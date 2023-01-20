BAFTA 2023: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ gets 14 nominations, Michelle Yeoh up for Best Actress

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) is steadily gearing up for its 2023 edition and announced the nominations on 19 January. The nominees were revealed by actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh during a live press conference from BAFTA headquarters.
The War drama blockbuster, All Quiet on the Western Front, received 14 nominations, the highest, while The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once follow with 10.
The 2023 awards season favourites Austin Butler (Elvis) and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) are also nominated in Best Actor and Best Actress categories, respectively.
No nomination for RRR
Very happy to share that RRR is in the LONGLIST of #BAFTA FILM AWARDS. ❤️🙌🏻
Thank you everyone. #RRRMovie @BAFTA pic.twitter.com/smU8l7OzF0
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 6, 2023
SS Rajamouli’s RRR failed to get a nomination, after winning big at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. However, Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes has been nominated in the Best Documentary category.
About the 2023 BAFTA film awards ceremony
Actor Richard E. Grant will host the 2023 BAFTA ceremony, to be held on 19 February, at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, and BBC One and iPlayer will broadcast it in the UK. The BAFTAs were previously staged at London’s Royal Albert Hall.
A new stream to show what’s going on behind the scenes will be hosted by British presenter Alison Hammond.
The complete list of BAFTA 2023 nominations
Best Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tár
Best Leading Actor
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Best Leading Actress
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Ana De Armas – Blonde
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Best Director
- Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Todd Field – Tár
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Film Not in the English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision to Leave
- The Quiet Girl
British Short Film
- The Ballad of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
Outstanding British film
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian And Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Best Documentary
- All that Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Best Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fablemans
- Tár
- Triangle Of Sadness
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
- Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
Best Make Up & Hair
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker
- The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
- Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
- The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
British Short Animation
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain is Waiting
Best Special Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
- The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
- Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
Best Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
- Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
- Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
- Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
Best Costume Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl
- Amsterdam – JR Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
- Babylon – Mary Zophres
- Elvis – Catherine Martin
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
Best Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper
- Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
- The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
- Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
- Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
- Georgia Oakley, Hèlène Sifre – Blue Jean
- Marie Lidēn – Electric Malady
- Katy Brand – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Maia Kenworthy – Rebellion