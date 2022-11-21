facebook
BTS at AMAs: Korean band scripts history, bags Favourite K-pop Group, K-pop Artist award
21 Nov 2022

BTS at AMAs: Korean band scripts history, bags Favourite K-pop Group, K-pop Artist award

Romaa Daas

K-pop band BTS scripted history at the American Music Awards (AMAs) 2022. The Korean boy band was announced as the winner in not one but two categories. The K-pop band won the award for ‘Favourite K-pop artist’. The other artists nominated in the category were Blackpink, Seventeen, Tomorrow x Together, and Twice. BTS also won the award for the ‘Favorite Pop Duo or Group’ for the fourth time in a row. It is the first time in AMAs history that an artist has won the award on four occasions.

Interestingly, on previous occasions, the record for most ‘Favorite Pop Duo or Group’ was a tie between five bands, all of whom had won the award nearly three times each. BTS was running the race along with Aerosmith, The Black-Eyed Peas, Hall & Oates, and One Direction previously.

BTS continues to make noise with every single outing. They have also been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards. On the flip side, the K-pop band announced its hiatus a while back as they prepare to serve their compulsory military service starting this year. The boy band had also announced a break earlier this year so that they are able to pursue their solo endeavours.

Hosted by Wayne Brady, the American Music Awards 2022 was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 19. The AMAs happen to be one of the most-coveted awards and grabbing accolades at the awards show is an honour. Here is the list of winners in key categories.

Winners at the AMAs 2022 in key categories:

  • Artist of the Year
    Taylor Swift
  • New Artist of the Year
    Dove Cameron
  • Collaboration of the Year
    Elton John & Dua Lipa — Cold Heart
  • Favourite Touring Artist
    Coldplay
  • Favourite Music Video
    Taylor Swift — All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)
  • Favourite Male Pop Artist
    Harry Styles
  • Favourite Female Pop Artist
    Taylor Swift
  • Favourite Pop Song
    Harry Styles — As It Was
  • Favourite Male Country Artist
    Morgan Wallen
  • Favourite Female Country Artist
    Taylor Swift
  • Favourite Country Duo or Group
    Dan + Shay
  • Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist
    Kendrick Lamar
  • Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist
    Nicki Minaj
  • Favourite Rock Artist
    Machine Gun Kelly
  • Favourite Pop Album
    Taylor Swift

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy Instagram

BTS at AMAs: Korean band scripts history, bags Favourite K-pop Group, K-pop Artist award

Romaa Daas

Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate from Jamia Millia Islamia University. She has worked with several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

   
