Being productive and putting your best foot forward every day can be a daunting task. But for those who are career-oriented, this task becomes even more crucial. Even the most ambitious and hard-working might find it difficult to find motivation and creative ideas every day. In such cases, it is always beneficial to have some sound advice at your disposal. Here are some career-oriented podcasts that will help you excel in your workplace.

Good L ife P roject

It’s become extremely important, especially in today’s world, that we lead a meaningful life and connect deeply with what we do. With its episodes up to an hour or so, this podcast aims at fulfilling the same. Available at platforms like Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Castbox — Good Life Project, founded by husband-wife duo Stephanie and Jonathan Fields, comes up with inspiring stories every week. Some of its most popular episodes are the ones with journalist-author Elizabeth Gilbert, author-entrepreneur Tim Ferris, lecturer, writer and podcast host Brené Brown, and writer-media producer Austin Channing Brown.

The Accidental Creative

Hosted by writer Todd Henry, The Accidental Creative touches upon various topics like practicing gratitude, habits that will help attain your best at work, dealing with creative burnout and more. Henry sets out to interview eminent personalities in addition to sharing his own tips to excel personally and professionally. You can access the 15-30 minutes episodes on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and iHeartRadio.

The 5 AM Miracle

With his 20-50 minutes episodes, author Jeff Sanders intends to “help you bounce out of bed with enthusiasm, create powerful lifelong habits, and tackle your grandest goals with extraordinary energy”. Each episode delves deeply into personal development, productivity and healthy habits. Listen to this career-oriented podcast on platforms like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pandora and Spotify. Broadway star Stephanie Gibson and author-alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra have also been interviewed by Sanders on his podcast.

Getting Things Done

Management consultant and author David Allen gives the best of both worlds with his own techniques to organise as well as interviews successful people who share their productivity anecdotes. The goal is to help you pave a way towards higher efficiency and effectiveness. Each episode is 30-60 minutes long. Listen to all the episodes here.

Lead To Win

Planning to guide your team to success? You are at the right place. In each episode, New York Times bestselling author Michael Hyatt and daughter — writer Megan Hyatt Miller — dig deep into necessary leadership skills and other important life lessons in 30-40 minutes. Check out the episodes on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or Stitcher.

Pivot

In her career-oriented podcast, founder and CEO of The Pivot Method, writer Jenny Blake encourages people to get better at adapting to changes. Giving pearls of wisdom on embracing your strengths, surmounting insecurities and facing challenges like a pro. The episodes are of varied lengths, anywhere from 15 minutes to two hours. Listen to the episodes here.

Eventual Millionaire

Business coach Jaime Tardy sits down with millionaire entrepreneurs to hear them share their journey to success, but more importantly what they learnt on their journey up. Tardy also makes sure to include her own knowledge acquired from years of coaching experience. Spanning from half an hour to an hour, you can listen to Eventual Millionaire podcast on iTunes, YouTube, TuneIn, Google Play, Overcast and Spotify.

Main and Featured image: Soundtrap/Unsplash