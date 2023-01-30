Criminal fraudster Anna “Delvey” Sorokin is getting another TV show 

In a glaring example of justice that would make Batman proud, Anna Sorokin, the criminal and scammer who Inventing Anna was based on, has another TV show in the works.

Netflix’s Inventing Anna chronicled the real story of Russian-born German Anna Sorokin who is the epitome of “fake it ‘til you make it.” The show was a hit, not just because of her ridiculous non-specific accent but also because of her many exploits and the way she scammed the rich and the famous. We audiences have always loved a good con anyway.

If you thought the obviously ego-centric heiress wannabe is done cashing in, you are sadly mistaken. She has a new TV project in the works, this time a reality series, and it’s all set to be filmed in her home because, well, she’s under house arrest.

The people of Ukraine are fighting for freedom, a gunman killed 10 people in a shooting in the US, and the world is trying to deal with climate change. Meanwhile, convicted criminal Anna Sorokin gets a new TV show.

The new show, entitled Delvey’s Dinner Club, will see Sorokin, who has said she isn’t sorry for anything, dine with different people to talk intimately about everything she has gone through and her future plans, ET Online reports. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey,” Sorokin said in a statement. It’ll be interesting to see what that “vision” actually is or what she means by “the real Anna Delvey” since it’s a fake persona.

“She is breaking her story in her own words and we believe she will defy viewers’ expectations,” said Courtney White, CEO of production company Butternut, referring of course to Sorokin, who was found guilty of eight charges.

The parent company of Butternut, Wheelhouse Entertainment, also posted on social media saying, “[We] are ‘Re-Inventing Anna’ with this new series on Manhattan’s chicest scam artist.” “Scam artist” is the operative word there.

No word yet on when the show will start filming, where it will premiere, and who the guests will be at this “dinner party”. Oh, she also threw a tantrum and delayed her trial for an hour-and-a-half because she didn’t want to appear in court wearing her prison-issued clothes. Just figured I’d throw that fact in there.

