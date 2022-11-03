‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Release date, trailer, and more

A new trailer of Avatar: The Way of Water was released on 2 November, and it shows the breathtaking underwater world of Pandora — the fictional planet of the franchise created by James Cameron.

The trailer comes just over a month before the release of the film, which is scheduled to hit the screens on 16 December 2022. The makers released the first trailer of the film on 9 May.

[Main image: © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved./IMDb; Featured image: Avatar/@officialavatar/Twitter]

Here are the details about Avatar: The Way of Water

What the film is about

The new Avatar: The Way of Water trailer reveals more about the conflict on Pandora and the life of its inhabitants, building upon the scenes depicted in the first trailer.

In a synopsis shared earlier, Disney said that the story of Avatar: The Way of Water is “set more than a decade after the events of the first film.”

“Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure,” the official synopsis reads.

The upcoming film is the first sequel to Avatar (2009), which is still the all-time highest-grossing film in history.

What the new trailer shows

The new trailer shows more of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), who are trying to lead a peaceful life on Pandora with their children.

The entire trailer is set in and around the seas and oceans of Pandora, depicting its rich marine life. The characters are seen exploring the living and breathing life under the water.

Though the humans have not left Pandora, there is some peace on the side of the planet the Na’vi people live on.

However, the humans’ machines, including weaponised naval vessels, return to pose a threat to the Na’vi people.

The trailer shows Sully and Neytiri trying to convince other tribes of the Na’vi to combine their forces in order to fight the human invaders.

There are scenes of sea creatures and winged beasts siding with the Na’vi to keep their world safe.

Yet, like the previous trailer, the new trailer, too, doesn’t reveal if humans are again looking to steal the unobtanium from the people of the planet as they tried in the first film.

First of four sequels of the original Avatar

Avatar: The Way of Water is the first of the four planned sequels to the original. Avatar 3, 4 and 5 will be released with a gap of around two years between the films.

Principal returning cast members include CCH Pounder, who plays Mo’at. Kate Winslet, who portrays Ronal, is one of the most important new faces.

Cameron, who directed the original, will be helming all the other films.

This article first appeared on Prestige Malaysia.