‘Babylon’ review: Critics deliver mixed verdict on the Damien Chazelle film starring Margot Robbie

18 Nov 2022 07:07 PM

Manas Sen Gupta

The first Twitter reviews from critics of acclaimed filmmaker Damien Chazelle’s Babylon appear to be a mixture of both praise and disappointment, primarily with regard to the film’s storytelling. Besides Margot Robbie, Babylon stars Brad Pitt and Diego Calva in the lead roles.

The movie is set in Hollywood of the 1920s, during a time when the industry was moving away from silent films towards talkies.

Here are all the details about Babylon

Babylon film
A still from the film showing a lavish party atmosphere. (Image: Courtesy of Babylon/@babylonmovie/Twitter)

The first trailer of Babylon was released on 13 September. It was widely appreciated by viewers on social media who lauded Robbie’s performance.

From drug-fuelled nights and outrageous dares to wild parties and vintage fast cars, the trailer captured a slice of the hedonism of the then-Hollywood and presented it in a thrilling manner backed by the era’s popular jazz music.

Other prominent stars in the film include Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Jean Smart, Samara Weaving, Katherine Waterston and Tobey Maguire.

Critics watch film at special screening

Margot Robbie and cast of Babylon
Chazelle (L) and the cast members of Babylon at a special screening in NYC. (Image: Courtesy of Babylon/@babylonmovie/Twitter)

The film was previously set for a limited release on 25 December 2022, followed by a wider release on 6 January 2023. It will now premiere across theatres on 23 December 2022.

But some movie critics got the first opportunity to see the film at special screenings in the US in mid-November.  

While a few of them agree Babylon is indeed a fantastic piece of work from the Academy Award-winning Chazelle, others felt it went overboard with its depictions of loftiness and glamour.

However, all critics are unanimous in their praise for Robbie, who, they say, triumphs in her role. This also implies that the Australian actress can be seen as a strong contender for an Academy Award nomination in 2023, which, if she gets the nod, would be the third in her career after I, Tonya (2018) and Bombshell (2020).

The film’s composer, Justin Hurwitz, has been praised as well. Hurwitz is an Academy Award-winning composer and is known for his longtime collaboration with Chazelle. He has worked on films such as Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench (2009), Whiplash (2014), La La Land (2016) and First Man (2018) — all of which were directed by Chazelle.

Twitter reactions for Babylon from critics

Some found the film “dazzling,” “epic” and “high-octane.”

On the other hand, criticism of the movie centred on the script and the overall “mess.”

(Main and Featured images: Babylon/@babylonmovie/Twitter)

Margot Robbie Brad Pitt twitter Babylon
Manas enjoys reading detective fiction and writing about anything that interests him. When not doing either of the two, he checks Instagram for the latest posts by travellers. Winter is his favourite season and he can happily eat a bowl of noodles any time of the day.

   
