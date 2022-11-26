The best Christmas movies to watch for a jolly good time

‘Tis the season to be joyous but of course, while Mariah Carey sings “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, some might tend to slightly disagree. For them, all they want for Christmas is to wear their home-knitted sweaters, stuff their faces with freshly made cookies, sit back and watch some of the best Christmas movies ever made.

Most people have probably grown up watching these loved films like Home Alone (1990), The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Movie (1998) and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), and they remain classics even for adults. This is probably why one will never find Netflix or other streaming services miss out on the opportunity to showcase Christmas films at this time of the year.

What makes for the best Christmas movies?

The best Christmas movies are essentially the cinematic versions of Hallmark cards.

According to 2021 Forbes report, Hallmark Channel makes a third of its annual ad revenues just from Christmas films. You can watch these with your loved ones or alone. It encapsulates the festive holiday spirit and is supposed to make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside. Additionally, there is usually some kind of message or happily ever after in the end.

Though there are different genres when it comes to Christmas films, one thing remains consistent. Whether the premise is a love story or a family-based tale, the beauty of these films is that you can watch them at any time of the year and they will hit the feels each time.

The perfect way to enjoy some of the best Christmas movies is with a hot beverage and a blanket to tuck yourself in. And we are certain that you will be shedding a tear at least by the end of these films.

Here are some great Christmas movies that you can watch

(Main image: © 1990 20th Century Fox/IMDb; Featured image: © AMPAS/IMDb)