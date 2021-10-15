Home > Culture > Entertainment > Adele is back with a new single to make us all sad again
Culture
15 Oct 2021 02:16 PM

Joey Wong
Editor
Culture
Go easy on us, Adele.

Adele’s newest release, “Easy On Me” — the lead single from her fourth studio album, 30, coming 19 November — is here. Which also means the incoming of Sad Girl Fall; the incoming of lots of time spent staring out windows pensively, melodramatically; the incoming of capital-F feelings. Remember to stash tissues in your pockets.

“Easy On Me”, in line with Adele’s typical, heart-breaking narration, is autobiographical, underlining her divorce from Simon Konecki in 2019.

Prior to the release of “Easy On Me”, the British powerhouse’s return to the public eye has been a journey rife with greatest hits, from a hosting gig on SNL last year to fronting not one, but two covers for Vogue (a first for the publication!) to an Instagram Live that gave birth to gems like a 40-second teaser from the new single, and “Divorce, babe, DIVORCE“. Sad gems, but gems. Much like Adele’s discography.

“I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I’ve shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones,” wrote Adele, introducing her new album. “I’ve finally found my feeling again. I’d go as far as to say that I’ve never felt more peaceful in my life. And so, I’m finally ready to put this album out.”

Eagle-eyed fans immediately noticed parallels between the music videos for “Hello” and “Easy On Me”, both directed by Xavier Dolan, with the latter receiving more than half-a-million views within an hour of being uploaded to YouTube and high praise from the likes of Lil Nas X, Normani and Drake.

“For me, there’s nothing stronger than artists reconnecting after years apart,” says Dolan. “I’ve changed. Adele’s changed. And this is an opportunity to celebrate how we’ve both evolved, and how we’ve also both remained faithful to our dearest themes. It’s all the same, but different.”

Ahead of 19 November, have “Easy On Me” memorised. That means one less track from 30 that can hurt you.

Joey Wong
Editor
Constantly in pursuit of a multi-hyphenated career, Joey has written her way through fashion trends, youth culture and luxury retail in New York and Hong Kong. Beyond internet adventures tracking down the perfect vintage find, you can probably catch her sipping on her third oat milk latte of the day in the city’s newest café. She’s currently mourning the loss of TikTok in Hong Kong.
