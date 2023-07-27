Daniel Caesar Debuts in Hong Kong: Photo Recap

If life was a movie, then certainly one of the best parts was getting to watch Daniel Caesar live in Hong Kong this last Tuesday.

Excuse the terrible corny line, but I’m still buzzing off Daniel Caesar’s show. Making his debut in Hong Kong as part of his SUPERPOWERS world tour, Caesar sold out one of Hong Kong’s biggest venues at Star Hall KITEC.

Even before getting inside the venue, the energy around Star Hall was different from the other times I’ve been. Crowded and energetic, the crowd have been awaiting this show since its been announced from May.

Known for his R&B and singing talent, the opener was very fitting; Gareth T. the rising star of Hong Kong warmed up the crowd with some of his familiar fan favorites, such as Boyfriend Material, and makes his debut live performance (in front of an audience) for two songs: CUTIE, his latest single, and “Let Me Know”, a song that Tong has certainly poured his heart and soul into as he says it’s a song he’s been writing for over two months and is still a work in progress – Tong says the song will be changed so this version of the song is the only one he’ll be performing, making it extra special.

As Tong exits stage, the crowd were already in anticipation of the main act, Daniel Caesar. Good things come to those who wait, as Caesar graced us with his presence almost 30 minutes later. Opening with some of his most popular songs, Ocho Rios and Let me Go, Caesar already got Hong Kong in their feels within minutes.

Singing along, crying, smiling and dancing, emotions were all over the place for Daniel Caesar. Fans certainly weren’t disappointed as he was called for an encore performance at the end of it – signing two extra songs! Caesar calls Hong Kong the best stop on tour and performed songs he claims to not really do, giving Hong Kong fans a delightful treat. Check out the photos we took at the bottom of the page (Photo credits: Ryan Putranto)