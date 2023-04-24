Earth Day 2023: Retykle’s Sarah Garner on the importance of circular fashion for children

Historically known as one of the bigger climate polluters, the fashion industry is responsible for eight to 10 percent of global emissions, according to the UN. We are beginning to realise just how much our shopping habits affect the planet. Despite the increasing amount of sustainable labels that seem to crop up weekly, the best way to reduce our carbon footprint as fashion consumers might be to shop secondhand. For Earth Day 2023, Lifestyle Asia spotlights the changemakers who are fighting to transform the industry from the inside out. We speak to three of Hong Kong’s most prominent pre-owned designer retailers — Vestiaire Collective, Hula and Retykle — to learn about the city’s budding circular fashion economy.

For Retykle‘s Sarah Garner, the Three Rs — Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle — were embedded in her way of life at an early age. The Toronto native is no stranger to the world of fashion, holding management positions with companies like LVMH, Richemont, and Lane Crawford. While the fashion industry’s impact on the environment was made known to her years prior to founding her company, it wasn’t until Garner had her first child that she experienced firsthand how much waste is produced when raising a family — items that are in near-perfect condition, with plenty of life left in them, find their way to landfills at an alarming rate.

Addressing an issue she was now directly a part of, witnessing the number of wardrobe updates required when raising tykes, Garner set out in 2016 to create a platform to recirculate high quality pre-owned children’s fashion, gear and toys. Joined by Garner as part of our Earth Day series, we discuss why a platform like Retykle matters for, not only expectant parents in Hong Kong, but for future generations all across Asia.







What Drove the Founding of Retykle?

The founding of Retykle really started with a problem that I wanted to solve for myself. I had my first child and he outgrew what seemed like hundreds of items of clothing and baby gear within the first few months of his life, and I wanted to figure out a way to match all of the items that he had outgrown with someone else who could use and wanted those items in an efficient way.

I knew that as a mum it had to be an easy, painless and hassle free answer. Retykle is a resale platform that takes all of the hassle out of resale and doesn’t require any time on the part of the parent to sell and pass on their items. Retykle allows parents to earn some money from items they no longer need and also do good for the environment by extending the lifespan of those items through more rotations and by keeping them out of the landfill.

What Is the End Goal?

The goal for Retykle is to re-circulate as many products as possible and lower the environmental impact, and increase shared value for a community. We want to take circularity much further than reuse and go fully circular with recycling options that eliminate waste associated with raising kids all together. We want to innovate for circular thinking, circular consumption, circular innovation and circular design ultimately influencing how the next generation consumes.

What Are Some of the Challenges of Circular Fashion in Hong Kong?

The words circular fashion, reuse, resale…etc. Many of these words and vernacular didn’t didn’t really exist when I started the company in Asia and even sustainable fashion was a fringe concept. The concept of buying secondhand was extremely rare and nonnormative within Asia and even more broadly. Over the past two years, particularly through Covid, the consumer conscience shifted towards becoming more conscious consumers, and more awoken to the environmental crisis on our hands, and the perils that could take place.

This led to a rapid adoption of secondhand and creating space and normalcy and pride around both shopping and selling and taking responsibility for our consumption. This has been a big shift and is still very much under development, particularly in Asia where cultural stigmas have held but the data supports that the younger generations care and want to make shifts that align with their beliefs and values and secondhand is growing substantially with this shift in consciousness.

What was Circular Fashion Like in Hong Kong When you Started the Company?

In the Hong Kong market, specifically secondhand was not present at the time, other than shops like Milan station, which had pristine second hand bags which showed no signs of wear. Along with the rest of the world, there has been this normalisation, but it is still too slow and needs further megaphones to create pride around participation with Retykle and other secondhand transactions. We aim to create data, education and inspiration around the impact each individual participation and as a community on the whole.

Would you Say Asia Is Very Much About Brand New, Ultra-Luxury or Fast Fashion?

Hong Kong has always had a very accelerated and exacerbated consumption culture, which associates social stature and success with material acquisitions: this excessive consumption culture is tied to affirmation of social position which is hard to detach once so ingrained, but even the movement of quiet luxury and conscientious choices for longevity both in terms of Withstanding trend and also time is an important shift for Hong Kong and the world.

I do believe Hong Kong has always had a gap between very cheap fast fashion and luxury fashion with a big gap in the market that is not adequately fulfilled. There is excessive consumption on both ends of the spectrum that we need to contend with to both reduce consumption and adopt circular practices as a norm.

Is There Still a Throwaway Culture in Hong Kong?

One of the main reasons that I started Retykle was because of the throwaway culture that existed in Hong Kong unlike where I’m from in Canada where typically culturally it’s more rare to throw away when something could be repaired, reused, donated or recycled. Hong Kong lacked many of these convenient options so people turned to throwing them away. We landfill an incredible amount of textiles each day in Hong Kong which non profit organisations like Redress have brought attention to over the past ten plus years.

Where do You See Circular Fashion Headed in the Next Ten Years Locally and Globally?

I think circularity in all realms of consumption, but particularly fashion is going to be regulated. My view and prediction is that there will be regulation on our consumption, such that there will be taxes on fashion to account for the negative externalities on the environment and there will be credits for those that support circularity and take accountability for their environmental footprint.

There will be regulation that will not allow for us to consume without a conscience without the realised cost of our environmental footprint circularity will become necessary urgent and Incorporated With all of our habits. I believe that in fashion, each product will soon carry a digital ID that will track the use reuse recycling and full journey of that textile to take into account their footprint and consumers and brands will be held accountable and shopping and consuming with abandon will be a thing of the past. If not, we will continue to leave a planet in peril for the next generation.

(Images: Retykle)