, even if it makes sense at first. Bumble is designed to be more than a hookup tool, so quality takes supremacy over quantity any day. Having a pool of matches also leads to ‘dating overload’, which can burn you out before you find your ideal connection. It can weed out people you could easily connect with. So, declutter your dating app and mind by swiping left. Piling up matches and not talking to them is a waste on Bumble as the 24-hour conversation window means they won’t be there the next day.

Don’t exchange intimate photos

Why would you want to lay yourself bare in front of someone you’ve never met in real life? Sharing explicit photos/videos can land you in a lot of trouble, and you could even be breaking a law if you’re underage. You must be aware of the repercussions of your photos being leaked, causing endless distress and harm. In case you receive any inappropriate text or pictures from the other party, feel free to report and block them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bumble (@bumble)

Don’t come across as negative in your profile

Focus on what you want, not what you dislike or deem unfit in a partner. While you may think that writing about the traits that put you off will repel the wrong people, the pessimistic vibe actually drives away a host of good matches. Also, don’t ramble or use CAPITALS, don’t overdo emoticons, and don’t look like you’re hung up on the bitterness of your past relationships.

Use something like “I’d love to meet someone who is just as much into travel, after-work drinks, and couch snuggles as I am,” to show your enthusiasm and draw positivity. Be clear, creative, and use the right photos to tell your story!

(Hero and feature image credit: Good Faces Agency/ Unsplash)