Home > Culture > Watch Sexyama Choo Sung-Hoon sweat as he answers our rapid-fire questions
Culture
05 May 2023 05:03 PM

Ambrose Leung

Choo Sung-hoon, aka Sexyama, of the popular Physical: 100 Netflix show was recently in Hong Kong for a celebrity golf tournament. The 57-year-old was still in tip–top shape as a swung his way through the tournament before joining Prestige HK for a stunning cover story.

Still active in MMA, the judoka doesn’t let age slow him down as he continues to fight professionally while training on a daily basis. From the photoshoot, you can tell Choo Sung-hoon is a natural when it comes to posing, and his personal style really synergises with his presence — big watches, diamond jewellery, and of course, the sunglasses. While his six-pack is proof enough that he’s  ready for any physical challenge life throws at him, we put his mind to the test with a series of rapid-fire questions for our latest instalment of THIS or THAT.

From answering questions about his background in combat sports (especially about his cauliflower ears), to his more recent challenges in golf, Sexyama struggled most when faced with the decision of choosing between diamonds or gold. The fun interaction between Lifestyle Asia HK and Sexyama can be viewed above.

(Images: Prestige HK)

Prestige Hong Kong Choo Sung-hoon Sexyama This or That Physical: 100
Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

