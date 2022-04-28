The ACG Edit: 5 things every Hong Kong anime fan needs to know this May

ACG (Animation, Comics and Games) classifies as a subculture even though it’s getting more mainstream by the minute. If this ain’t your first time at the rodeo, great: from a themed hotel staycation and fan convention to the latest Jordan Brand collab, here’s all an ACG lover needs to know this May.

Last I checked, ACG is on a roll — Zhuge Liang is party rocking in Tokyo, and Hollywood is planning a live-action reboot of cult classic Hellsing (which ended 14 years ago might I add). As a semi-retired ACG fanatic whose college days were spent creating fanart and organising anime gatherings, I have one thing to say: keep ’em coming.

Today we look at ACG-related news and events of note in the month of May. What’s the take-away? It’s a good time to be a nerd. Oh, and start making plans.

What’s happening in the ACG world this May

One Piece-themed Staycation @WM Hotel







Pirates are the talk of the town now — justice for Johnny Depp, his decision to never return to Pirates of the Caribbean is sad news, but totally understandable — this summer, cruise the Blue Sea with WM Hotel’s One Piece-themed staycation offer.

In true spirit of “going all out”, WM Hotel overhauls its lobby, restaurant, open plaza and multiple room types with One Piece-centric décor (make sure to take a lot of selfies and tell your friends). Look no further than the Land of Wano suite if you seek a premium voyage. Available for one lucky pirate (and their plus one) per day, the suite features a Thousand Sunny ship model and balcony with exquisite sea view. Ingest your Speed-Speed Fruit now, for you need to act fast.

Depending on your preference, each package comes with complimentary buffet breakfast for 2 with optional complimentary afternoon tea set for 2, semi-buffet lunch for 2 on weekdays, or brunch buffet for 2 on weekends. What doesn’t change regardless of the package you choose is the exclusive One Piece gift set (valued at HK$680), which includes a Luffy cushion, two limited-edition towels, a branded water bottle and a waterproof tote.

Staycation not your thing? Enjoy a One Piece-themed afternoon tea at Café@WM for HK$488, check out the menu here.

Limited-time offer, book online from 26 April onwards and check in from 7 May until 5 August.

WM Hotel, 28 Wai Man Road, Sai Kung, +2196 6888

Ace Attorney 20th Anniversary Orchestra Concert

Let the record show that Ace Attorney is channelling class and poise, as always.

Originally released in 2001, this Capcom masterpiece sports five main series games and multiple spin-off releases, taking on the Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, Nintendo Switch and everything in between through its 20 years long journey. If you were there with Phoenix Wright from the beginning of his career, a few melodies may have forever imprinted on your brain. For me, it’s all iterations of “Objection!”, a triumphant chime that plays when you’re about to win a case despite all plot twists and unfavourable evidence.

Get ready for an orchestral rendition of the sound tracks that live in your mind rent-free. A virtual event available worldwide, the Ace Attorney 20th Anniversary Orchestra Concert features conductor Hirofumi Kurita, Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra and voice actors of three main characters as hosts, with iconic themes from the original trilogy, sequels and the Great Ace Attorney Chronicles on the set list. Mark your calendars, the afternoon of 7 May will be a waltz down gaming history.

Date: 7 May 2022

7 May 2022 Time: 5:00pm HKT

Worldwide livestream; ticket sale from today until 15 May 8:00pm HKT.

Jordan Zion 1 x Naruto Collection



“Kyuubi”

“Sage of the Six Paths”

“Nine Tails”

“Jonin”











Naruto’s story may have concluded a few years back (in this house we don’t talk about Boruto the anime, sorry), but there’s no stopping him from being the main character of countless collaborations.

This time around, it’s fellow Naruto fan and NBA legend Zion Williamson who brought the great shinobi on board. In his Instagram announcement, he recounts: “Two of my childhood favorites — Michael Jordan and then Naruto. Both were able to collaborate and bring my vision to life. You can’t make this stuff up. You have no idea how much this means to me.”

Of course, he’s referring to making over the Jordan Zion 1 with emblematic motifs: we have “Kyuubi”, “Nine Tails”, “Jonin” and “Sage of the Six Paths”, each staying true to the original comic design while ensuring wearability. How does one rock their new Naruto kicks without matching fits, you ask? Zion’s got you: an apparel capsule encompassing T-shirts and sweats.

I’m not saying Zion Williamson is the biggest winner here, but look at him go: from wearing custom Naruto threads to having his own crossover project, then receiving an one-of-a-kind drawing by none other than Masashi Kishimoto (creator of Naruto). In the words of meme hall of famer BigJB21: “god i wish that were me”.

Release dates to be determined.

Rainbow Gala 27

Rainbow Gala is a convention for everything that has to do with being in a fandom. Whether you’re into anime, games, real-life idols or, really, any source of media, Rainbow Gala is where you go to meet your peers and purchase self-published merch.

Show up in cosplay, or don’t. Word is if Jujutsu Kaisen and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure are your cups of tea, you’ll be delighted to find out there are designated areas for both shows. Even though the event is open for two days, admission is limited in accordance with social distancing rules — the smart way will be to grab a VIP Fast Pass ticket here for HK$100 from 29 April 6:00pm onward.

Date: 28 – 29 May 2022

28 – 29 May 2022 Time: 12:00 – 7:30pm

12:00 – 7:30pm Venue: Rotunda Halls 2 & 3, Kowloonbay International Trade & Exhibition Centre, 1 Trademart Drive, Kowloon Bay

Online VIP Fast Pass ticket presale on 29 April 6:00pm; Standard tickets available for sale on-site.

Fullmetal Alchemist Live-action Films

We’re getting not one, but two Fullmetal Alchemist live-action films this summer. The 2017 prologue might not have been the most well-received live adaptation, but one thing always holds true: the plot is rock-solid.

In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows fashion, the final chapter of Fullmetal Alchemist will be released in two parts (only one month apart!). While The Avenger Scar focuses on Scar, the anti-hero who habours a vendetta against alchemy, The Last Transmutation closes in on the final face-off between protagonist Edward Elric and prime antagonist Father.

As of this moment, only the Japanese opening dates are announced. While we wait for further updates, why not stream the first film on Netflix?

Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Avenger Scar opens in Japan on 20 May, 2022.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter – The Last Transmutation opens in Japan on 24 June, 2022.

Featured Image: WM Hotel / Hero Image: @jumpman23 on Instagram