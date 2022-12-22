Ash and Pikachu bid farewell as Pokémon announces new series

After a journey of 25 years to become a Pokémon World Champion and ‘catch ‘em all,’ Ash Ketchum and his beloved companion Pikachu are finally bidding adieu to the popular animated series franchise.

The duo will be seen for the last time for another 11 episodes of the Pokémon series titled Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series. The final episodes are slated to go on air from 13 January 2023 in Japan. So, take out your pokeballs and capture these precious moments before they fleet away.

Here’s all we know about Ash and Pikachu’s final Pokémon episodes

More about Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series conclusion

What started in 1997 as an arduous journey for a determined Pokémon trainer to become the best in the world, has spanned over 25 seasons and shaped the childhood of many. With films and video games spinning out of it, the series is drawing to an end and the last episodes will celebrate Ash and Pikachu’s journey.

As Ash and his other Pokémon win the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series and achieve the zenith of success in the Pokémon world, the upcoming episodes shall serve as a commemoration of their achievements and journey. It will also drop the curtain in the most fitting way over the iconic Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series.

The episodes will give a glimpse of what the future holds for the hero, pay tribute to his achievements and express gratitude to all fans and viewers from the Pokémon family.

“Fans can look forward to what’s to come in the new animated series, which will represent everything they love about Pokémon animation, including action, adventure, friendship, and—of course—Pokémon,” says The Pokémon Company.

Ash Ketchum’s voice artist shares a farewell note

The news comes as a big shock to many Pokémon fans across the world and the person who has been voicing Ash is no different. Sarah Natochenny has been the English voice of Ash for the past 17 years and when the news was announced she shared a hearty farewell note on Twitter.

It’s been an extraordinary privilege to have been the English voice of Ash Ketchum for what will be 17 years. No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come. I’ll keep him present for all of us in every way I can. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UZxPO4xD6E — Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) December 16, 2022

The upcoming new Pokémon series

On 16 December 2022, The Pokémon Company announced another new Pokémon series slated to premier in April 2023 in Japan. It will hold spotlights to classic Pokémon such as Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly from the iconic games Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet along with a shiny Rayquaza.

Protagonist duo — trainers Liko and Roy— shall travel all over the Pokémon-verse and unravel some of its most incredible mysteries while encountering Pokémon fights and trainer battles.

An all-new Pokémon series has been announced! Join 2 new characters and 3 Paldea starter Pokémon as they adventure through the Pokémon world! Plus, commemorate Ash’s journey with special episodes concluding Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series. Coming soon in 2023 and beyond! pic.twitter.com/2lrM6W1dgW — Pokémon (@Pokemon) December 16, 2022

(Main and featured image credit: The Pokémon Company)

